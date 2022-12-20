Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Related
Chronicle
Major Western Washington Drug Bust Nets $10M Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, Heroin
BURIEN — Quinn, a 2-year-old golden Labrador retriever, worked his first drug bust Wednesday, helping a team of veteran Burien police and King County sheriff's detectives score an estimated $2.5 million worth of crystal meth, fentanyl and black-tar heroin before it could be cut up and dispatched across Western Washington.
Prosecutors say new move from DSHS could hurt public safety
SEATTLE — Some prosecutors say a new move from Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services could endanger public safety across Washington. In a memo dated Dec. 14, DSHS stated that Eastern and Western State Hospitals will not accept some people whose felony charges are dismissed after they’ve been waiting for mental health treatment.
New charges to couple in connection to death of 4-year-old
Seattle, WA. – The couple accused of the death of 4-year-old KJ Ford went in front of a judge on Thursday. Now, they face an additional charge of first-degree criminal mistreatment. The King County Prosecutor’s office filed new charges based on new information not known during the couple’s bail...
seattlemedium.com
Addiction, Stolen-Car Hot Spots, Violence In Seattle
Stolen cars are found in neighborhoods all around the peninsula (and city) but there are a few known hotspots. On Thursday citywide media reported on SPD’s arrests in an investigation involving swapping fentanyl for EBT. Early in their investigation, detectives learned of a man dealing narcotics out of an RV. This and gun violence are all happening in and around the area.
Suspect charged in death of woman found in Tacoma homeless encampment
TACOMA, Wash. — The man suspected of killing 35-year-old Syretta Brown in 2021 was charged with first-degree murder. Nickolas Allen Rojas, 22, had previously been arrested and was still in custody for the homicide of 31-year-old Diego Escalante when he was charged with the murder of Brown. Rojas' bail was increased to $2 million.
houston-today.com
US high court reinstates guilty verdicts in 1987 murders of B.C. couple
In a unanimous decision Thursday, the Washington state Supreme Court reinstated two aggravated murder convictions for William Talbott II in the 1987 deaths of a young Greater Victoria couple. The landmark cold case that put “forensic genealogy” in front of a jury for the first time in the United States...
Man charged for 2021 murder of woman found in tent in Tacoma encampment
Tacoma police announced Friday that a man has been charged for the murder of a 35-year-old woman who was found in a tent in a Tacoma encampment last year. Syretta Brown was found dead in a tent in an encampment west of East 38th Avenue and McKinley Avenue on Nov. 13, 2021. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office on Feb. 11, 2022.
2 arrested after drive-by shooting in Tacoma
Two men were arrested Saturday after shooting at an occupied house in a drive-by, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of South 13th Street just before 2 p.m. The house was hit but no one inside was injured, police said. Officers...
Police make ‘massive’ drug bust, seize drugs & arrest 12
Over a year’s worth of hard work and investigation concluded on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2022, when detectives in Precinct 4/Burien Police Special Emphasis Team made one final seizure in ‘Operation P-22,’ one of the region’s biggest drug busts. Police – including from SeaTac – served a...
YAHOO!
Police: Bensalem man robbed store at gunpoint
Bensalem police have identified a man they said robbed a convenience store at gunpoint over the weekend. The department said Victor Lanar Gibbs III, 19, robbed the 7-Eleven in the 2300 block of Street Road around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Bensalem police had previously released photos of the suspect, who had his face covered during the incident.
q13fox.com
2 brothers sentenced for killing, dismembering their cousin in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Two brothers were sentenced in Mason County after pleading guilty to murdering and dismembering their cousin. 27-year-old Derrick Wily's remains were found near Shelton in 2020. According to court documents, he had been choked to death and dismembered. His two cousins, Jordan and Jureau Afo, were...
Shelton brothers sentenced in 2020 murder of their cousin
SHELTON, Wash. — Two brothers were sentenced in Mason County Tuesday for killing and dismembering their cousin, 29-year-old Derrick Wily, in November 2020. Jareau Afo, 28, allegedly choked his cousin Derrick to death and enlisted the help of his brother to dispose of the body in separate trash bags at a scrap yard near Isabella Lake in Shelton.
Contractor accused of stealing $54K in workers comp scam
A roofing contractor is being charged with theft after an investigation into more than $54,000 of workers comp claims that the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) is saying could be fraudulent. The man, Patrick Dean Farthing, was seen by state investigators walking on roofs, removing roof tiles,...
arizonasuntimes.com
Washington State’s Dem Gov, Attorney General Propose Major Gun Control Measures
Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson held a press conference Monday to announce three new measures for the upcoming 2023 legislative session that aims to curb gun violence in the state. The measures would ban assault style weapons, hold manufacturers and retailers accountable for gun sales...
Snohomish County framer fined $400,000 for 16th safety violation
A Snohomish County contractor is being fined $400,000 for breaking safety regulations, a violation the company has already been cited for 15 other times. The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) was inspecting a Seattle job site where the company, Genesis Framing Construction, was building a two-story house when they observed several safety violations.
q13fox.com
One of King County's largest drug busts yields $10M worth of drugs, over 478K fentanyl pills
BURIEN, Wash. - One of the largest single drug busts in King County history has taken over $10 million worth of drugs off the streets of western Washington. Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the Burien Police Department arrested six men on Dec. 21 for their alleged involvement in what is being described as a massive cartel operation.
YAHOO!
Predatory offender moving to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD ― A level three predatory offender is moving into a residence in the 100 block of 12th Avenue North on Dec. 26 in St. Cloud, according to a media release from the St. Cloud Police Department. Nathan Christopher Braun, 31, engaged in criminal sexual contact with a...
Missing woman’s family: If she had white privilege, we would have answers
SEATTLE, Wash. — As of Sunday, Mary Johnson-Davis had been missing for 746 days. The Tulalip woman’s face stared out from all corners of the room on posters, banners and red T-shirts, at an event titled “What Happened to Mary Johnson-Davis? Two Years is Too Long” on Sunday.
FOX 28 Spokane
Miracle baby becomes miraculous mom as first blind foster parent in Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – “I always knew that at some point I wanted to be a foster mom.”Providing local foster children with a safe home where they can grow up constantly showered with love is a lifelong dream for 30-year-old Katrina ‘Katie’ Strickland.However, there were hurdles she had to overcome to fulfill that dream.”I was born at 22 weeks, I weighed 2 pounds 2 ounces, then I was placed into the foster care system,” Katie said.Once a miracle baby, Katie is now a miraculous mom. It’s difficult enough to raise two children under the age of four, but Katie has had to overcome additional obstacles on her mission to foster children, because she’s been legally blind since birth.”I have no central vision, less than 50 percent of my peripheral vision, and a lot of scar tissue in my eye,” she explained.But this supermom has only heart, and no excuses. “My mom always raised me to do anything I set my mind to,” she said. “I was never told, ‘You can’t do that because you can’t see.'”This can-do attitude was one shared with the love of her life, Ryan, a visually impaired man she met after moving to Spokane in 2017.”Ryan and I were the first couple in the state of Washington who were blind or visually impaired to become foster parents, so we had to break down a lot of barriers,” she said, “a lot of red tape that says just because you have a disability doesn’t mean you can’t be a parent.”We got to be parents, and we got to be parents together.”But just weeks after becoming Washington’s first visually impaired foster parents, the unthinkable happened. “Ryan passed away October 29, 2017,” said Katie. “My whole life had been turned upside down.”Though she’d lost her husband and best friend, Katie was determined to carry on their mission. “Ryan would have wanted me to continue.”She re-licensed herself as a single, and visually impaired, foster mom. And now, she’s raising two foster children in her apartment. While fulfilling and rewarding, it isn’t always easy, with unique challenges she has to overcome.”I think the biggest hurdle I face as someone who is visually impaired is the transportation,” Katie said. “I cannot just jump in my car and take my kid to a doctor’s appointment. That’s a 5-minute drive for me that might be an hour walk.”Katie says when her mother isn’t available to help out with transportation, she’ll spend hours on the bus to get her kids to their school. Alene Alexander, the program director at Embrace Washington, said that’s why her foster organization wants to share Katie’s story: so the community can pitch in and help Katie get around. “She’s visually impaired and hast wo children and a double stroller, you can imagine what it must be like for her to get on a bus right now,” Alexander said. “So we were hoping that somehow, we can reach out to the community for donations to help her get an Uber or a Lyft to her appointments.”In spite of the challenges, Katie has only gratitude for this opportunity to be a mom, and in turn honor her late husband and her own foster-turned-adoptive mom.”Fostering is not for everybody,” she said. But for Katie?”It is the best, hardest, best thing I have ever done,” she beamed. “It’s been just over four years now that I’ve been licensed, and it’s been a rollercoaster, but I wouldn’t change it for the world!”In a moment sure to bring tears of joy, Katie hopes to finalize adopting her eldest foster child in 2023.
Seattle police searching for two women who allegedly stabbed man with pen in carjacking
Seattle police are searching for two women who allegedly carjacked a man before repeatedly stabbing him with a pen and getting away in his car in North Seattle on Wednesday. According to police, just after 10 a.m., the man was in a silver Nissan Versa stopped at a light at Northwest 85th Street and First Avenue Northwest when the two women got in the car.
Comments / 1