Read full article on original website
Related
Why Erik Spoelstra remains optimistic that struggling Heat offense will improve
While not yet playing at an elite level like last season’s unit, the Miami Heat’s defense has not been the problem this season. The Heat’s biggest issues through the first two months of the season have come on the offensive end.
Falcons eliminated from playoff chase in a familiar fashion
BALTIMORE (AP) — In a season filled with narrow losses, the Atlanta Falcons saw their slim playoff hopes end by virtue of a chilling defeat that featured a familiar slow start and ended with coach Arthur Smith again talking about the team’s need to show progress. In between the opening kickoff and final whistle of […] The post Falcons eliminated from playoff chase in a familiar fashion appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Comments / 0