New Jersey State

Related
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
TheDailyBeast

Senate Passes $1.7 Trillion Mega Omnibus Bill

The Senate approved a bipartisan $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill Thursday that will continue funding the federal government, increase spending for the military and domestic programs, as well as sustain financial support to Ukraine. The bill, which ran more than 4,000 pages long, included a dizzying array of lawmakers’ pet projects and causes, from funding for fishing to a ban on TikTok for government employees and a revamp of an election law Donald Trump tried to use to overturn the 2020 election. The bill, which passed the Senate 68-29, will go to the House, who may pass it as early...
CBS New York

Family of fallen officer won't shake hands with GOP leaders at ceremony

The family of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick — his mother, father and brother — refused to shake hands with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy at a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honoring the police departments that worked to save the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Over 140 officers were injured protecting the Capitol, including Sicknick, who was sprayed with a chemical substance outside the Capitol, collapsed eight hours later and died a day later of multiple strokes.His brother Ken Sicknick told CBS News that Republican leaders "have no idea what integrity...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

McCarthy asks Senate Republicans to trust his ability to run House in 2023

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) on Wednesday urged Senate Republicans to have faith in his ability to manage the new House Republican majority next year and not feel compelled to vote for bills because they fear the incoming House majority can’t get legislation passed, according to GOP sources. McCarthy’s appearance at the Senate GOP…
NBC News

Senate passes $1.7 trillion government funding bill that overhauls U.S. election law

WASHINGTON — The Senate voted Thursday to pass a $1.7 trillion government funding bill, sending it to the House to avoid a holiday shutdown. The vote was 68-29 on sweeping legislation that would keep the government funded through next fall and overhaul election laws in an attempt to prevent another Jan. 6. It came after votes on a potpourri of amendments, including landmark workplace protections for pregnant and breastfeeding employees.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHNT News 19

Busloads of migrants dropped off at vice president’s DC home on Christmas Eve

Multiple busloads of migrants were dropped off at Vice President Harris’s residence in Washington, D.C. on Saturday — Christmas Eve — leaving migrants on the streets in below-freezing temperatures, according to multiple reports. Three busloads of migrants were driven to D.C., ABC 7 reported, and arrived outside the Naval Observatory, which is the vice president’s residence. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
New Hampshire Bulletin

Lawmakers elect Packard as House speaker, Scanlan as secretary of state

Rep. Amanda Toll, a Keene Democrat, sat nursing her one-week-old baby as a roll call vote that normally takes 30 seconds stretched on for nearly 30 minutes. Members of the New Hampshire House voted the old-fashioned way during “Organization Day” Wednesday, foregoing electronic voting as each of the 380 House members still present instead cast […] The post Lawmakers elect Packard as House speaker, Scanlan as secretary of state appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

