Nolan's 19 lead Jacksonville over UL Monroe 66-55
MONROE, La. (AP) — Kevion Nolan scored 19 points as Jacksonville beat UL Monroe 66-55 on Tuesday.
Nolan added eight rebounds and six assists for the Dolphins (7-3). Osayi Osifo scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. Gyasi Powell recorded 10 points.
The Warhawks (4-9) were led in scoring by Thomas Howell, who finished with 12 points. Savion Gallion added 11 points for UL Monroe. Tyreke Locure added 10 points and four steals.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .
