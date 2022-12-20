Read full article on original website
Everything Mac Jones said about Patriots’ loss to Cincinnati Bengals
FOXBOROUGH – In a game that seemed over at halftime, Mac Jones ended the day with two touchdown passes and helped fuel the Patriots to a potential comeback that fell short once again. Here’s everything he said after Saturday’s Christmas Eve loss to the Bengals:. Q: Mac,...
Al Michaels Unfortunate Comment About Trevor Lawrence Going Viral
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are both alive in the AFC playoff race - for now. Unfortunately, the loser of tonight's game will have a difficult road to the postseason. It's a vitally important game for both teams and Trevor Lawrence is doing everything possible to lead the Jaguars to victory.
Bill Belichick was seen saying 'what the (expletive)' after a Bengals TD and NFL fans had jokes
The New England Patriots are at home this week against the Bengals where they are trying to rebound from one of the most humiliating losses in franchise history last week against the Raiders in Las Vegas. So how are things going for them at Gillette Stadium? Not great. Not great...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Patriots legend Vince Wilfork ‘tired’ of Mac Jones throwing fits, says ‘a lot of other people’ are too
Add Vince Wilfork to the list of former Patriots that don’t approve of his on-field outbursts. After Julian Edelman crushed the second-year quarterback for “all the antics after plays and waving off coaches and all these little pissy faces,” Wilfork echoed a similar sentiment, albeit in cleaner fashion than his former teammate.
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Photo of Daughter Vivian Following Couple's Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady both celebrated their daughter Vivian's 10th birthday with respective social media posts on Monday Gisele Bündchen is proving she and Tom Brady are friendly exes as they celebrate their daughter's birthday. On Monday, both the NFL star, 45, and the supermodel, 42, shared respective social media tributes as their daughter Vivian Lake turned 10 years old. Shortly after Brady shared his heartfelt post on Instagram paying tribute to their little girl, Bündchen left a sweet message in the comments section. "Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your...
Tom Brady Reacts to Spending Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady opened up about spending Christmas alone after his split from wife Gisele Bündchen earlier this year, telling sportscaster Jim Gray this holiday season will be a "new experience" for him. "It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Bill Belichick creates another New England Patriots QB controversy in classic fashion
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick opened the door to a second quarterback controversy this season in typical fashion
Gronkowski: NFL Team Is Trying to Woo Him With Offer of No. 69 Jersey
The always-entertaining Gronkowski revealed the interesting tactics teams have pulled out to get him to come out of retirement.
When Jerry Jones told KaVontae Turpin he made the Pro Bowl, Turpin feared he was getting cut
KaVontae Turpin hasn’t had the most stable pro football career. Undrafted in 2019, he never got a shot in the NFL and played in a series of semi-pro leagues before catching on with the New Jersey Generals and becoming the USFL MVP this year. So it’s understandable if he doesn’t think his job is particularly safe.
Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen well short of expectations so far this season, but former coach Bruce Arians is not adjusting those expectations one bit. In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians offered a bullish outlook on the rest of the Buccaneers’ season. He confidently predicted that the team... The post Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Gronkowski Says Two NFL Teams Reached Out After Viral Tweet
All it took was three words for teams to become interested.
Cincinnati Bengals get fantastic injury news
As the Cincinnati Bengals approach the end of the NFL regular season and try to fend off the Baltimore Ravens and defend their AFC North division crown, they’ve had quite a bit of unfortunate injury news. First, star defensive end Trey Hendrickson suffered a broken wrist against the Cleveland Browns. Then, fellow star defensive end Read more... The post Cincinnati Bengals get fantastic injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots’ comeback falls short vs. Bengals
FOXBOROUGH – Following another loss that came down to the wire, Bill Belichick was not particularly talkative as the New England Patriots were unable to fulfill their attempt at a Christmas miracle comeback. Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball deep in Bengals territory with less than a minute remaining and...
Eagles overreactions: One big failure wrecked winnable game
The Eagles utterly fell apart on Saturday in Dallas, losing a perfectly winnable game despite missing the leading MVP candidate. If you'd told any Eagles fans that they'd torment the Cowboys for 58 minutes before losing a close one, they probably would've taken that result. But this game was right...
Tom Brady: NFL “smartened up” and got rid of Pro Bowl
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has qualified for 15 Pro Bowls during his career. He rarely participated in the game. During a Thursday press conference, held the day after they announced the 2022 Pro Bowl teams for a game that won’t actually be played, Brady was asked about his habit of not playing in the game, and his overall attitude toward the Pro Bowl.
Robert Saleh on what’s next at QB: We’ll figure it all out on Monday
After Thursday night’s 19-3 loss to the Jaguars, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the team’s offensive struggles are “a collective thing” that includes the run game, offensive line and coaching staff. Saleh’s right about the wholesale problems on offense, but most of the attention was...
Struggles for Mac Jones, Patriots offense spark chants for Bailey Zappe
All some New England Patriots fans want for Christmas is rookie Bailey Zappe in at quarterback -- or at least something that can provide a spark to the offense. The Patriots opened up their Christmas Eve matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with a dud, opening with three-and-outs on their first two drives of the game with Mac Jones getting the start at QB.
Purdy jokingly says Kittle 'stole' 34-yard TD from McCloud
Brock Purdy could have said he meant for the 34-yard touchdown pass to go to George Kittle, but the 49ers' quarterback didn't. After San Francisco's 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium, the 22-year-old jokingly revealed that the first of Kittle's two touchdown receptions wasn't intended for the All-Pro tight end.
