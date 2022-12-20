ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

brproud.com

AAA shares car preparation tips for cold weather and holiday travel

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — While many people are preparing their homes for extreme cold weather, a roadside assistance agency says “don’t forget about your vehicles.”. Triple A officials say they expect 102 million people to travel nationwide by car for Christmas and New Year’s. As...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana city ranked among the most ‘dazzling’ for Christmas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s that time of the year when you want to experience everything about the holidays with friends and family – but where is the best place to spend it?. Your brain might conjure up the biggest cities across the country and assume they do Christmas better than anyone else, but you’d be wrong.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
brproud.com

Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest Louisiana wastewater

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Water samples collected by the Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport revealed an increase in the level of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the wastewater in northwest Louisiana. According to CEEVT researchers, an increase in the virus that causes COVID-19...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Tips before heading home for the holidays

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) ––– With millions across the country heading home for the holidays, officials want you to be safe as we enter a heavy travel weekend. According to AAA, more than 100 million people are hitting the roadways this weekend, with the Friday before Christmas being one of the busiest days for travel.
Louisiana State

