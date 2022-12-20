Lakers News: Chris Paul Reacts To Patrick Beverley's Toothless Taunts

CP3's Suns obliterated Pat Bev's Lakers last night.

During last night's 130-104 defeat to the Phoenix Suns, one of the most lethargic, lopsided losses of your Los Angeles Lakers' season so far, perennial irritant Patrick Beverley continued to chirp confidently at Suns counterpart Chris Paul, despite the Lakers being down 20+ throughout much of the game's second half.

Most memorably, he mocked Paul after drawing contact on a layup drive.

After the game, Chris Paul spoke with reporters about Beverley's "too small" gesture he made following the bucket (i.e. "he's too small to guard me").

The layup and subsequent made free throw helped L.A. begin to shrink their deficit... all the way from 26 to 23.

“You can’t pay attention to that stuff,” Paul said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN . “That ain’t new. He ain’t come up with it. But just play basketball, man.”

The last time Beverley faced off against Paul, the Lakers' starting shooting guard wound up getting suspended for three games (L.A. would go 2-1 without him, because he doesn't really add much these days) after shoving Suns center Deandre Ayton, hard, in the back during a stoppage in play, while Ayton was standing over a pained Austin Reaves, who had been hacked by Phoenix All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker.

The Suns elevated their record to 19-12 thanks to the victory, as they continue to jockey for position in the West's top four. Meanwhile, the Lakers fell to 13-17 on the season, and could be in for a whole lot more losses the longer All-NBA center Anthony Davis sits out with his mysterious right foot injury . L.A. is currently on the outside of the play-in picture looking in as the 12th seed in the conference.

Beverley has been a major disappointment during his first year for the Lakers. Through his 23 healthy contests (all starts), the 34-year-old is averaging just five points a game on 33.6% shooting from the floor, along with 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.7 steals a night.