ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Comments / 6

Related
whatsupnewp.com

Governor Mckee, Department of Environmental Management permanently protected 575 acres of land in 2022

Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) have announced that 575 acres of land in the state have been permanently protected thanks to $3.58m of voter-approved state bond funds. The funds, worth a total of $9.59m in 2022, will be used to protect the land through the State Land Conservation Program, Agricultural Land Preservation Commission (ALPC), and Open Space Grant Program. These programs are funded by voter-approved bond funds and are supported by grants from federal programs, non-profit groups, and local partners.
whatsupnewp.com

How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week

Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. and demand is high as Americans fill up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward,” GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said in a statement this week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Uprise RI

McKee administration blocks release of public information with $930 price tag

One of the solutions touted by the McKee administration to the problem of evicting the encampment of unhoused people from Rhode Island State House grounds, in addition to the opening of the Cranston Street Armory as a warming shelter, was to contract hotel rooms at the SureStay Hotel in Smithfield. The effort to get these hotel rooms available were not made by the state directly, but went through Community Care Rhode Island‘s Benedict Lessing. According to the Secretary of Housing, Lessing used State Fiscal Recovery Funds and Social Services Block Grant funding to acquire the rooms.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
westernmassnews.com

Officials add new names to state’s unclaimed property list

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – State officials are urging residents to check one particular list twice this holiday season. The Massachusetts Treasurer’s Office said that they have announced that the latest group of names of individuals and non-profits have been added to their unclaimed property list. The list is updated every six months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mybackyardnews.com

DIRECT INVESTMENT IN RHODE ISLAND

Whitehouse Delivers $87.2 Million Direct Investment in RI Via Omnibus Funding Bill. Whiteouse-supported Congressionally Directed Spending requests to create jobs, improve quality of life in RI were successfully included in Omnibus. Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse today announced that more than $87.2 million will soon be on its...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

Rhode Island Energy’s interactive map is updated every 5 minutes and provides regional power restoration information. The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Island Energy facing thousands without power

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The holiday storm reached New England Friday and has already left many without power. According to Rhode Island Energy, thousands of customers around the state faced power outages as a result of the intense weather. RIE said they have prepared for the event of statewide...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Gusty winds and heavy rain cause turbulence in Rhode Island

It has been a blustery and wet day in Rhode Island. The National Weather Service reported gusty winds and precipitation across the state. In Kent County, the strongest gusts recorded so far are at TF Green Airport, reaching 54 mph. In Newport County, Fogland saw the strongest gusts at 57 mph, while Beavertail and Rose Island recorded gusts of 54 mph and 51 mph, respectively. The Newport Airport also experienced gusts of 44 mph. Sakonnet Vineyards recorded gusts of 41 mph.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Widespread outages throughout Connecticut and adding up in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Power providers to Connecticut and Rhode Island report widespread outages as damaging wind gusts move through southern New England. Outage maps for Connecticut power suppliers Eversource and United Illuminating Company show power outages spread throughout the state. As of 10:30 am, Rhode Island Energy reported...
CONNECTICUT STATE
southarkansassun.com

Rhode Island Families Received $250 One-Time Child Tax Credit

Families from Rhode Island have already received one-time tax credits of $250 per child. This program is a part of the state’s budget for 2023, says DaSilva. Last October, Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee announced that the state had already started distributing child tax credits to around 115,000 households. The Child Tax Credit program of Rhode Island is a part of the state’s budget for the fiscal year of 2023. This program provided one-time tax credits to eligible families. The tax credits amount to $250 per child, with up to three children allowed. To date, the program has been able to distribute more than $40 million, especially to middle and low-earning families with children.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

Lt. Michael Casey — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022

Lt. Michael Casey was the State Trooper who initiated the investigation into contaminated soil dumped in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Rhode Island. The dumping by the lead contractor of the 6/10 project — Barletta Heavy Division — took place under the supervision of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Massachusetts Latest: Schedule Of Food Stamps For 2023 SNAP Benefits

Massachusetts Latest: Schedule Of Food Stamps For 2023 SNAP Benefits. SNAP, Also known as food stamps, is organized by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts extending aid to those low-income residents to widen their food budget by giving monthly paychecks through the EBT card Massachusetts. According to a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy