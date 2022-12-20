Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges After Giving Police Permission To Search His Home
A man out of Pike County is now facing several drug-trafficking charges, following a search of his home last week. State Police approached the home of 37-year-old Steven Cody Adkins, of Wolfpit Branch Road, and received permission to search the residence. While inside, troopers discovered meth, prescription medications, and over...
q95fm.net
Police Catch Cable-Thieves In The Act, One Arrested
An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office:. This morning around 3:00 am Sheriff Hunt and deputies responded to a call in the Goose Creek community of Eastern where two individuals were cutting utility service cable down. Soon after arriving, Deputy Johnson located and apprehended one individual while the other ran into the hills. The two thieves had managed to cut and damage several hundred feet of phone and internet cable before deputies arrived.
thebigsandynews.com
Four arrested after execution of search warrant
LOUISA — Officers with the Louisa Police Department and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people during the execution of a search warrant Dec. 15. Hansel Wiley, 52, Samantha Johnson, 31, both of Louisa, are charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Cory...
KPD: $2K stolen from elderly woman in hospice
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport authorities say that a check belonging to “an elderly woman in poor health on hospice care” was forged and cashed for $2,000. A release from the police department on Wednesday states it received a report of the incident in September 2022 but has not yet identified a suspect. Authorities say […]
wymt.com
Deputies find inmate who walked off work release
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky deputies said they found an inmate who walked off from a work release. The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office was told about the incident on Tuesday. The inmate, identified as Daleman Fisher, was found Tuesday night by Sheriff Billy Collett, Deputy Shane Wilson...
wymt.com
Police suspect foul play in death of Pike County man
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Pike County are investigating a weekend death as suspicious after finding a body of a man inside his home. Dispatchers at the Kentucky State Police Post in Pikeville received a call of a burglary in progress Sunday morning at a home on Marrowbone Creek Road in Elkhorn City.
q95fm.net
Bell County Law Enforcement Warns Public Of New Phone Scam
An update from the Bell County Sheriff’s Office:. Someone is calling Perry County residents stating they are with Honorable Circuit Judge Alison Wells office. They are stating that outstanding warrants and excessive fines are due and must be paid. This is a scam. No person from the courts or...
WSAZ
Man kills stepfather before killing himself
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has released new information regarding a murder-suicide that took place on Tuesday evening, December 20. According to Sheriff Gary Linville, a man is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather before shooting himself. The two men involved in...
WCSO: Body found in Damascus, Virginia
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A body was discovered in Damascus, Virginia on Wednesday, according to local authorities. A release from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) stated that a body was recovered from a wooded area inside the Town of Damascus by the Damascus Police Department, the WCSO and the Virginia State Police. The […]
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
Victim was targeted, tied up in SWVA armed robbery
Russell County authorities shared new details about an armed robbery Monday morning, revealing that suspects allegedly targeted a specific victim in a scam before tying them up, stealing their belongings and shooting at police during a pursuit.
KPD: 1 killed in West Stone Drive crash Thursday morning
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash Thursday morning in Kingsport, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a crash on West Stone Drive at Lewis Lane around 9:40 a.m. According to police, a Kia Sorrento attempting to turn left from Stone Drive onto […]
Troopers seek suspect in West Virginia trail cam thefts
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Troopers are hoping the public may recognize the man caught on camera after a series of trail cam thefts in Wayne County. Authorities say the latest theft happened Monday in Kiahsville. According to WVSP, people in the area have caught the suspect on camera stealing the cameras […]
supertalk929.com
Sheriff’s Office announces discovery of body in town of Damascus
A body was recovered Wednesday in the town limits of Damascus. Washington County, Sheriff Blake Andis’ report did not have a specific location but eyewitness reports saw a coroner’s van and other law enforcement personnel in the vicinity of Douglas Drive and Orchard Hill Road Wednesday afternoon. A...
2 missing runaway minors reported in Wyoming County
ITMANN, WV (WVNS) — The Jesse Detachment with the West Virginia State Police confirmed there are two missing runaway minors from Wyoming County on Thursday, December 22, 2022. According to WVSP, Melvin Akers, the guardian of the two girls in question, awoke this morning, he found his 2021 Toyota Tacoma was missing along with their […]
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Arrested Following Alleged Threats To Blow Up EKU
A man out of Pike County was arrested following claims that he allegedly threatened to blow up Eastern Kentucky University. 46-year-old Patrick Henry Hall, of Canada, has been charged with one-count of terroristic threatening. These charges are said to have stemmed from a phone conversation with an academic advisor on...
WSAZ
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the Ranger area, Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville said. The sheriff says the incident involved a stepfather and a stepson. At this time he’s not saying which one was responsible. He said the incident happened...
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of December 19-23
Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of Dec. 19-23 POSS CONT SUB, 1ST DEGREE, 1ST OFF (METHAMPHETAMINE) FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST.
Person dies after being found outside Kentucky fire
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK)—The death of a person found outside a home where a fire was reported is under investigation. Prestonsburg Police say that they responded to a fire at Jane Brown Branch on Sunday, and they found a person outside the residence. They say the person was taken to the University of Louisville Medical Center […]
wymt.com
Body recovered from Kentucky River
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The body of a missing man in Perry County was recovered from the Kentucky River. The Perry County Coroner’s Office was called to the Airport Gardens section of Perry County on Tuesday just before 11:00 a.m. A deputy coroner told WYMT the man’s body...
