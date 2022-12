Tennessee football wrapped up its 2023 recruiting class on the opening day of the early signing period, adding 24 high school prospects to the roster. The Vols signed one quarterback, one running back, three receivers, one tight end, two interior offensive linemen, two offensive tackles, one athlete that could play on either side of the line of scrimmage, three edge rushers, two interior defensive lineman, three linebackers and five defensive backs committed six weeks ahead of signing day.

