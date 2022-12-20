In basketball’s garden of aesthetic delights, few are more cherished than the sweet-passing big man. We see the big man as non-athlete, in a way ​​— a big, lumbering wall meant for devouring rebounds, setting bone-crushing screens and throwing down dunks over smaller, weaker players. “Get down there and dominate, big man!” cries the world basketball-watching population from their little couches, demanding dominance from a giant and unleashing hell whenever one doesn’t abide. The big man is the rarest of all commodities on a basketball court, but he is also the one who is most alien to the average viewer, most...

