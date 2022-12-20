Read full article on original website
Related
1923's Michelle Randolph Explores Her Character's Similarities To 1883's Elsa Dutton - Exclusive
While "Yellowstone" origin story "1883" was filled with high-profile stars like Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott traversing the Wild West, it was breakout star Isabel May as Elsa Dutton who stole the show. As Elsa, May plays the fierce and feisty daughter of James Dutton (McGraw) and Margaret...
The Seinfeld Fanny Pack Storyline That Never Made It Onto An Episode
One of the most interesting aspects of the beloved sitcom "Seinfeld" is how it serves as a time capsule for some of the biggest trends of the 1990s. If there was a fad during the '90s, fans could be sure that "Seinfeld" made fun of it in some capacity. From two-line phones to non-fat yogurt to label makers, the series went out of its way to lambast nearly every new craze that popped up during its time on air.
Jorja Fox Managed To Get A Catherine And Sara Rivalry Removed From The CSI Script
Filming a season of network television is a gargantuan task. The task of essentially offering a feature film a week becomes near-impossible when episode counts get into the double digits. While not as common today, typical network procedurals still knock out large episode orders that require them to be in near-constant production. It's an exhaustive process. Production on "Law and Order: SVU," for instance, was partly shut down in 2014 to give its cast, especially lead Mariska Hargitay, a chance to rest (per Deadline).
Modern Family Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
"Modern Family" became one of the most successful sitcoms on the air after it hit TV screens back in 2009, breathing new life into the mockumentary subgenre. Following the lives of three very different branches of the same family, the Los Angeles-set show won numerous awards and received widespread critical acclaim for the way it portrayed modern family life in the United States. Running for 11 seasons and 250 episodes in total, "Modern Family" featured a large ensemble cast and some big names made guest appearances over the course of its run. Sadly, not all of them are still with us today. In fact, we've lost way more members of the show's extended family than you may have realized.
The Simpsons Showrunner Talks About The Fun Of Hiring Fans To Create Couch Gags
"The Simpsons" is currently on its 34th season, and it's created quite the legacy to go with it. Numerous running gags have rewarded viewers who have stuck around over the years, from famous catchphrases to Lenny getting stuff in his eye he's not supposed to get in there. Still, it's abundantly clear that out of all of the running gags on the series, the one that sticks out the most is the couch bit.
Charlie Cox Doesn't Take The Excitement For His Daredevil Return Lightly
Netflix canceled its original "Daredevil" TV series in 2018 after three seasons, bringing Daredevil's MCU story to a temporary end. Over the course of those three seasons as well as on sister series "The Defenders," "Stardust" and "Boardwalk Empire" actor Charlie Cox portrays the titular Daredevil. Of course, after the show's cancellation and the advent of Disney+ as the definitive platform for Marvel TV shows, Cox's future in the MCU became unclear, as the somewhat self-contained Netflix Marvel canon went largely unacknowledged by Disney's mainline Marvel properties.
Breaking Bad's Dean Norris On That Intense Shootout Scene In Season 3
"Breaking Bad" is full of iconic moments. The AMC drama, which focuses on chemistry teacher turned meth cook Walter White (Bryan Cranston), has its share of them, including Walt letting Jane (Krysten Ritter) die, Gus Fring's (Giancarlo Esposito) explosive death, and many more. Another one of the show's most memorable moments is the shootout between Hank (Dean Norris) and the Salamanca twins, Leonel and Marco (Daniel and Luis Moncada) in Season 3, Episode 7, "One Minute."
The Simpsons Character Harry Shearer Hated Voicing
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Harry Shearer will always be the man who gave "The Simpsons" some of the series' most well-known voices. It seems quite appropriate for a man who, as a child, was a friend of the great "man of a thousand voices," Mel Blanc (via Ultimate Classic Rock). Though, funnily enough, it seems that Shearer didn't learn much in the way of doing voices for him.
How Game Of Thrones Affected Kristofer Hivju's Performance In The Witcher
"Game of Thrones" is known for many things, such as its occasionally frivolous violence, infamous botched ending, and the sense that pretty much anything could happen in a given episode. The program also became recognized for its truly gargantuan cast of characters that seemed to expand with each passing episode. Most individuals have their own motives and desires as they attempt to gain some form of power in Westeros, but not all are so dead-set on inching closer to the Iron Throne. As for Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju), he has very different motivations.
Stranger Things Season 2 Almost Had Eleven Take A Dark Turn
"Stranger Things" is arguably the most popular project Netflix has come out with. For four seasons, viewers have tuned in to see the continuing adventures of a group of kids in Hawkins, Indiana who get caught up in an inter-dimensional battle against terrifying monsters and government conspiracies. At the center of this battle is the kids' secret weapon — Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).
Breaking Bad's Saul Goodman Was Inspired By A Real-Life Attorney
Saul Goodman, the lawyer played by Bob Odenkirk on "Breaking Bad" and its prequel spin-off series "Better Call Saul," ended up becoming one of television's most nuanced and relatable antiheroes. His greed is a force of nature; he's the personification of the ends justifying the means. Across both shows, Odenkirk displays the frighteningly acute ability to abandon all ethics in pursuit of Goodman's goals, perverting the law and himself in the process. With the silver tongue of a seasoned salesman and the conniving mind of a supervillain, he rises to prominence in New Mexico as the last refuge of the legally damned, characterized by his catchphrase, "Better call Saul!" He is, as Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) puts it, not just a criminal lawyer, but a criminal lawyer.
House Of Cards Went About Two Seasons Too Long, According To Fans
The legacy of Netflix's "House of Cards" is a tricky one. Once the flagship series of the world's first earnest streaming platform, the show slowly devolved from an arrestingly bleak depiction of Washington politics to a soapy melodrama that failed to match real-world intrigue. The final nails in its coffin were the 2017 child sexual assault allegations against leading man Kevin Spacey, which ultimately forced the series to awkwardly resolve a convoluted plot without its central character (via People). In its earlier, simpler days, however, it was regarded as a harbinger of what streamers could do for prestige television.
Shameless' Showrunner Felt It Was Important To Incorporate COVID-19 In The Final Season
The Showtime hit "Shameless" spent 11 seasons following South Side Chicagoan Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) and the effects his alcoholism had on those around him, particularly his six children. Macy earned six Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actor for playing the difficult yet endearing Frank, and the gritty dramedy sometimes pulled back the curtain on its fictional universe to give a peek into real-world events and how they affected ordinary folks just trying to survive day-to-day.
House Of The Dragon Star Emma D'Arcy Struggled To Film Rhaenyra's Episode 10 Birth Scene
"House of the Dragon" is no stranger to traumatic births. In the very first episode of the HBO series, Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke) succumbs to complications of a bloody rudimentary C-section. That's not to mention the visceral, mesmerizing introduction viewers have to Emma D'Arcy, who graphically portrays a birth in their first few minutes as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Perhaps it's not a surprise, then, that the series continues this motif in Episode 10, with Rhaenyra enduring yet another birth — though this time a particularly tragic and disturbing one.
How South Park's Trey Parker And Matt Stone Really Feel About Offending Their Audiences
Over the 25 years that "South Park" has remained on the air, it has managed to attack every possible group it can by being an equal-opportunity offender. No one is safe from the animated show's satire, whether it's Tom Cruise and Scientology or Kanye West and fish sticks. Celebrities, politics, religion, and other taboo topics make up the usual fodder for the show's creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. In fact, Russian prosecutors tried in vain to ban the show at one point for fear it would incite religious hatred.
What Does Cesar Millan Have To Say About His South Park Parody Episode?
"South Park" has made a name for itself by spoofing celebrities and pop culture since 1997. Seemingly no one is ever safe from its wrath. Tom Cruise and Kanye West were featured in some of the major celebrity spoof storylines throughout the show's run. The Cruise spoof created drama regarding the depiction of Scientology that eventually led to the character of Chef being written off the show. Due to the show's format of each episode being made within the week before it airs, the writers behind the series are able to keep up with what's fresh in pop culture week-to-week, allowing for timely celebrity parodies.
How Seth Green Landed His Role Of Chris On Family Guy
The titular family presented in "Family Guy" may not be the sharpest tools in the tool shed, but none quite achieves the heights (or lows) of Chris Griffin (voiced by Seth Green). The family's middle child, Chris is very much a copy of his father, with low intelligence and even lower common sense, but we wouldn't want him any other way.
The Studio Ghibli Easter Egg Fans Think They Found In Spirited Away
You'd be hard-pressed to find any film fan who doesn't at least have a passing knowledge of Hayao Miyazaki, the co-founder of Studio Ghibli who has worked in animation for over 40 years and has 11 feature-length animated films to his name. Considered a masterful storyteller and animator, Miyazaki is held in high regard by film critics and analysts alike, with the BBC dubbing him "the godfather of animation in Japan." With his reputation extending far beyond his home country, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences even presented him with an Honorary Award in 2014. His films have consistently earned critical acclaim and financial success, but most critics and fans agree that the Oscar-winning "Spirited Away" is possibly his greatest film.
Disney's The Hunchback Of Notre Dame Faced Backlash From Victor Hugo's Descendants
The Disney Renaissance of the 1990s saw the release of some of the studio's most acclaimed animated works to date that have arguably shaped how we see the company today more than the films of Walt Disney's era. But while most of these films featured rebellious princesses or talking animals singing their hearts out to Alan Menken songs, one entry in the studio's catalogue from this prolific period went in a drastically different direction that still remains a stand out all these years later.
Stranger Things' Matthew Modine Believes Dr. Brenner Just Wanted To Be A Father To Eleven
When Season 4 of Netflix's "Stranger Things" was released, audiences were holding their collective breaths. Fans were eager after having done their homework by rewatching the first three seasons to be ready for another installment in Hawkins. It was finally time to return, to see what had happened to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Will (Noah Schnapp), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and the rest of the gang.
Looper
16K+
Followers
58K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0