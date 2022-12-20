SBLive Iowa Top 25 wrestling team rankings (Week 3)

By Dana Becker | Photo by Matthew Putney

We saw some interesting matchups this past week statewide, as Osage staked its claim to being an elite team by winning the Battle of Waterloo duals title.

Meanwhile, Fort Dodge flexed its might with a win at the Don Miller Invitational.

Here is a look at the Top 25 teams in the SBLive Iowa power rankings with all three classifications compiled into one:

1. Southeast Polk (Last week No. 1)

It was all Southeast Polk at its own Red Owens Holiday Tournament over the weekend. The Rams had no trouble taking care of Atlantic-CAM, West Des Moines Dowling and Iowa City West, while pulling out a close 39-36 victory over Bettendorf. Carter Pearson and Brent Slade each recorded a meet-high four falls, as Southeast Polk had 22 pins in all.

2. Osage (LW No. 3)

For the first time, the Green Devils hoisted up the Battle of Waterloo title, topping Waverly-Shell Rock, Ankeny and Don Bosco in the finals. The dual format showed just how deep Osage is and how dangerous they can be. They scored 31 falls as a team, led by Anders Kittleson and Nick Fox, who each had five.

3. Fort Dodge (LW No. 4)

Competing at home while hosting the Don Miller Invitational, the Dodgers had a breakout day. They crowned champions in Dru Ayala, Kane Butrick, Damarion Ross, Dreshaun Ross and Keaton Nichols, rolling past Ankeny Centennial and Webster City.

4. Waukee Northwest (LW No. 2)

The Wolves went 3-1 in dual action at their own Al Garrison Duals event, picking up some big wins along the way. Waukee Northwest was topped by Dallas Center-Grimes in a thriller, with bonus points really playing a key role. Carter Freeman recorded five falls on the day.

5. Waverly-Shell Rock (LW No. 6)

The Go-Hawks put up a fight at the Battle of Waterloo, placing second during the championship round-robin. Waverly-Shell Rock scored wins over Davenport Assumption, West Des Moines Valley, Ankeny and Don Bosco, coming up just short vs. Osage. McCrae Hagarty, an Iowa State recruit, and Ryder Block, who is headed to Iowa, each had four falls. Hagarty accomplished his four falls in just three-plus minutes of mat time.

6. Linn-Mar (LW No. 5)

The Lions were unable to reach the championship round at the Battle of Waterloo, finishing behind Ankeny. They would also finish second on day two behind West Des Moines Valley. Brayden Parke had a big day with four pins, while Tate and Kane Naaktgeboren were among those that had three each.

7. West Delaware (LW No. 7)

It was a nice performance for West Delaware at the Battle of Waterloo, as they earned dual wins over Nashua-Plainfield, Waterloo East and Cedar Rapids Prairie. They also scored individual wins in matches with Don Bosco, Linn-Mar and West Des Moines Valley.

8. Bettendorf (LW No. 8)

A strong second-place showing behind only Southeast Polk at the Red Owens Holiday Classic should give Bettendorf some solid momentum heading into the break. They earned wins over West Des Moines Dowling, Iowa City West and Atlantic-CAM. Lincoln Jipp had a big day with three falls.

9. Ankeny (LW No. 12)

The Hawks were perfect through early action at the Battle of Waterloo, advancing out of pool play to the championship semifinals. They came up short of their goal, dropping a close dual to Waverly-Shell Rock. However, they did top the eventual champions, Osage, by a single point behind falls from Ben Hansen, Xander Kenworthy, Cade Bennethum, Benjamin Walsh and Truman Folkers.

10. Don Bosco (LW No. 9)

As they tend to do, Don Bosco had no issue competing against some of the best teams in the state in Class 3A. The Dons eased through round-robin duals at the Battle of Waterloo before placing fourth overall. Andrew Kimball had five pins and Jared Thiry three.

11. Iowa City High (LW No. 11)

Ben Kueter and Gabe Arnold each had strong performances at the Battle of Waterloo, as the future University of Iowa Hawkeyes helped City High place third in pool five. The Little Hawks downed Wapsie Valley, who would win the bracket, and also topped Sioux City Heelan.

12. Notre Dame Burlington (LW No. 10)

The two-day Fort Madison Invitational provided a stern test for Notre Dame Burlington. Carter West remained unbeaten, winning six matches to take the 106-pound title. CJ Davis, Kaiden Dietzenbach, Blake Wilson and CJ Walrath were also crowned. Walrath is unbeaten on the year at 182 pounds.

13. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (LW No. 13)

Less than two points kept Sergeant Bluff-Luton from the Austin Roberts Memorial team title, as Jackson County out of Minnesota held them off. SB-L had a great day, as Jayce Curry, Ethan Skoglund, Bo Koedam, Ty Koedam and Zayvion Ellington were all individual winners.

14. Johnston (LW No. 14)

Perfection for the Dragons at the Al Garrison Duals, as Johnston won all five duals they competed in. The Dragons had little problems on the day, as they scored 33 falls as a team. Braden Blackorby had five pins in just under eight minutes of mat action.

15. North Scott (LW No. 15)

The Lancers were unable to fight out of the action at Battle of Waterloo, placing fourth in their bracket after pool duals. North Scott dropped duals to Pleasant Valley, Independence and Alburnett on the day.

16. Lisbon (LW No. 17)

Lisbon had some struggles at the Battle of Waterloo, placing fourth out of their pool. The Lions were right there with the likes of Cedar Falls and Western Dubuque, but just couldn’t get over the hump.

17. Mount Vernon (LW No. 18)

Four easy wins came the way of Mount Vernon at the DNH Dual Tournament, as they bested Clear Lake, Dike-New Hartford, OABCIG and South Winneshiek.

18. Independence (LW No. 19)

After placing fourth in the early stages of the Battle of Waterloo, Independence ended up third in its pool play, earning a nice win over North Scott around losses to Alburnett and Pleasant Valley.

19. Crestwood (LW No. 20)

Competing in a pool at the Battle of Waterloo that included Osage and Cedar Rapids Prairie, Crestwood worked its way to a third. From there, they captured their pool on day two with wins over Nashua-Plainfield and Indianola around a loss to Davenport Assumption.

20. Nashua-Plainfield (LW No. 21)

After coming in third in its pool at the Battle of Waterloo, Nashua-Plainfield finished second behind Crestwood. They earned dual wins over Davenport Assumption and Indianola.

21. Indianola (LW No. 16)

It was a tough weekend for the Indians at the Battle of Waterloo. Indianola suffered losses to Crestwood and Nashua-Plainfield after pool action, placing third.

22. Logan-Magnolia (LW No. 22)

It was an off weekend for Logan-Magnolia, though they did best Red Oak, Riverside and Council Bluffs St. Albert in dual action during the week.

23. Atlantic-CAM (LW NR)

There was no hesitation to compete against some of the top teams in the state for Atlantic-CAM this past weekend, as they finished fourth at the stacked Red Owens Holiday Classic hosted by Southeast Polk. Atlantic-CAM was right there with Bettendorf while putting up a fight against West Des Moines Dowling. They also earned a win over Iowa City West. Brenden Casey and Tanner O’Brien each had a couple of falls.

24. Dallas Center-Grimes (LW NR)

It was a productive week for the Mustangs at the Al Garrison Duals. Dallas Center-Grimes picked up wins over the likes of Waukee Northwest and Millard South out of Nebraska, falling only to Johnston. Jacob Fistler picked up four falls for the Mustangs.

25. Webster City (LW NR)

The Lynx put together a strong tournament at the Don Miller, placing only behind Class 3A powers Fort Dodge and Ankeny Centennial. They were also ahead of North Central Conference rivals Algona and Humboldt on the day, as Carson Doolittle and Jaxon Cherry claimed titles.