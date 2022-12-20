ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Former state school superintendent to serve as Budd’s N.C. director

U.S. Sen.-elect Ted Budd has named former N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson to serve as Budd’s state director. Johnson will manage “state outreach and operations” for Budd, according to a news release. Budd is moving from the U.S. House to the Senate after winning the November election to succeed retiring Sen. Richard Burr.
Though NC governor maintains veto power, activists and physicians remain wary of future of abortion access

Ahead of the midterm elections, student groups and physicians were preparing for the possibility of an abortion ban in North Carolina. But after Republicans fell just one House seat short of a supermajority, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper held onto his veto power over bills that pass the General Assembly. After all the votes were counted, Gov. Cooper still holds veto power over Republican backed bills from the legislative branch.
North Carolina residents to receive income tax cut starting on Jan. 1

(The Center Square) — North Carolinians will be able to keep more of their money in 2023 following a scheduled income tax reduction to start the New Year. The 2021 Appropriations Act approved by North Carolina lawmakers in November 2021 will cut the state's flat individual income tax rate from the current 4.99% to 4.75% starting Jan. 1.
4 payers named among best IT workplaces in 2023

BCBS North Carolina has the best IT department to work for in 2023, according to Computerworld. The 29th annual survey was released Dec. 13, with questions sent to nominated organizations in June. The survey consisted of 52 questions and six categories: DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) practices; IT turnover, promotions and growth; IT retention and engagement programs; remote/hybrid working; benefits and perks; and training and career development opportunities.
School segregation continues to be an urgent issue in NC schools

RALEIGH — The latest report from the Education & Law Project at the North Carolina Justice Center provides an update on school segregation trends and new policy recommendations to foster integration in North Carolina’s public schools. A follow-up to a 2018 report, Still Stymied finds North Carolina schools have made little progress in integrating and face a continued racial and economic divide, exacerbated by charter schools, district boundaries, and inaction from school districts and state policymakers.
North Carolina Medicaid disenrollment settlement could be model for other states

A settlement to prevent North Carolina Medicaid beneficiaries from being unfairly disenrolled could be a roadmap for other states, as they brace for mass Medicaid disenrollment, NC Health News reported Dec. 21. In 2017, the state became overwhelmed with Medicaid reapplications, and many people's applications expired before state workers could...
NC Chick-fil-A fined $6,450 for paying workers with meal vouchers as part of 'volunteer' program

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A Chick-fil-A franchise operator in western North Carolina is under fire for illegally paying workers with meal vouchers instead of money. U.S. Department of Labor investigators found management at a Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville paid certain employees to work for meal vouchers rather than wages, in violation of minimum wage provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The employees were asked to direct traffic as part of a volunteer program.
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices […]
New incentives aim to move the needle on blood donations

This story was originally published by North Carolina Health News on Dec 19. Story by Michelle Crouch. Co-published with Charlotte Ledger. Last month, my daughter Rosie got an urgent email from The Blood Connection, one of three organizations that collect blood in Charlotte. “BONUS $50!!! BLOOD DRIVE URGENT NEED!!” screamed...
