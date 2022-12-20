ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Photo of Daughter Vivian Following Couple's Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady both celebrated their daughter Vivian's 10th birthday with respective social media posts on Monday Gisele Bündchen is proving she and Tom Brady are friendly exes as they celebrate their daughter's birthday. On Monday, both the NFL star, 45, and the supermodel, 42, shared respective social media tributes as their daughter Vivian Lake turned 10 years old. Shortly after Brady shared his heartfelt post on Instagram paying tribute to their little girl, Bündchen left a sweet message in the comments section. "Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your...
Larry Brown Sports

Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen well short of expectations so far this season, but former coach Bruce Arians is not adjusting those expectations one bit. In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians offered a bullish outlook on the rest of the Buccaneers’ season. He confidently predicted that the team... The post Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

Cincinnati Bengals get fantastic injury news

As the Cincinnati Bengals approach the end of the NFL regular season and try to fend off the Baltimore Ravens and defend their AFC North division crown, they’ve had quite a bit of unfortunate injury news. First, star defensive end Trey Hendrickson suffered a broken wrist against the Cleveland Browns. Then, fellow star defensive end Read more... The post Cincinnati Bengals get fantastic injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Eagles overreactions: One big failure wrecked winnable game

The Eagles utterly fell apart on Saturday in Dallas, losing a perfectly winnable game despite missing the leading MVP candidate. If you'd told any Eagles fans that they'd torment the Cowboys for 58 minutes before losing a close one, they probably would've taken that result. But this game was right...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Tom Brady: NFL “smartened up” and got rid of Pro Bowl

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has qualified for 15 Pro Bowls during his career. He rarely participated in the game. During a Thursday press conference, held the day after they announced the 2022 Pro Bowl teams for a game that won’t actually be played, Brady was asked about his habit of not playing in the game, and his overall attitude toward the Pro Bowl.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Robert Saleh on what’s next at QB: We’ll figure it all out on Monday

After Thursday night’s 19-3 loss to the Jaguars, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the team’s offensive struggles are “a collective thing” that includes the run game, offensive line and coaching staff. Saleh’s right about the wholesale problems on offense, but most of the attention was...
MassLive.com

Struggles for Mac Jones, Patriots offense spark chants for Bailey Zappe

All some New England Patriots fans want for Christmas is rookie Bailey Zappe in at quarterback -- or at least something that can provide a spark to the offense. The Patriots opened up their Christmas Eve matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with a dud, opening with three-and-outs on their first two drives of the game with Mac Jones getting the start at QB.
NBC Sports

Purdy jokingly says Kittle 'stole' 34-yard TD from McCloud

Brock Purdy could have said he meant for the 34-yard touchdown pass to go to George Kittle, but the 49ers' quarterback didn't. After San Francisco's 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium, the 22-year-old jokingly revealed that the first of Kittle's two touchdown receptions wasn't intended for the All-Pro tight end.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

