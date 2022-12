Best wishes from all the KPR staff for a wonderful holiday season! All of us appreciate your continued support of public radio in eastern and northeastern Kansas. Be sure to check our listing of holiday programming to catch some of your old favorites and some new seasonal treats. We're already working on some exciting projects for 2023, and can't wait to inform, entertain, and enlighten you again in the new year. Thanks for listening!

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO