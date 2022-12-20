ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

2 dead, 12 injured after magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocks parts of Northern California

By Natalie Neysa Alund, Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
 4 days ago
easttexasradio.com

A 6.4 Hits California

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook California residents out of bed along the state’s North Coast and North state regions early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck 12 miles west off the coast of Fortuna at 4:34 am Texas time. It was 11 miles deep, and the aftershocks registered at 4.6. and 15 miles deep. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services reported 21 aftershocks had occurred.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Officials Say California Town Is a ‘Total Mess’ After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

A California town is reeling after a 6.4. magnitude earthquake killed two residents and left their community a “total mess.” According to local officials, thousands are without power after the earthquake hit the coastal town of Rio Dell. In addition, people are without water after the quake caused a major water main break, according to Humboldt County officials on Tuesday. The earthquake also moved homes off their foundations when it struck the state’s northern coast.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Update: Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after deadly NorCal quake

FERNDALE -- Two elderly residents died, 12 others injured and businesses and homes were damaged when a 6.4 magnitude earthquake followed by nearly 80 aftershocks rocked the Humboldt County coastline Tuesday.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 2:34 a.m. and was followed in rapid-fire succession by dozens of aftershocks quakes measuring 4.6 to 2.5. Tens of thousands were left without power following the initial quake.Damage to buildings and infrastructure was still being assessed Tuesday afternoon. Two Humboldt County hospitals lost power and were running on generators, but the scale of the damage appeared to be minimal...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Earthquake updates: Ages of two who died released

4:45 p.m. – Overnight shelter The Red Cross established an overnight shelter for those who were displaced by the earthquake at the Rohner Park Firemen’s Pavilion, 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA. Shelter accommodations, meals, water and earthquake information will be offered at the shelter. For more information, call (707) 506-5083. 2:15 p.m. – Ages of […]
FORTUNA, CA
Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border

kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 12:45 p.m.] Estimated 6.4 Quake Rolls the North Coast

According to the National Weather Service in Eureka, “NO TSUMNAMI IS EXPECTED At approximately 2:37 am a 6.1 earthquake was felt near Ferndale California.”. This was followed by an estimated 4.6 magnitude #earthquake. 4 mi from #RioDell at 2.39 a.m. p.m. UPDATE 3 a.m.: More aftershocks continue to hit...
EUREKA, CA

