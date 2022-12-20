Read full article on original website
Democrats push firearms purchasing ban for people who voluntarily give up their 2A rights
House Democrats advanced a bill that would set up a federal register of people who agree not to buy guns, an idea aimed at curbing gun suicides by the mentally ill.
Steve Scalise privately being prepped by Republicans to snatch gavel from McCarthy: Report
As House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy seeks to fend off intraparty opposition to his bid to become the next House speaker, several Republicans are reportedly huddling behind another top member of their party for a possible leadership challenge.
Democrats Could Lose Control of Pennsylvania After Death of House Rep
Republicans have launched a legal challenge to the scheduling of three special elections for the state's House of Representatives.
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years. “Yes, I absolutely do, if we stick to our North Star,...
Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police
As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
McCarthy threatens Senate GOP. Hear one senator's response
Republican House leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy has told Senate Republicans that if they vote for the bipartisan omnibus bill any legislation they send to the House will be "dead on arrival" once he becomes speaker.
Family of fallen Capitol Police officer refuses to shake hands with McCarthy, McConnell at medal ceremony
The family of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick — his mother, father and brother — refused to shake hands with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy at a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honoring the police departments that worked to save the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Democrats move to take power with narrow Pennsylvania state House majority
The top Republican leader called it an “illegal and unprecedented power grab” based on a specious claim to the majority. Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the Pennsylvania House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office.
Senate Passes $1.7 Trillion Mega Omnibus Bill
The Senate approved a bipartisan $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill Thursday that will continue funding the federal government, increase spending for the military and domestic programs, as well as sustain financial support to Ukraine. The bill, which ran more than 4,000 pages long, included a dizzying array of lawmakers’ pet projects and causes, from funding for fishing to a ban on TikTok for government employees and a revamp of an election law Donald Trump tried to use to overturn the 2020 election. The bill, which passed the Senate 68-29, will go to the House, who may pass it as early...
McCarthy says ultra-conservative GOP holdouts are 'squandering this majority' by opposing his bid for House Speaker
McCarthy needs almost all of the 222 Republican members of the House of Representatives to vote for him to secure the Speaker seat.
McCarthy asks Senate Republicans to trust his ability to run House in 2023
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) on Wednesday urged Senate Republicans to have faith in his ability to manage the new House Republican majority next year and not feel compelled to vote for bills because they fear the incoming House majority can’t get legislation passed, according to GOP sources. McCarthy’s appearance at the Senate GOP…
Senate passes $1.7 trillion government funding bill that overhauls U.S. election law
WASHINGTON — The Senate voted Thursday to pass a $1.7 trillion government funding bill, sending it to the House to avoid a holiday shutdown. The vote was 68-29 on sweeping legislation that would keep the government funded through next fall and overhaul election laws in an attempt to prevent another Jan. 6. It came after votes on a potpourri of amendments, including landmark workplace protections for pregnant and breastfeeding employees.
Busloads of migrants dropped off at vice president’s DC home on Christmas Eve
Multiple busloads of migrants were dropped off at Vice President Harris’s residence in Washington, D.C. on Saturday — Christmas Eve — leaving migrants on the streets in below-freezing temperatures, according to multiple reports. Three busloads of migrants were driven to D.C., ABC 7 reported, and arrived outside the Naval Observatory, which is the vice president’s residence. […]
WA Senate GOP proposes energy plan aimed at emissions and reliability. Here are the details
“At least (they are) presenting some alternatives and beginning to acknowledge that there’s a climate crisis,” Democrat Marko Liias said.
As same-sex marriage protections pass Congress, House GOP support decreases
Thirty-nine House Republicans supported a bill providing federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage, despite 47 GOP lawmakers backing similar legislation in July.
Schumer reflects on how Senate Democrats went from infighting to big policy wins and a larger majority
WASHINGTON — At the beginning of the year, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was staring into a political abyss: Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., had just knifed President Joe Biden’s signature legislation, and Schumer's push to change the Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation was similarly killed by Manchin and another centrist Democrat.
Lawmakers elect Packard as House speaker, Scanlan as secretary of state
Rep. Amanda Toll, a Keene Democrat, sat nursing her one-week-old baby as a roll call vote that normally takes 30 seconds stretched on for nearly 30 minutes. Members of the New Hampshire House voted the old-fashioned way during “Organization Day” Wednesday, foregoing electronic voting as each of the 380 House members still present instead cast […] The post Lawmakers elect Packard as House speaker, Scanlan as secretary of state appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
