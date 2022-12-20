▶️ Police: Pedestrian struck, killed trying to cross Highway 97 in Redmond

Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Sisters woman killed in crash on Highway 20
A single vehicle crash Friday afternoon claimed the life of a passenger and sent the driver to the hospital. The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. on Highway 20 outside of Sisters. Oregon State Police say a gold Suzuki XL7 was traveling west towards Sisters when the driver lost control...
KATU.com
Driver slides off icy Hwy 20 and crashes into tree, killing passenger, OSP troopers say
SISTERS, Ore. — A driver lost control and crashed on an icy stretch of Highway 20 in Deschutes County on Friday afternoon, killing a passenger in the car, Oregon State Police said. The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. along Highway 20 about three miles east of Sisters.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Redmond PD investigating vehicle-pedestrian collision seeking witnesses
Redmond Police are looking for a driver who may have been a witness to a collision between another vehicle and a pedestrian. The incident happened Wednesday night around 5:13 p.m. at the intersection of SW Black Butte Blvd and SW 9th Street. Police said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ DCSO: Illegal marijuana grow op near Sunriver shut down; 3 arrested
The Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement team and the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team shut down an alleged illegal marijuana grow op at a Sunriver-area home, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The operation was allegedly delivering marijuana within Central Oregon. DCSO said the case started due to...
Serious-injury crash closes Highway 20 east of Sisters
A reported serious-injury crash Friday afternoon prompted closure of U.S. Highway 20 about three miles east of Sisters, authorities said. The post Serious-injury crash closes Highway 20 east of Sisters appeared first on KTVZ.
Semi driver struck, killed after stopping rig on Hwy. 97 in Redmond, trying to cross 5 lanes on foot
A semi-truck driver was struck and killed on Highway 97 in Redmond Monday evening after he stopped his rig on the highway shoulder, got out and tried to cross five lanes of travel, police said Tuesday. The post Semi driver struck, killed after stopping rig on Hwy. 97 in Redmond, trying to cross 5 lanes on foot appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend police stop alleged DUII driver; 2nd DUII driver hits patrol car, which then hits first vehicle
Bend police stopped an alleged DUII driver in a downtown Bend intersection late Saturday night – and about a half-hour later, another alleged DUII driver hit another officer’s parked patrol car, which then struck the first driver’s minivan, officers said. The post Bend police stop alleged DUII driver; 2nd DUII driver hits patrol car, which then hits first vehicle appeared first on KTVZ.
C.O. drug agents arrest Bend man, accused of trafficking in fentanyl, meth on Hunnell Road
A Bend man accused of importing fentanyl and methamphetamine into Central Oregon and trafficking in them at the Hunnell Road homeless encampment was arrested by drug agents Thursday in a nearby traffic stop. The post C.O. drug agents arrest Bend man, accused of trafficking in fentanyl, meth on Hunnell Road appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
La Pine home damaged in Christmas Eve fire
A fire early Saturday morning north of La Pine caused significant damage to a home. The blaze was reported just before 12:30 a.m. in the 56000 block of Gothard Way according to Chief Mike Supkis of the La Pine Rural Fire District. The cause of the fire was traced to...
Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash closes southbound U.S. Highway 97 near Yew Avenue in Redmond
A fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash Monday evening shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 97 just north of Yew Avenue in Redmond, authorities confirmed. The post Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash closes southbound U.S. Highway 97 near Yew Avenue in Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives work to find answers, bring closure in unsolved ‘cold cases’
At the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Detective Division, there's a lieutenant that oversees the entire division, two sergeants -- one sergeant oversees the five criminal detectives and one sergeant oversees the two street crimes detectives. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives work to find answers, bring closure in unsolved ‘cold cases’ appeared first on KTVZ.
Crash closes southbound U.S. Highway 97 near Yew Avenue in Redmond; motorists detoured
An apparent injury crash Monday evening shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 97 just north of Yew Avenue in Redmond, authorities said. The post Crash closes southbound U.S. Highway 97 near Yew Avenue in Redmond; motorists detoured appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Central Oregon’s other icy dangers form on our waterways
Central Oregonians have gotten very familiar in recent weeks with the tricky navigation of slick, icy sidewalks and parking lots. But there's another danger to be aware of -- venturing out onto the ice-covered rivers, lakes, ponds and other waterways. NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield talked with Bend Fire officials about both dangers and how to avoid them.
KTVZ
OSP confirms fatal crash on the O’Neil Highway west of Prineville
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fatal two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon briefly closed the O'Neil Highway (state Highway 370) about seven miles west of Prineville, authorities said. The crash was reported around 3:20 p.m. near milepost 11 of the highway, about seven miles west of Prineville. Oregon State Police and Crook...
kbnd.com
Missing Woman Found, Investigation Continues
BEND, OR -- Bend Police continue to investigate a woman's disappearance, despite being found. Monday afternoon, 34-year-old Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar left her children with a family member and walked to a mini-mart at Boyd Acres and Butler Market. She was reported missing that night when she didn't return. BPD reports...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon homeless shelters at capacity as winter storm rolls in
The warming shelters at the Mountainview Fellowship Church in Redmond, the Lighthouse Navigation Shelter in Bend and the Franklin Avenue Shelter run by NeighborImpact in Bend are all full. It comes as a winter storm with temperatures in the teens down to the single digits is hitting Central Oregon. “We...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend gas station offering free propane this Wednesday to help homeless
A Bend gas station will be giving away free propane Wednesday to help people in need stay warm during our cold weather. The Shell Stop and Go at Highway 20 and NE 27th Street on the city’s east side will offer up to 8 gallons of free propane from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Bend Public Works shares information on sidewalk snow removal rules
If you've walked at all around town, seeing piles of snow and sheets of ice on and around sidewalks should come as no surprise. The post Bend Public Works shares information on sidewalk snow removal rules appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Our favorite stories of 2022: Off-grid residents haul their own water
We at Central Oregon Daily News have been thrilled to bring you the stories of the High Desert and beyond these past 12 months. We wanted to look back and not only re-share with you some of our favorites, but tell you why we love them so much. “This story...
