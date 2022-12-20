Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Joliet Mayor's office cracks down on Cajun Boil & Bar for violating rulesEdy ZooJoliet, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Illinois Food Bank's Free Holiday Food Bring Joy to FamiliesThe Bright Side CornerPlainfield, IL
A new massive nature exhibit is coming to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle next springJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Related
cwbchicago.com
Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with car thief at gas station
An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a man who stole his car from a service station on the Near West Side overnight, officials said. The officer was outside his Jeep Cherokee at the service station in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt when the offender jumped behind the wheel and drove away around 2:05 a.m.
Shootout with off-duty cop after attempted carjack on West Side
CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer engaged in a shootout when an individual attempted to hijack an officer’s car in Near West Side early Saturday morning. Police said the off-duty officer was standing next to the vehicle at the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood around 2:05 a.m. when […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Driver hospitalized after car struck by Metra train
WOODSTOCK, Illinois (WBBM) -- A driver is hospitalized after a car is struck by a Metra train in unincorporated Woodstock early Saturday morning. The Woodstock Fire and Rescue District responded to the railroad crossing on Lily Pond Road around 2:05 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that was struck by a train.
fox32chicago.com
Man, woman found unconscious in vehicle in Elmhurst after suspected overdose
ELMHURST, Ill. - A man and a woman were found unconscious in a vehicle in Elmhurst early Friday. At about 3 a.m., two Elmhurst officers, Officer Kuper and Officer Wiegele, were dispatched to Roosevelt Road near York Street for a vehicle stopped facing the wrong direction in the westbound lanes, police said.
CPD suicide: 3rd officer this week dies by apparent suicide, police spokesman says
A 51-year-old officer took his own life Thursday morning, a CPD spokesman said. An officer in her 30s also died by apparent suicide earlier this week.
A warning from Metra after two drivers had to bail from cars stalled on tracks
ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- It's the stuff of nightmares – a car stalls in a railroad crossing, and the driver is forced to run for safety in the bitter cold.It happened not once, but twice Thursday night – and it is believed that frigid temperatures are to blame. On Friday, CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into what went wrong, and what drivers should do if it happens to them.As the feels-like temperatures plummeted to the negative 20s and 30s Thursday night, two drivers in the Chicago area had to make that run from their cars after getting stranded...
Chicago Journal
Robbery crew undeterred by subzero temps, hit nearly a dozen victims overnight
CHICAGO - As the weather deteriorated and temperatures dropped to lows not seen since Jussie Smollett's infamous sandwich run, at least one crew was out working early this morning undeterred by the dangerous cold and hawk winds, and authorities reported they robbed nearly a dozen people in eight separate armed robberies over the course of a little more than an hour.
Franciscan Health ordered to keep Hammond emergency room open 9 more months
A Lake County Superior Court judge granted a preliminary injunction to stop Franciscan Health from shuttering its downtown Hammond ER by the end of the year.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Bittersweet days on 63rd Street
For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
cwbchicago.com
Men wearing ski masks dropped off a dead gunshot victim at downtown hospital, police say
Chicago — Police are investigating after two men wearing ski masks dropped off a gunshot victim at Northwestern Memorial Hospital early Friday. The injured man, 31, died. Chicago police said a blue pickup truck arrived at the hospital, 251 East Huron, around 12:41 a.m. Two occupants of the truck delivered the victim, then drove away. Police said the man had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
99-year-old woman dies after South Chicago fire
Chicago police said the fire broke out just after midnight at a residence in South Chicago.
cwbchicago.com
52 minutes after his landlord demanded rent payment, Lakeview man robbed a North Side bank, FBI says
Chicago — A 19-year-old Lakeview man robbed a Boystown bank on Monday afternoon, less than an hour after his landlord threatened to begin eviction proceedings if he didn’t pay past-due rent, federal officials said in court documents. Chicago police located Myles Thorpe near his home in the 400...
Lawsuit filed in tragic 'Playpen' boat accident in Chicago
A lawsuit was filed in Cook County Thursday after a tragic accident in the 'Playpen' occurred this summer.
cwbchicago.com
Man had fake passports, IDs, and stolen credit cards while burglarizing Edgewater storage facility, prosecutors say
Chicago — When police arrested Jacob Mallander in Lakeview earlier this year, he was allegedly carrying fake IDs, credit cards in the names of several other people, and a burglary tool kit. He received probation in that case, prosecutors said on Thursday, one day after Chicago police allegedly caught...
3,225 new Illinois COVID cases, 18 new deaths reported
Illinois reported 3,225 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths Thursday.
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidays
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
ISP: Northwest Indiana woman arrested after hit-and-run on interstate during ‘blizzard-like conditions’
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana woman is facing charges after Indiana State Police said she was impaired while driving Friday on the interstate in blizzard-like conditions. ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said the 32-year-old woman, of Chesterton, Indiana, tried to drive away after hitting a semi-truck on Interstate 94 while crews were cleaning up […]
beckershospitalreview.com
Illinois health system rolls out robotic nursing assistant
Loyola Medicine's MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, Ill., has rolled out Moxi, a hospital robot developed to carry out tasks. "Moxi is allowing us to think differently about supply delivery and really enabling our use of technology to drive the needs of healthcare," Jennifer Scheeringa, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer at MacNeal Hospital, said in a Dec. 21 press release. "It's keeping nurses where they want to be, which is at the bedside."
fox32chicago.com
Man dropped off at hospital dies of gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man died Friday morning after being dropped off at a Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say the victim was dropped off at Northwestern Memorial Hospital around 12:41 a.m. by two unknown individuals in a blue pickup truck. The victim was shot in the abdomen and...
Chicago could issue mask advisory if COVID cases rise to high level, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says
Chicago could issue a mask advisory if COVID levels rise, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday.
Comments / 0