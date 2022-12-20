Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Look alive as hospitals close and cut services, lawmakers urge HHS
Hospital closures, service reductions, mergers and acquisitions are creating a bed shortage and impeding patients' access to timely care, a group of Massachusetts lawmakers contend in a letter to HHS that requests information from the agency on its part in monitoring or interfering with service reductions. Citing more than a...
OTC pediatric drugmakers, distributors claim 'no widespread shortage' in US
When senior leaders from large manufacturers and distributors of OTC pediatric medications had a conference call with FDA Commissioner Robert Califf and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra this week, they said there is "no widespread shortage" of OTC pediatric medications, despite continual reports of empty drug store shelves across the US, according to a Dec. 22 HHS press release.
Mass General Brigham absorbed $2.3B CMS, safety net shortfalls in 2022
Mass General Brigham reported a $2.3 billion loss in 2022, matching the amount it absorbed in Medicare, Medicaid and health safety net shortfalls. Certain government reimbursements don't cover the full cost of providing care to Medicare, low-income and uninsured patients. In particular, Mass General Brigham's shortfall this year was up 15 percent compared to 2021, increasing by around $307 million.
16 lawmakers sign letter opposing Covenant Health's takeover of Connecticut hospital
Sixteen Democratic state legislators have signed a letter opposing Tewksbury, Mass.-based Covenant Health's planned acquisition of Putnam, Conn.-based Day Kimball Hospital based on concerns that the Catholic health system could limit reproductive and other types of care, The Connecticut Mirror reported Dec. 22. Covenant and Day Kimball came to the...
Leapfrog’s 58 top teaching hospitals by state
The Leapfrog Group developed a list of the best teaching hospitals that met their 2022 top hospital methodology. Top hospitals are identified using data from the watchdog organization's annual hospital survey, with selection based on excellence across staffing, hand hygiene, infection rates, surgery outcomes, maternity care, error prevention and other quality standards. Read more about the methodology breakdown for each category here.
Rising costs replace pandemic as No. 1 reason Americans deter care
The cost of care increasingly outweighed concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic as the top reason patients defer healthcare, according to a study published by Qualtrics, an experience management company. Five things to know:. 1. Between 2020 and 2022, the share of consumers deferring care because of pandemic-related health concerns decreased...
How Advantum Health is tackling prior authorization burdens
Advantum Health's new top leaders are focused on technological solutions as health systems struggle to find enough staff to handle the demands of revenue cycle management. In November, Tammy Taylor was appointed CEO of Advantum Health, and Chris Taft was named CFO. Louisville, Ky.-based Advantum Health was founded in 2013...
The No Surprises Act…full of surprises! A tectonic shift is threatening the stability of our healthcare system
The implementation of the No Surprises Act (NSA) has caused a dramatic shift in the country’s healthcare ecosystem, driving significant disruption, and threatening its stability. Despite the balanced language in the law passed by Congress, the law’s actual implementation is driving a massive, unintended shift in the balance of power between payors and clinicians, causing dangerous disruption and risk. This is not just another chapter in a long narrative of healthcare changes. Combined with the realities of an already stressed industry, this will threaten our healthcare safety net until a permanent fix is implemented.
Senators urge Kaiser to end 16-week mental health strike
A group of U.S. senators is calling on Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente to reach an agreement with members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers to end the mental health strike in Hawaii, which has been ongoing for 16 weeks. In a Dec. 21 letter to Kaiser Chair and CEO...
Allina Health downgraded over debt increase
Minneapolis.-based Allina Healthcare was downgraded one spot from "Aa3" to "A1" and its financial outlook was revised from "stable" to "negative," Moody's said Dec. 21. The health system owns and operates nine hospitals, several outpatient centers, a health plan in partnership with Aetna and a joint venture hospital, Moody's said. It holds about $1.6 billion in outstanding debt.
New York hospital posted VIP status in patient EHRs: Report
New York City-based NYU Langone Health had VIP status listed in patient EHRs, The New York Times reported Dec. 22. The EHRs noted whether the patients donated to the hospital or had ties to executives, according to screenshots sent to the newspaper by physicians frustrated with the practice of giving preferential treatment to certain people.
Physicians
A recent study found physician work hours dropped by 7.6 percent in the last two decades, mostly due to a decrease among male physicians, especially fathers; however, work hours for mother physicians increased by 3 percent. The study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, compiled 87,297 monthly surveys from 17,599 unique...
WVU Medicine taps hospital CEO
Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine has named John Sylvia president and CEO of Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va. Mr. Sylvia has spent the past 13 years serving Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network in a variety of leadership roles — including network vice president of planning and business development, president of one hospital and executive administrator of another. He also serves as an adjunct faculty member in the graduate programs at Bethlehem-based Moravian University, according to a Dec. 21 news release.
Maine nurses confront hospital president over end of paid leave
Members of the Maine State Nurses Association are expressing disapproval toward Maine Medical Center President Jeff Sanders after they said the Portland-based hospital illegally ended nurses' paid leave for bereavement, jury duty and military service. The union, which represents 4,000 nurses and caregivers in Maine, held a rally over the...
Physician group sues Envision Healthcare over corporate practice of medicine laws
Physicians and consumer advocates are monitoring a California lawsuit against Envision Healthcare, which alleges that Envision uses shell business structures to retain de facto ownership of emergency room staffing groups and asks the court to declare these structures illegal, Kaiser Health News reported Dec. 22. Milwaukee-based American Academy of Emergency...
Illinois health system rolls out robotic nursing assistant
Loyola Medicine's MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, Ill., has rolled out Moxi, a hospital robot developed to carry out tasks. "Moxi is allowing us to think differently about supply delivery and really enabling our use of technology to drive the needs of healthcare," Jennifer Scheeringa, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer at MacNeal Hospital, said in a Dec. 21 press release. "It's keeping nurses where they want to be, which is at the bedside."
Atlanta children's hospital sued for religious discrimination over flu shot exemption
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has sued Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, alleging the pediatric health system illegally fired a maintenance assistant for requesting a religious exemption to its flu vaccination policy. The EEOC filed the lawsuit Dec. 16 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Atlanta...
BayCare names chief physician executive
Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare will welcome Sowmya Viswanathan, MD, as its new chief physician executive at the start of 2023. Dr. Viswanathan's role is effective Jan. 1. She has worked for BayCare since June as vice president and CMO of the system's St. Joseph's, St. Joseph's Children's and St. Joseph's Women's hospitals in Tampa.
UPMC nurses approve contract with potential for 30% wage increases
Members of Service Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania have approved an agreement with UPMC Altoona (Pa.), part of Pittsburgh-based UPMC. Registered nurses at the hospital voted overwhelmingly to approve the new three-year deal Dec. 21, according to a union news release shared with Becker's. Union nurses had negotiated with UPMC administrators for more than five months. They described the new agreement as "a historic investment in care in their community."
