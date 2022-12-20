Read full article on original website
carolinajournal.com
Former state school superintendent to serve as Budd’s N.C. director
U.S. Sen.-elect Ted Budd has named former N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson to serve as Budd’s state director. Johnson will manage “state outreach and operations” for Budd, according to a news release. Budd is moving from the U.S. House to the Senate after winning the November election to succeed retiring Sen. Richard Burr.
Chronicle
Though NC governor maintains veto power, activists and physicians remain wary of future of abortion access
Ahead of the midterm elections, student groups and physicians were preparing for the possibility of an abortion ban in North Carolina. But after Republicans fell just one House seat short of a supermajority, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper held onto his veto power over bills that pass the General Assembly. After all the votes were counted, Gov. Cooper still holds veto power over Republican backed bills from the legislative branch.
Washington Examiner
North Carolina residents to receive income tax cut starting on Jan. 1
(The Center Square) — North Carolinians will be able to keep more of their money in 2023 following a scheduled income tax reduction to start the New Year. The 2021 Appropriations Act approved by North Carolina lawmakers in November 2021 will cut the state's flat individual income tax rate from the current 4.99% to 4.75% starting Jan. 1.
North Carolina’s Work First Program for needy families: Up to $521 financial assistance available
You can get in touch if money is needed. According to a report published by the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee, the most recent unemployment rate in North Carolina is 3.9%.
'To brazenly break state law is wrong' | NC tourism groups against school districts breaking school calendar laws
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Tourism in North Carolina generates billions of dollars in annual revenue. According to Visit North Carolina, the state received about $28 billion in visitor spending in 2021 alone. This comes from things like people visiting the mountains to enjoying the summer in beach homes on...
triad-city-beat.com
COVID hospitalization levels for NC’s oldest old exceed pre-vaccine period
This story was originally published by NC Health News on Dec. 22. Story by Thomas Goldsmith, North Carolina Health News. During the first week of December, hospitals were once again admitting hundreds of North Carolinians for COVID and other respiratory diseases. But while much of the media coverage has focused...
beckerspayer.com
4 payers named among best IT workplaces in 2023
BCBS North Carolina has the best IT department to work for in 2023, according to Computerworld. The 29th annual survey was released Dec. 13, with questions sent to nominated organizations in June. The survey consisted of 52 questions and six categories: DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) practices; IT turnover, promotions and growth; IT retention and engagement programs; remote/hybrid working; benefits and perks; and training and career development opportunities.
School segregation continues to be an urgent issue in NC schools
RALEIGH — The latest report from the Education & Law Project at the North Carolina Justice Center provides an update on school segregation trends and new policy recommendations to foster integration in North Carolina’s public schools. A follow-up to a 2018 report, Still Stymied finds North Carolina schools have made little progress in integrating and face a continued racial and economic divide, exacerbated by charter schools, district boundaries, and inaction from school districts and state policymakers.
beckerspayer.com
North Carolina Medicaid disenrollment settlement could be model for other states
A settlement to prevent North Carolina Medicaid beneficiaries from being unfairly disenrolled could be a roadmap for other states, as they brace for mass Medicaid disenrollment, NC Health News reported Dec. 21. In 2017, the state became overwhelmed with Medicaid reapplications, and many people's applications expired before state workers could...
NC has billions in federal COVID-19 money left to spend. How, and more importantly, why?
North Carolina still has billions of dollars in federal money left to spend in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new state audit released Tuesday.
NC Chick-fil-A fined $6,450 for paying workers with meal vouchers as part of 'volunteer' program
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A Chick-fil-A franchise operator in western North Carolina is under fire for illegally paying workers with meal vouchers instead of money. U.S. Department of Labor investigators found management at a Chick-fil-A in Hendersonville paid certain employees to work for meal vouchers rather than wages, in violation of minimum wage provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The employees were asked to direct traffic as part of a volunteer program.
Residents in North Carolina Now Have Until May 7, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver License to Be Able to Board a Flight
Residents in North Carolina now have an extension until May 7, 2025, instead of the earlier deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This is a 24-month extension that the Dept. of Homeland Security recently granted to all U.S. drivers and states offering a REAL ID.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices […]
North Carolina price-gouging law now in effect after State of Emergency declared, Attorney General says
North Carolina's price-gouging law is now in effect, Attorney General Josh Stein announced, one day after Gov. Roy Cooper (D) declared a State of Emergency with freezing weather on the horizon.
More than 1/3 of NC counties now orange or yellow on CDC’s COVID-19 map
More than one-third of North Carolina’s counties have either high or medium levels of COVID-19 in their communities, according to the numbers used to create a key color-coded federal map.
WRAL
BRITE Futures program provides middle and high schoolers an inside look into life sciences careers
This article was written for our sponsor, NCBiotech. There’s no better way for students to learn than with hands-on experience. But, for many years, because of the nature of the work, fields like the life sciences felt inaccessible to young people. There's a local program that’s providing middle and...
Have labor shortages at NC’s nursing homes finally hit rock bottom?
The persistent staffing shortages at North Carolina’s nursing homes may have hit rock bottom.
triad-city-beat.com
New incentives aim to move the needle on blood donations
This story was originally published by North Carolina Health News on Dec 19. Story by Michelle Crouch. Co-published with Charlotte Ledger. Last month, my daughter Rosie got an urgent email from The Blood Connection, one of three organizations that collect blood in Charlotte. “BONUS $50!!! BLOOD DRIVE URGENT NEED!!” screamed...
WCNC
Lawsuit calls for changes to better protect children in North Carolina's foster care system
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Advocates are leaning on legal action with the hopes of turning the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) foster care into a place for treatment instead of trauma. A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Disability Rights North Carolina and the state's...
