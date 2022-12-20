Read full article on original website
Steph Curry Injury to Be Re-evaluated in Two Weeks, Warriors Announce
The Golden State guard suffered a left shoulder subluxation on Dec. 14. The Warriors, currently mired in 11th place in a crowded Western Conference, may have help on the way. Golden State announced Saturday afternoon that guard Stephen Curry "is making good progress," and his injured shoulder will be reevaluated in two weeks.
Lakers Say Anthony Davis Has ‘Stress Injury’ in Right Foot
The star big man will remain out indefinitely. Lakers big man Anthony Davis is dealing with a “stress injury” in his right foot and will remain out indefinitely, the team announced on Friday. The update is the first official one to come from the Lakers after various reports...
Report: Hornets, Bridges Advance Contract Talks Amid NBA Probe
The forward is reportedly close to re-signing with Charlotte, despite his previous felony domestic violence charge. Discussions between Miles Bridges and the Hornets on a new contract have reportedly progressed, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Bridges, a restricted free agent, is still reportedly being investigated by the NBA for...
NBA on Christmas: Best Bets, Odds and Picks for Bucks vs. Celtics
Two of the Eastern Conference's best teams square off on Christmas with the Celtics listed as home favorites over the Bucks. Depending how the holiday weekend goes, first place in the Eastern Conference might shift hands, again. The second-place Celtics host the first-place Bucks at TD Garden on Christmas, in...
Why the Bucks-Celtics Rivalry Is a Breath of Fresh Air
Get ready for a clash of titans when the two Eastern Conference contenders meet on Christmas Day. The NBA, once chock full of rivalries, now runs quite thin on them. The players—even star ones—switch teams more frequently than ever before. Many of the biggest names already have close, established friendships with opposing players before they’ve entered the league—a product of the bustling AAU circuit. And even where rivalries do exist, they often are rooted more in two individuals going head-to-head, be it Steph Curry vs. Chris Paul or LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant, rather than the teams they play for.
DeMar DeRozan Appears to Respond to Trade Request Reports
The Bulls star drew inspiration from the great Denzel Washington to dispute the latest report about him possibly eyeing an offseason trade. Now well past the first quarter of the 2022–23 NBA season, trade buzz around the league has started to grow. Among those whose name has been mentioned is Bulls star DeMar DeRozan.
Paul Allen Calls Vikings’ 61-Yard Field Goal to Beat Giants on Last Play
Another week, another white-knuckle Minnesota victory. View the original article to see embedded media. If Vikings fans were hoping for a stress-free Christmas Eve against the Giants, they didn’t get what they wanted. Such is life in Minnesota this season. But once more, the Vikings found a way to...
Report: Sean Payton Wants Fangio as DC in Coaching Return
Both coaches are out of the NFL this year, but could team up in the future per the report. It is no secret that former Saints head coach Sean Payton has been eyeing a return to the sideline following a year off from coaching. Now, he appears to be lining up a coaching staff. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Payton would like an “all-star staff” at his next spot, which would include Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator.
Hendrickson Explains Why He’ll Play Through Broken Wrist
The defensive end missed last week's game with the injury but plans on returning vs. New England on Saturday. Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson broke his wrist two weeks ago in a win vs. the Browns, and it seemed like he would be out for a while. However, after missing the game last week vs. the Buccaneers, Hendrickson plans on returning for Saturday’s game against the Patriots.
Saints Post Video Showing Brutal Conditions in Cleveland
Conditions in Cleveland are frigid ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game. As frigid temperatures and heavy winds blow through most of the United States, this special holiday Saturday of NFL football stands to be heavily impacted. The afternoon game between the Saints and Browns in Cleveland, which is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, is among the games that could be quite uncomfortable.
DJ Uiagalelei Could Transfer to Oregon State, per Report
The former Clemson quarterback is reportedly expected to join the Beavers’ program. D.J. Uiagalelei is reportedly taking his talents back to the west coast. The former Clemson quarterback is expected to commit to Oregon State with an official announcement just days away, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Uiagalelei ended his tenure with the Tigers on Dec. 5 when he entered the transfer portal.
Jalen Hurts Set to Miss Cowboys Game With Shoulder Injury
He reportedly suffered the injury against the Bears in the third quarter. Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss Sunday’s bout against the Cowboys with a sprained shoulder, coach Nick Sirianni said in a press conference Thursday morning. Hurts suffered the injury this past weekend against the Bears.
Lamar Jackson Out, Tyler Huntley to Start vs. Falcons
This will be the third game in a row he’ll miss with a knee injury. View the original article to see embedded media. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that quarterback Tyler Huntley will start Saturday against the Falcons. Lamar Jackson will miss his third straight game with a knee injury.
Commanders’ Chase Young to Make Season Debut After 2021 Knee Injury
The 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year will make his debut in a pivotal game against the 49ers on Sunday. Chase Young will make his 2022 season debut for the Commanders on the road against the 49ers on Saturday, according to Washington coach Ron Rivera. Young, who has not played...
Jets’ Zach Wilson Benched After Fans Boo Throughout ‘TNF’ Game
A humbling season continued for the former No. 2 draft choice. Jets fans weren’t thrilled with quarterback Zach Wilson’s performance on Thursday night vs. the Jaguars. As the game headed into halftime, the crowd at MetLife Stadium erupted in loud boos that already echoed throughout the first half. In the last play before the half, Wilson threw an interception at the Jaguars 25-yard line.
Jets Assistant Coach Miles Austin Suspended for Violating Gambling Policy
The NFL allows players to gamble on non-NFL sports, but not league or club employees. A look at Austin’s suspension, and the league’s sometimes confusing gambling policy. Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended for a violation of the league’s gambling policy, according to an NFL source.
