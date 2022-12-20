FORT WORTH, Texas — Baylor football was picked in July to repeat as Big 12 champions in 2022. But that was not to be for coach Dave Aranda's group this fall, and the Bears did not come particularly close to doing so. Baylor ended its season 6-7, capped by a 30-15 loss to Air Force Thursday in the Armed Forces Bowl at TCU's Amon G. Carter Stadium.

