NOLA.com
Will Sutton: New Orleans interim police chief is all about business, and she wants the job
I'm not sure the New Orleans Police Department and the City of New Orleans are ready for Michelle Woodfork. She's all about business, and she knows what she wants. When Woodfork was a high school student at St. Mary's Academy, she learned to walk right and do the right thing. The Sisters of the Holy Family helped her establish a firm foundation that she's carried into her new role as interim superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department.
fox8live.com
New Orleans, Mayor Cantrell issue settlement check to ex-chief over rescined job offer
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A settlement check has been issued to a former police chief who said Mayor LaToya Cantrell rescinded a job offer to him as she prepared to take office in 2018, according to documents obtained by Fox 8. The documents showed the city paid former NOPD Supt....
NOLA.com
Man shot dead outside Rouses in New Orleans Central Business District
A 43-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in the Rouses grocery store parking lot in the New Orleans Central Business District. New Orleans police said they were summoned at 4:07 p.m. to the 700 block of Baronne Street, where the victim was declared dead near the store's entrance facing O'Keefe Avenue.
NOLA.com
Who is Michelle Woodfork? New Orleans' interim police chief a 31-year veteran of force
Michelle Woodfork is set to take over as interim New Orleans police chief on Thursday, the first woman ever to do so, after a three-decade career that almost ended in 2017 when a drunk driver plowed into a crowd on the Krewe of Endymion parade route. Woodfork was a New...
One dead in New Orleans East shooting
According to NOPD spokesperson Reese Harper, the shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. on Tara Lane near Bundy Road. The victim died at the scene.
Man shot and killed at downtown Rouses Market
NOPD is reporting a man has been shot and killed at the downtown Rouses Market at 700 Barone Street. The shooting took place around 4 o’clock this afternoon.
Two men, woman wanted accused of Gentilly armed robbery
According to the NOPD, the incident happened at a gas station in the 4500 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
Shooting on Chef Menteur Highway, man hospitalized
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in the 6000 block Chef Menteur highway.
Double shootings, double deaths, hour apart
Cold weather doesn’t keep the killing from happening in New Orleans. NOPD reports there were two murders about an hour apart from each other in separate districts.
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the Run
Precious StephensPhoto byThird District of the New Orleans Police Department. We dial 911 in times of crisis, whether it’s a medical emergency or self-defense. The person on the other end of the call is supposed to reassure us that help is on the way.
fox8live.com
Violent night in New Orleans East leaves five people shot; 2 reported dead
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A violent night in New Orleans left five people shot in separate incidents and 2 reported dead. The first shooting was reported at 4:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Reynes St. Police say a male victim was shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No additional details are available at this time.
Two hospitalized after double shooting in N.O. East, NOPD
The two were taken to the hospital by EMS but their conditions were not released.
NOPD: Woman goes to victim’s home threatening death, arrest warrant issued
According to the NOPD, 19-year-old, Cashmere Raines and another woman pulled up the victim's home in the 5800 block of Abbey Drive.
WDSU
NOPD: Woman found dead inside motel room
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road. NOPD officials said around 1:30 p.m., Third District officers initially responded to a call of an attempted suicide. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a woman inside of a motel room. The woman was shot at least once and declared dead on scene. At that time, the incident was classified as a suicide, according to detectives.
Two shot in at busy intersection in New Orleans East
Two people were shot this afternoon at the corner of Crowder and Lake Forest Boulevards, according to NOPD. The victims are a male and a female, each sustaining gunshot wounds.
fox8live.com
New Orleans musician Walter ‘Wolfman’ Washington dies one day after 79th birthday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Walter “Wolfman” Washington, a revered New Orleans singer and guitarist, died Thurs., Dec. 22, according to a post from Galactic Records. Washington celebrated his 79th birthday on Dec. 21. One of Washington’s managers says the musician was under hospice care battling cancer. Often...
NOLA.com
Marrero man hid cameras to secretly record woman, girl changing clothes, JPSO says
A Marrero man was arrested and accused of using hidden cameras to record a woman and a juvenile girl while they were changing clothes, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. Brandon Nguyen, 30, was booked Tuesday with five counts of video voyeurism, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
fox8live.com
Woman found shot, killed in Motel 6 room in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman found dead in a Motel 6 room. The shooting was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 20 at the Motel 6 located at 4200 Old Gentilly Road. Police were originally called out...
NOLA.com
'Bizarre' Instagram scam sends hundreds of victims to 7th Ward woman's home: 'It's ruining my life'
Jonathan Jacques drove his friend to a 7th Ward business Wednesday morning so she could participate in a timely tradition: getting her hair done before the holidays. The business's Instagram page, touchedbyniahk, displayed hundreds of pictures of glossy, neat feeder braids, knotless braids, extended ponytails and other hairstyles, so his friend sent a $30 deposit and arrived about 15 minutes early for her appointment.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for 2 persons of interest in double murder investigation
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating two persons of interest in connection with a double homicide that occurred on Dec. 4, on the 2900 block of Danneel Street. According to the police, the two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds around 8:30...
