Governor Mckee, Department of Environmental Management permanently protected 575 acres of land in 2022
Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) have announced that 575 acres of land in the state have been permanently protected thanks to $3.58m of voter-approved state bond funds. The funds, worth a total of $9.59m in 2022, will be used to protect the land through the State Land Conservation Program, Agricultural Land Preservation Commission (ALPC), and Open Space Grant Program. These programs are funded by voter-approved bond funds and are supported by grants from federal programs, non-profit groups, and local partners.
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. and demand is high as Americans fill up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward,” GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said in a statement this week.
McKee administration blocks release of public information with $930 price tag
One of the solutions touted by the McKee administration to the problem of evicting the encampment of unhoused people from Rhode Island State House grounds, in addition to the opening of the Cranston Street Armory as a warming shelter, was to contract hotel rooms at the SureStay Hotel in Smithfield. The effort to get these hotel rooms available were not made by the state directly, but went through Community Care Rhode Island‘s Benedict Lessing. According to the Secretary of Housing, Lessing used State Fiscal Recovery Funds and Social Services Block Grant funding to acquire the rooms.
Officials add new names to state’s unclaimed property list
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – State officials are urging residents to check one particular list twice this holiday season. The Massachusetts Treasurer’s Office said that they have announced that the latest group of names of individuals and non-profits have been added to their unclaimed property list. The list is updated every six months.
DIRECT INVESTMENT IN RHODE ISLAND
Whitehouse Delivers $87.2 Million Direct Investment in RI Via Omnibus Funding Bill. Whiteouse-supported Congressionally Directed Spending requests to create jobs, improve quality of life in RI were successfully included in Omnibus. Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse today announced that more than $87.2 million will soon be on its...
Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
Rhode Island Energy’s interactive map is updated every 5 minutes and provides regional power restoration information. The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.
After 55 years, Rhode Island’s ‘only real general store’ set to close
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Summit General Store will soon close its doors for good after serving the community for over 50 years. The owners, who deemed their store the “only real general store” in Rhode Island, announced Monday that their last day open will be Dec. 31.
Rhode Island Energy facing thousands without power
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The holiday storm reached New England Friday and has already left many without power. According to Rhode Island Energy, thousands of customers around the state faced power outages as a result of the intense weather. RIE said they have prepared for the event of statewide...
Gusty winds and heavy rain cause turbulence in Rhode Island
It has been a blustery and wet day in Rhode Island. The National Weather Service reported gusty winds and precipitation across the state. In Kent County, the strongest gusts recorded so far are at TF Green Airport, reaching 54 mph. In Newport County, Fogland saw the strongest gusts at 57 mph, while Beavertail and Rose Island recorded gusts of 54 mph and 51 mph, respectively. The Newport Airport also experienced gusts of 44 mph. Sakonnet Vineyards recorded gusts of 41 mph.
Widespread outages throughout Connecticut and adding up in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Power providers to Connecticut and Rhode Island report widespread outages as damaging wind gusts move through southern New England. Outage maps for Connecticut power suppliers Eversource and United Illuminating Company show power outages spread throughout the state. As of 10:30 am, Rhode Island Energy reported...
Rhode Island Families Received $250 One-Time Child Tax Credit
Families from Rhode Island have already received one-time tax credits of $250 per child. This program is a part of the state’s budget for 2023, says DaSilva. Last October, Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee announced that the state had already started distributing child tax credits to around 115,000 households. The Child Tax Credit program of Rhode Island is a part of the state’s budget for the fiscal year of 2023. This program provided one-time tax credits to eligible families. The tax credits amount to $250 per child, with up to three children allowed. To date, the program has been able to distribute more than $40 million, especially to middle and low-earning families with children.
One New England State Has Best Roads in U.S., But Another Has Some of the Worst
A trope throughout New England is to beware of the dreaded Massachusetts driver. For example, my Dad could’ve been driving a rover on Mars, get cut off by Martians, and would’ve said, “Psh – Massachusetts drivers!”. But it turns out Massachusetts drivers have a good excuse...
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation prepares for cold front
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is prepared for the expected temperature drop late Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for Gov. Dan McKee said the full state fleet of 150 plow trucks and up to 250 vendor trucks will be ready to treat roadways. “The initial...
Lt. Michael Casey — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
Lt. Michael Casey was the State Trooper who initiated the investigation into contaminated soil dumped in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Rhode Island. The dumping by the lead contractor of the 6/10 project — Barletta Heavy Division — took place under the supervision of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.
Emergency Management Agency provides list of warming stations ahead of cold front
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — In response to the forecasted extreme cold front, the State of Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency has provided a list of warming stations throughout the state. Warming stations are open to anyone seeking temporary shelter through the storm. A complete list of warming stations can...
Hundreds of high-capacity magazines have been turned over says police chiefs' association
(WJAR) — Hundreds of Rhode Islanders turned in high-capacity gun magazines as a deadline was reached over the weekend. According to the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association, 381 magazines have so far been turned over to police. Rhode Island gun owners had until Sunday to turn in large-capacity...
Massachusetts Latest: Schedule Of Food Stamps For 2023 SNAP Benefits
Massachusetts Latest: Schedule Of Food Stamps For 2023 SNAP Benefits. SNAP, Also known as food stamps, is organized by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts extending aid to those low-income residents to widen their food budget by giving monthly paychecks through the EBT card Massachusetts. According to a...
Gov.-elect Healey says she won’t claim exemption to public records laws
Healey also committed to supporting legislation that would cut back at exemptions claimed by the Legislature and Supreme Judicial Court. Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey may become the first governor in over two decades to open the executive branch up to public records requests, marking a huge step towards increased transparency in the state government.
Thousands without power as strong winds move through Southern New England
(WJAR) — Thousands were without power as strong winds moved through Southern New England on Friday. Wind peaks are expected to reach 40 mph to 65 mph. As of 9:18 a.m., numerous utilities are reporting power outages. Rhode Island Energy is reporting 9,906 customers were without power. In Bristol...
Massachusetts woman has big plans after hitting $10,000,000 on state scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman already has some big plans after hitting it big on a State Lottery scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Helen Cicoria is the first $10 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Cash King” instant ticket game. Cicoria, who is...
