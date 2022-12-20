Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
Brock Lesnar Wanted To Kill Former WWE Writer
Brock Lesnar is without a doubt one of the most intimidating wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring and he’s managed to strike fear into the hearts of many. The last thing you want to do is make Brock Lesnar mad, but it sounds like that’s exactly what former WWE writer Vince Russo did during the mid-2000s.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Says ‘Christmas Is Cancelled’ After Dominik Mysterio’s Arrest
Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable and turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio, shocking everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle. He even attacked his father on Thanksgiving after that. Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to crash Rey Mysterio’s place on Christmas Eve, but it did not go the way they planned this time, as Dominik was arrested. Rhea Ripley has finally reacted to the incident, and she is not happy about this.
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: 61 Year Old WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Major Surgery
That should help. Wrestlers work very hard in the ring to entertain the fans and put in quite a bit of physical efforts. There is almost no way to guarantee that a wrestler is going to stay completely healthy in any given match, but almost every wrestler has several built up health issues when their career is over. Thankfully there are ways to fix those situations, and now a WWE legend has done just that.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Believes They Are ‘The Other Head Of The Table’ Next To Roman Reigns
A former WWE star believes they are “the other Head of the Table” next to Roman Reigns. Afa Anoa’i Jr. is a member of the legendary Anoa’i family, which includes The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Told Former WWE Star He Reminded Him Of The Rock
The Rock is without a doubt one of the biggest names in the history of the professional wrestling business and he was involved in some legendary feuds during his run with WWE. Triple H was one of The Rock’s biggest rivals and they clashed on many occasions. Former WWE...
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed
Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
ComicBook
Vince McMahon Makes Surprising Appearance on WWE SmackDown
Tonight's WWE SmackDown was relatively stacked, with a Tag Team Championships match and a Gauntlet match to decide Ronda Rousey's next opponent included in its lineup. It also set about building to the anticpated battle between the teams of Kevin Owens and John Cena vs Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, and as part of that build, WWE aired a Cena-focused promo video that showcased his career in the ring and outside of it. That video also featured the first appearance of Vince McMahon on FOX's SmackDown in a while, and fans were surprised to see his inclusion, even if it was just in a video package (via Xylot Themes).
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Miracle on 34th Street Fight, Gauntlet Match, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last Friday from the the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL due to the Christmas Week holiday. You can click here for full spoiler for the show, but we will still have full coverage of tonight’s broadcast at 8pm ET. SmackDown will...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler React To Raquel’s Victory
Ronda and Shayna aren’t happy. WWE Digital caught up sigh Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler following Shayna’s loss to Raquel on SmackDown. Ronda blamed the ref’s fast count for her victory before Shayna nudged in and said Raquel is going to look real stupid with her one good arm shoved up her… yeah. You can see the reaction below.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Was Told To Lose Weight Before They Could Join The Company
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and one of those Superstars happened to be Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon. Athena went on to join All Elite Wrestling and she recently captured championship gold when she became the ROH Women’s Champion at Final Battle.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Reveals How Much Time He Has Left In His Current WWE Contract
Kevin Owens is certainly one of the top Superstars in WWE and has worked hard to get to where he is right now. Having been a part of WWE for 8 years now, Kevin Owens has developed a huge sense of loyalty towards the company. As such, Owens thinks it’s a no-brainer he will re-sign with WWE again.
stillrealtous.com
Seth Rollins Calls Retired WWE Star An “Unsung Hero”
People often joke that in wrestling no one ever really stays retired and recently Jamie Noble laced up his boots and returned to the ring during the WWE live event in Charleston, WV. Noble last wrestled over seven years ago and he officially retired thirteen years ago. Since then he’s been working backstage as a producer for WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Reveals Who Pitched Recent Tribute To Former WWE Star
Solo Sikoa recently paid tribute to a fallen family member, just one day removed from the 13th anniversary of his death. On December 4, 2009, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Umaga passed away from a heart attack. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Anoaʻi family. On the December 5 episode of "Raw," Umaga's nephew Solo Sikoa honored his late uncle by performing his finishing move, the Samoan Spike, on Matt Riddle. The attack followed The Usos' victory over Riddle and Kevin Owens.
ringsidenews.com
Teddy Long Thinks John Laurinaitis Had Something To Do With Sasha Banks’ WWE Pay
Sasha Banks expressed her frustration with Vince McMahon’s booking by walking out on the company in the middle of Monday Night RAW on May 16, 2022. The Boss negotiated her exit with WWE in the months the followed her exit. She was also unhappy that she was being paid less than Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Likely Re-Signing With The Company
WWE has a number of top stars that the company can count on and Kevin Owens has been featured pretty consistently ever since he arrived on the main roster in 2015. KO has captured the Universal Championship, main evented WresteMania, and feuded with some of the biggest names in the business. Owens has managed to accomplish a lot over the last few years and it doesn’t sound like he plans on slowing down.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Suggested New Finishing Move For Bloodline Member
Over the years fans have seen some interesting moves inside the squared circle and Umaga used to use the Samoan Spike to punish his opponents. Recently Solo Sikoa paid tribute to Umaga when he used the Samoan Spike on Raw and it sounds like we’ll be seeing more of the move in the future.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Reveals Why They Haven’t Gone After World Title
A top AEW star has revealed why they haven’t gone after the world title. Debuting in 2021, Jade Cargill has quickly become one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling. Her undefeated streak and TBS Championship reign has displayed her dominance perfectly. Cargill has an incredible aura and...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star’s Insane Finishing Move Gets Name
A WWE star who debuted an insane new finishing move that quickly went viral has done it again on a show airing tonight!. You may have heard about it or even seen it but now we know what it will be called as a WWE star’s insane finisher has gotten a name.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star ‘Sees No Reason’ Why They Won’t Re-Sign With WWE
A top WWE star “sees no reason” why they won’t re-sign with the company. Kevin Owens has long been one of WWE’s most reliable performers, but he has seen a resurgence as a top star in 2022. After headlining WrestleMania 38 against the returning Stone Cold...
wrestletalk.com
New AEW Hire Reveals Why He Left WWE
A former WWE executive has revealed details of their departure from the company and new role at AEW. Mike Mansury left his role as WWE’s Vice President for Global Television. He worked for the company from 2009 until he resigned from the company in 2020. In December 2022, it...
