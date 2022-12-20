ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- It's the stuff of nightmares – a car stalls in a railroad crossing, and the driver is forced to run for safety in the bitter cold.It happened not once, but twice Thursday night – and it is believed that frigid temperatures are to blame. On Friday, CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into what went wrong, and what drivers should do if it happens to them.As the feels-like temperatures plummeted to the negative 20s and 30s Thursday night, two drivers in the Chicago area had to make that run from their cars after getting stranded...

