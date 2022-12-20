Read full article on original website
US warns of possible attack in Islamabad amid security fears
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad on Sunday warned its staff of a possible attack on Americans at a top hotel in Pakistan’s capital as the city was already on high alert following a suicide bombing earlier in the week. The U.S. government is aware of...
Iran says Western claims show 'effectiveness' of its drones
Iran's top general has said that Western claims its drones are being used by Russia against Ukraine show the 'effectiveness' of Tehran's unmanned aerial vehicles, Iranian media reported Sunday. "Apart from the fact that many of these claims may be false, this, in fact, shows the effectiveness, importance and high rank of the Islamic republic in the field of drones."
Why did Nigeria and Rwanda sign NASA’s Artemis Accords?
By joining the Artemis Accords, Nigeria and Rwanda have made themselves more attractive to international investment.
Republic of Korea awards SoCal Japanese American Korean War veterans Ambassador for Peace Medal
At a tribute sponsored by the Veterans Memorial Court Alliance and other groups, the consul general of the Republic of Korea in Los Angeles honored veterans with the Ambassador for Peace Medal.
