DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - A street race in Albany left one person dead and another in jail. In a media release, the Albany Police Department says officers were called to the 900 block of West Oglethorpe Blvd. Wednesday night around 1:15 a.m. about a hit-and-run. Investigators say the drivers of a Chevrolet Corvette and a Dodge Challenger were racing each other when they hit each other. The driver of the Dodge Challenger, later identified as 31-year-old Jamil Wright, died on the scene.

ALBANY, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO