2 dead, 12 injured after magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocks parts of Northern California

Read full article on original website
Related
easttexasradio.com
A 6.4 Hits California
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook California residents out of bed along the state’s North Coast and North state regions early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck 12 miles west off the coast of Fortuna at 4:34 am Texas time. It was 11 miles deep, and the aftershocks registered at 4.6. and 15 miles deep. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services reported 21 aftershocks had occurred.
California earthquake: Video shows devastation from 6.4 magnitude tremor near San Francisco
A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and causing widespread damage.
Massive King Tide Waves To Strike California Coast
Here's when you can expect to see them.
Aftermath of 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County
Thousands of Northern California residents are grappling with damage after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Humboldt County Tuesday morning.
Photos Show Massive Damage From California Earthquake: 'Pretty Chaotic'
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California early Tuesday morning. More than a dozen aftershocks have occurred since the initial quake.
California Earthquake Sparks Building Collapse in Rio Dell
According to early reports, the earthquake may have already resulted in one person being unaccounted for.
Officials Say California Town Is a ‘Total Mess’ After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake
A California town is reeling after a 6.4. magnitude earthquake killed two residents and left their community a “total mess.” According to local officials, thousands are without power after the earthquake hit the coastal town of Rio Dell. In addition, people are without water after the quake caused a major water main break, according to Humboldt County officials on Tuesday. The earthquake also moved homes off their foundations when it struck the state’s northern coast.
Update: Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after deadly NorCal quake
FERNDALE -- Two elderly residents died, 12 others injured and businesses and homes were damaged when a 6.4 magnitude earthquake followed by nearly 80 aftershocks rocked the Humboldt County coastline Tuesday.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 2:34 a.m. and was followed in rapid-fire succession by dozens of aftershocks quakes measuring 4.6 to 2.5. Tens of thousands were left without power following the initial quake.Damage to buildings and infrastructure was still being assessed Tuesday afternoon. Two Humboldt County hospitals lost power and were running on generators, but the scale of the damage appeared to be minimal...
KTVU FOX 2
Dramatic photos from Humboldt County's 6.4-quake in Northern California
FERNDALE, Calif. - A powerful earthquake that rocked Humboldt County early Tuesday, left two people dead and several others injured. A highway buckled, and a bridge was damaged. Shampoo bottles toppled, and so did a coffee maker. Glass was strewn and storefronts were damaged. This was just some of the...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Sheriff Declares Local Emergency Related to 6.4M Earthquake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal has declared a Local Emergency as a result of today’s 6.4M earthquake and widespread damages sustained throughout Humboldt County. The declaration allows for the county to seek state and federal reimbursement for damage repairs and...
6.4 Quake In Northern California Causes Movement And Alerts In Klamath Falls
A 6.4 quake shook Northern California early this morning at about 2:34am. Some residents in the local Klamath Falls area reported seeing shake alerts on mobile devices. Other residents in Klamath Falls reported seeing lights and curtains move during the early morning quake. CalTrans has continued to inspect bridges and...
Humboldt County Earthquake Caused Structural Damage, Power Outages, and Injuries
Residents of Northern California were subject to an unexpected and very rude awakening on Tuesday, Dec. 20, after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook Humboldt County. Around 2:30 a.m. PT, thousands lost power, homes and buildings sustained different degrees of damage, and a number people have been injured. The earthquake hit 11...
Fortuna liquor store destroyed in 6.4 earthquake
Beverage Plus, a family-owned liquor store in Humboldt County, has been left in disarray after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the area Tuesday morning.
Footage shows aftermath of California earthquake
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Northern California's Humboldt County area, according to the US Geological Survey, and thousands are without power in its wake. CNN correspondent Veronica Miracle reports.
Earthquake updates: Ages of two who died released
4:45 p.m. – Overnight shelter The Red Cross established an overnight shelter for those who were displaced by the earthquake at the Rohner Park Firemen’s Pavilion, 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA. Shelter accommodations, meals, water and earthquake information will be offered at the shelter. For more information, call (707) 506-5083. 2:15 p.m. – Ages of […]
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake knocks out power for thousands in Northern California
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake knocked out power for thousands of people in Northern California early Tuesday. The earthquake hit at 2:34 a.m. Pacific Time about 7.5 miles southwest of the town of Ferndale, located in Humboldt County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). More than 68,000 customers of Pacific Gas and Electric Company had…
AOL Corp
Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will take down a makeshift wall made of shipping containers at the Mexico border, settling a lawsuit and political tussle with the U.S. government over trespassing on federal lands. The Biden administration and the Republican governor entered into an agreement that Arizona...
Widespread damage, outages reported in Humboldt County after 6.4 magnitude quake
The USGS is reporting a 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook up parts of Humboldt County early Tuesday morning. The post Widespread damage, outages reported in Humboldt County after 6.4 magnitude quake appeared first on KION546.
kymkemp.com
Bear Killed on the Willits Grade Calls Attention to Rural California’s High Rates of Wildlife-Animal Collisions
Hopland resident Shawn Joaquin Padi was driving on Highway 101 this morning when he drove upon a dead black bear lying alongside the roadway on the Willits Grade. Last night or early this morning, a driver collided with the animal causing fatal injuries. Padi took a photo, posted it on...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 12:45 p.m.] Estimated 6.4 Quake Rolls the North Coast
According to the National Weather Service in Eureka, “NO TSUMNAMI IS EXPECTED At approximately 2:37 am a 6.1 earthquake was felt near Ferndale California.”. This was followed by an estimated 4.6 magnitude #earthquake. 4 mi from #RioDell at 2.39 a.m. p.m. UPDATE 3 a.m.: More aftershocks continue to hit...
Comments / 0