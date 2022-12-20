The implementation of the No Surprises Act (NSA) has caused a dramatic shift in the country’s healthcare ecosystem, driving significant disruption, and threatening its stability. Despite the balanced language in the law passed by Congress, the law’s actual implementation is driving a massive, unintended shift in the balance of power between payors and clinicians, causing dangerous disruption and risk. This is not just another chapter in a long narrative of healthcare changes. Combined with the realities of an already stressed industry, this will threaten our healthcare safety net until a permanent fix is implemented.

