NOLA.com

Will Sutton: New Orleans interim police chief is all about business, and she wants the job

I'm not sure the New Orleans Police Department and the City of New Orleans are ready for Michelle Woodfork. She's all about business, and she knows what she wants. When Woodfork was a high school student at St. Mary's Academy, she learned to walk right and do the right thing. The Sisters of the Holy Family helped her establish a firm foundation that she's carried into her new role as interim superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department.
NOLA.com

Man shot dead outside Rouses in New Orleans Central Business District

A 43-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Rouses grocery store parking lot in the New Orleans Central Business District. New Orleans police said they were summoned at 4:07 p.m. to the 700 block of Baronne Street, where the victim was declared dead near the store's entrance facing O'Keefe Avenue.
fox8live.com

Violent night in New Orleans East leaves five people shot; 2 reported dead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A violent night in New Orleans left five people shot in separate incidents and 2 reported dead. The first shooting was reported at 4:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Reynes St. Police say a male victim was shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No additional details are available at this time.
WDSU

NOPD: Woman found dead inside motel room

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road. NOPD officials said around 1:30 p.m., Third District officers initially responded to a call of an attempted suicide. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a woman inside of a motel room. The woman was shot at least once and declared dead on scene. At that time, the incident was classified as a suicide, according to detectives.
fox8live.com

NOLA.com

'Bizarre' Instagram scam sends hundreds of victims to 7th Ward woman's home: 'It's ruining my life'

Jonathan Jacques drove his friend to a 7th Ward business Wednesday morning so she could participate in a timely tradition: getting her hair done before the holidays. The business's Instagram page, touchedbyniahk, displayed hundreds of pictures of glossy, neat feeder braids, knotless braids, extended ponytails and other hairstyles, so his friend sent a $30 deposit and arrived about 15 minutes early for her appointment.
