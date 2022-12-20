SBLive Nebraska high school boys basketball Top 25 rankings (Dec. 20)

By Nathan Charles

As we approach the winter break there are only three remaining teams in Class A that have yet to suffer a loss, and that has been a trend everywhere else as well. Not surprisingly, the last three in Class A make up the top three in this week’s Top 25. Fewer than 30 perfect records are remaining among all six classifications. Nine of those are on this week’s list.

1. Bellevue West (5-0)

The Thunderbirds faced their toughest challenge yet in Saturday’s matchup with previous No. 7 Lincoln Northeast. It was a four-point game to start the fourth when Bellevue West exploded for 30 points in the final eight minutes. Josiah Dotzler was held to 4 of 11 shooting but he also earned six trips to the line and had 14 points. Jaden Jackson also had 14.

Next Up: at Park Hill (0-2) Tuesday in Kansas City 4 p.m., Metro Conference vs. Benson/Bell East Thursday 7 p.m.

2. Gretna (6-0)

Gretna has faced more close games than either of the two remaining unbeaten Class A teams but remains unbeaten thanks to a late three-pointer in Saturday’s home win over No. 10 Southeast. Alex Wilcoxson was the hero that kept the season-opening winning streak alive following a 64-42 victory against No. 9 Papio South the night before. The Dragons held the Titans to single digits in the middle two quarters of that one.

Next Up: Metro Conference vs. Omaha Northwest/Westview Thursday 7:45 p.m.

3. Millard North (6-0)

The Mustangs didn’t have their best performance in Saturday’s 57-41 win over No. 12 North Star but jumped out to a nine-point first-quarter lead and went to the line 23 times throughout the game. Earlier in the week, Millard North had three players in double digits during a 61-47 win over No. 24 Millard West that included 18 points and four threes for Neal Mosser.

Next Up: Metro Conference vs. North/Papio Thursday 6:45 p.m.

4. Lincoln Southwest (4-1)

It wasn’t a great finish in Saturday’s 72-65 home win over Millard West, but Southwest had an 18-point lead to start the fourth quarter and made it three wins in a row. Chuck Love scored over 20 points for the second time this season with 21 while Rylan Smith (15) and Bhan Buom (12) were also in double figures.

Next Up: Thursday at 23 Lincoln Pius X (2-3)

5. Omaha Westside (5-1)

The Warriors picked up two victories, 66-51 over Millard South and 62-52 against Lincoln Pius X. Westside downed Millard South by allowing just six points in the fourth. Pius was a similar story. The teams were within a possession or two of one another until the Warriors began to pull away and build a 10-point lead midway through the fourth. Kevin Brown scored 20 against Pius while Tate Odvody had 15 in the win over Pius.

Next Up: Tuesday vs. Owasso (1-2) in Kansas City 6 p.m.

6. Omaha Central (6-1)

The Eagles squeaked out a pair of wins, 65-64 against Papillion-La Vista then 47-45 over Millard South. Central overcame 5 of 21 shooting from three-point range by forcing 22 Papio turnovers in one win and came back from down 14 against Millard South.

Next Up: Metro Conference vs. Omaha Bryan (3-3) Thursday 2:45 p.m.

7. Lincoln High (5-1)

The Links put together one of the biggest recent wins for the program on Thursday when they jumped out to a 10-point first-quarter lead and held on for a win over Lincoln East. The Links held the Spartans to 18 of 55 shooting, 2 of 20 from three and Vincent Garrett Jr. had 25 points, shot 9 of 12, hit all four three-pointers and had seven rebounds. Lincoln High added another win 75-48 over Westview thanks to another hot start and a 17-6 lead through the first eight minutes.

Next Up: HAC Tournament Dec. 28

8. Lincoln East (5-1)

The Spartans suffered their first loss of the year Dec. 15 when East went 2 for 19 from three and fell behind Lincoln High by 10 in the first quarter. They rebounded two nights later in a 62-60 win at Creighton Prep after holding the Junior Jays to just four points in the third quarter. Connor Hamilton had 17 points in that one and sank 5 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Next Up: HAC Tournament Dec. 28

9. Lincoln Northeast (4-2)

Christian Winn scored 18 and the Rockets had 14 steals plus 19 assists on 22 made baskets in Friday’s 60-33 blowout of Columbus. Northeast seemed to initially carry over that momentum to the next night against No. 1 Bellevue West but gave up 30 points in the fourth quarter and allowed 11 offensive rebounds while losing 68-45.

Next Up: HAC Tournament Dec. 28

10. Lincoln Southeast (3-3)

Yes, the Knights are just at .500 but they’ve looked the part in a trio of games against rated teams. The trouble is, they still haven’t won any of those and lost another close one Saturday 53-52 at Gretna on a late three with 26 seconds remaining. All three losses have come by a combined 19 points, and Southeast took Millard North to overtime. So far, Southeast seems like it belongs in the contender conversation, but eventually the Knights need to prove it against a quality opponent.

Next Up: HAC Tournament Dec. 28

11. Elkhorn South (5-1)

Elkhorn South picked up two wins last week and have won five in a row since falling to Southwest in the season opener. The Storm limited Omaha North’s Daleron Thomas to 6 of 18 shooting in a 57-52 win while Caden Stone scored 16, grabbed seven rebounds and handed out three assists. Friday at Omaha South, the Packers were held to single digits in three of four quarters during a 77-39 victory.

Next Up: Metro Conference vs. 25 Millard West (2-5) Thursday 4 p.m.

12. Lincoln North Star (3-2)

The Navigators split a pair of games and missed an opportunity for an upset of No. 3 Millard North on Saturday after falling behind by nine points in the first quarter. North Star trailed by double digits most of the way. Earlier in the week, the Gators won 90-55 at Burke and scored their most points since a New Year’s Eve win over Southeast four years ago.

Next Up: at Norfolk (1-4) Thursday 7:15 p.m.

13. Kearney (6-1)

The Bearcats added two wins to their total and made it six in a row since a season-opening loss to Prep with fast starts. Kearney jumped out to a 21-5 lead over Buena Vista on Friday then scored 26 points in the first eight minutes of a win over Elkhorn North the next night. Ben Johnson scored 22 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had two assists against the Wolves.

Next Up: HAC Tournament Dec. 28

14. Papillion-La Vista South (4-2)

The Titans dropped a 64-42 game to No. 2 Gretna on a poor shooting night in which Papio South shot just 15 of 45. Many of those were missed in the second and third quarters when the Titans scored just 13 points and fell behind by 19.

Next Up: 24 Omaha North (3-4) Thursday 2:45 p.m.

15. Skutt Catholic (4-0)

The SkyHawks had just one game last week and made quick work of South Sioux City 66-44. The Skutt offense came alive in the second and third quarters, turning a two-point lead after one into a 17-point cushion to start the fourth.

Next Up: Ralston (2-4) Thursday 7 p.m.

16. Creighton Prep (3-3)

Inconsistency has been the story thus far with the Jays - that and ugly wins. A 40-39 win over Millard West certainly fits that description during a game in which Prep shot 28% but held Millard West to 30%. The teams shot a total of 42 three-pointers and made just 10. Marquis Toliver had 16 points in that one. Saturday against Lincoln East in a 62-60 loss, the Junior Jays took a halftime lead with a strong second quarter but scored just four points in the third.

Next Up: Metro Conference vs. Millard South (1-5) Thursday 6 p.m.

17. Platteview (4-0)

The Trojans had their hands full Tuesday against Beatrice then had no trouble with a road win Friday at Blair. Against the Orangemen, Connor Millikan went over 2,000 points but picked up his third foul early in the second quarter and allowed Beatrice back in the game after Platteview had built a 10-point lead. The Trojans led by seven in the fourth but then saw that lead wiped away until Millikan converted a three-point play and Platteview iced it away at the line.

Next Up: 19 Ashland-Greenwood (5-0) Tuesday 7:30 p.m.

18. Wahoo (4-0)

Four different players scored in double figures and the Warriors already had 46 points at halftime in a Saturday road win over Nebraska City. Wahoo was also potent on the other end of the floor, limiting the Pioneers to single-digit totals in the second, third and fourth quarters. Anthony Simon led with 15 points.

Next Up: at Elkhorn (3-3) Dec. 29 6:45 p.m.

19. Ashland-Greenwood (5-0)

The Bluejays scored their highest total so far this season and were dominant in a 76-45 win over Conestoga on Dec. 13 then were even better defensively on Saturday in a 67-19 win over Milford. Ashland-Greenwood only gave up two points in the first quarter, six in the second and led 22 at halftime.

Next Up: at 17 Platteview (4-0) Tuesday 7:30 p.m.

20. Crete (6-0)

The Cardinals allowed just 26 points through the first three quarters in a 61-50 win over Fairbury then exploded for 25 in the third quarter as part of a 63-46 win over Palmyra.

Next Up: at Waverly (2-2) Tuesday 7:30 p.m.

21. Ogallala (6-0)

The Indians added three wins to their ledger last week – 77-37 over St. Patrick’s, 68-25 at Hershey and 72-47 over Gering. There’s always some suspicion that comes with teams out west, and that’s often warranted, but Ogallala is also scoring nearly 80 points per game while allowing just 41. With a sample size of six games, it looks like the Indians have an offense that will be trouble for any opponent.

Next Up: Scottsbluff (6-1) Tuesday 5:30 p.m.

22. York (3-1)

The Dukes improved to 3-0 while shooting 50% and outscoring Elkhorn 26-15 for a 74-59 win on Dec. 13 then allowed Carson Staehr to find a groove in the third and dropped a home game to Aurora 57-55 on Friday. Staehr had nine points in eight minutes after halftime and a game-high 19. Down three with 17 seconds to go, York turned it over and was forced to foul. The Dukes created one last bucket but it came at the buzzer.

Next Up: at Adams Central (5-1) Tuesday 6 p.m.

23. Lincoln Pius X (2-3)

Pius hung around all game against Westside on Saturday but then let Kevin Brown and Tate Odvody sew it up for the Warriors in a 21-point fourth quarter and lost 62-52. Brown finished with 20 points on 7 of 10 shooting while Odvody struggled to hit shots but went to the line 11 times and sank seven shots.

Next Up: 5 Southwest (4-1) Thursday 7 p.m.

24. Omaha North (2-3)

The Vikings work their way back onto the list following a 2-1 week that included a close 57-52 loss to No. 11 Elkhorn South then blowout wins over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 78-30 and over Omaha Northwest 77-59. T’Andre Perkins had 29 in the win over Northwest, put together a double-double with 14 rebounds and also had three assists and three steals.

Next Up: Metro Conference at 14 Papio South (4-2) Thursday 2:45 p.m.

25. Millard West (2-5)

The Wildcats played two more ranked opponents closely but couldn’t close the deal. Millard West lost to Creighton Prep 40-39 on Friday when both teams shot terribly but Prep had just enough to squeak by. The next night against Southwest included a 15-point halftime deficit then an 18-point hole to start the fourth. The Wildcats found their scoring touch with 17 fourth-quarter points, but it wasn’t enough.

Next Up: Metro Conference at Elkhorn South (5-1) Thursday 4 p.m.

Next 5: Roncalli Catholic (4-1), North Platte (2-3), Omaha Bryan (3-3), Beatrice (3-2), Bennington (3-2)