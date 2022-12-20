ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

cwbchicago.com

Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with car thief at gas station

An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a man who stole his car from a service station on the Near West Side overnight, officials said. The officer was outside his Jeep Cherokee at the service station in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt when the offender jumped behind the wheel and drove away around 2:05 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Shootout with off-duty cop after attempted carjack on West Side

CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer engaged in a shootout when an individual attempted to hijack an officer’s car in Near West Side early Saturday morning. Police said the off-duty officer was standing next to the vehicle at the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood around 2:05 a.m. when […]
CHICAGO, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Driver hospitalized after car struck by Metra train

WOODSTOCK, Illinois (WBBM) -- A driver is hospitalized after a car is struck by a Metra train in unincorporated Woodstock early Saturday morning. The Woodstock Fire and Rescue District responded to the railroad crossing on Lily Pond Road around 2:05 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that was struck by a train.
WOODSTOCK, IL
CBS Chicago

A warning from Metra after two drivers had to bail from cars stalled on tracks

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- It's the stuff of nightmares – a car stalls in a railroad crossing, and the driver is forced to run for safety in the bitter cold.It happened not once, but twice Thursday night – and it is believed that frigid temperatures are to blame. On Friday, CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into what went wrong, and what drivers should do if it happens to them.As the feels-like temperatures plummeted to the negative 20s and 30s Thursday night, two drivers in the Chicago area had to make that run from their cars after getting stranded...
ELMWOOD PARK, IL
Chicago Journal

Robbery crew undeterred by subzero temps, hit nearly a dozen victims overnight

CHICAGO - As the weather deteriorated and temperatures dropped to lows not seen since Jussie Smollett's infamous sandwich run, at least one crew was out working early this morning undeterred by the dangerous cold and hawk winds, and authorities reported they robbed nearly a dozen people in eight separate armed robberies over the course of a little more than an hour.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Bittersweet days on 63rd Street

For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Men wearing ski masks dropped off a dead gunshot victim at downtown hospital, police say

Chicago — Police are investigating after two men wearing ski masks dropped off a gunshot victim at Northwestern Memorial Hospital early Friday. The injured man, 31, died. Chicago police said a blue pickup truck arrived at the hospital, 251 East Huron, around 12:41 a.m. Two occupants of the truck delivered the victim, then drove away. Police said the man had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

ISP: Northwest Indiana woman arrested after hit-and-run on interstate during ‘blizzard-like conditions’

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana woman is facing charges after Indiana State Police said she was impaired while driving Friday on the interstate in blizzard-like conditions. ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said the 32-year-old woman, of Chesterton, Indiana, tried to drive away after hitting a semi-truck on Interstate 94 while crews were cleaning up […]
CHESTERTON, IN
beckershospitalreview.com

Illinois health system rolls out robotic nursing assistant

Loyola Medicine's MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, Ill., has rolled out Moxi, a hospital robot developed to carry out tasks. "Moxi is allowing us to think differently about supply delivery and really enabling our use of technology to drive the needs of healthcare," Jennifer Scheeringa, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer at MacNeal Hospital, said in a Dec. 21 press release. "It's keeping nurses where they want to be, which is at the bedside."
BERWYN, IL
fox32chicago.com

CHICAGO, IL

