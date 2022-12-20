ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwick, MA

Richard W. Perrault

SOUTHWICK – Richard W. Perrault, 89, passed into eternal life on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Richard was born on May 21, 1933, the son of the late Raymond and Hazel (Bloomfield) Perrault. He was born and raised in West Springfield, MA and was a graduate of West Springfield HS.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Cherie Ann Stannard

HOLDEN – We are heartbroken over the passing of our sister, Cherie Ann Stannard, on Thursday, December 15th, at Holden Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care facility. Cherie was born on February 2, 1968 to her late parents Richard L. Stannard and Jeanne B. (Emerson) Stannard. Cherie touched the lives of many people in many different ways, and she will be dearly missed.
HOLDEN, MA
Therese Cecile (Butler) Hentnick

WESTFIELD – Therese Cecile (Butler) Hentnick (1940 – 2022) of Westfield passed away peacefully on December 18, 2022, at the age of 82. She was born in Springfield, MA to the late Victor and Eva Butler. Therese married Peter A. Hentnick, Sr. of Westfield in 1960 and together, they had six.
WESTFIELD, MA

