Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Infant twin Kason Thomas found; suspect in Columbus kidnapping arrested in Indiana
The Thomas family's joyous screams rang throughout the cold Thursday night air, and across a Lowes parking lot in Whitehall, as family and search party members got the Christmas miracle news. Kason Thomas, a missing 5-month-old Columbus twin, had been found 175 miles away in Indianapolis. He was found inside...
YAHOO!
Eight-minute police chase ends in Delphi
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputy routinely patrolling the Hoosier Heartland Highway Thursday morning noticed a northbound car weaving in and out of traffic and swerving between lines and tried to stop the driver, according to the sheriff's office. The deputy pulled in behind the car about...
Comments / 0