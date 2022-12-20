ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadspin

Who is the NBA’s most clutch player of the season?

The first-ever Jerry West Clutch Player of the Year will be awarded this season. Arguing over clutch players has become a staple of sports shout-talk TV, so it was probably only a matter of time until the NBA introduced an official award hoop heads could scream about. This wasn’t a thing we wanted, but it’s here and the NBA demands a winner be named.
Deadspin

Devin Funchess is thinking about going back to his first love

Long before he signed on to play football for the Michigan Wolverines, and eventually become a second-round draft pick for the Carolina Panthers, Devin Funchess was a basketball player. At 6-foot-4, an NBA career is not promised. For an athlete at that height who can jump high enough to almost...
Deadspin

The NBA’s poverty franchises

The competitive lifespan of an NBA franchise is delicate. A team’s championship relevance depends on many factors, including the front office’s competence, coaching staff, and the totality of star power on the court. “Poverty” in the NBA sense can be defined by the corrosion of the team’s ethics and business method.

