wchstv.com
Missing man sought in Cabell County
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been reported missing. Michael Jeremy Crouse, 33, was last seen between March and May 2021 in the 20th Street area of Huntington, according to a post Thursday on the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. He may have been Las Vegas in June 2022.
West Virginia authorities rescue chained-up dog in freezing weather
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities say charges are pending against a dog owner in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says a dog was chained up without any shelter during extreme temperatures on Friday. Deputy Evan Gibson took the dog to the veterinarian where he was checked out and is now in […]
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: One person injured in Huntington house fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers report one person was injured Friday evening in a structure fire. The blaze was reported about 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Chesapeake Street. Dispatchers report EMS transported an individual from the scene to receive medical attention for injuries sustained in...
wchstv.com
Logan County safety officer dies after battling "severe health issues"
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Logan County safety officer with the Cora Volunteer Fire Department died Friday. Jeff Jones passed away after “battling some severe health issues,” according to a social media post from the Cora Volunteer Fire Department. The post relayed the following message:. We...
Son fatally shoots father in Milton, West Virginia
UPDATE (8:21 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22): Milton Police have released the identity of the man killed in a shooting on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Mark Beilstein, the alleged shooter’s father. 23-year-old Jacob Beilstein, of Milton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and wanton endangerment. UPDATE (7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Scioto Co. man indicted following October standoff with law enforcement
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A West Portsmouth man was indicted this week and charged with several serious felonies. According to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office, 51-year-old Mark Hall faces 3 counts of aggravated menacing, kidnapping, abduction, domestic violence, 2 counts of obstructing official business, having weapons while under disability, and using weapons while intoxicated.
WSAZ
UPDATE: Son charged with killing father
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 12/22/2022. A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Milton Thursday afternoon. According to the Milton Police Department, Jacob Beilstein, 23, has been charged with first degree murder and wanton endangerment. Police say the victim of the shooting was Jacob’s father,...
wchstv.com
South Charleston police cruiser damaged in wreck, emergency dispatchers say
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County emergency dispatchers said a South Charleston police cruiser was sideswiped by a vehicle Thursday morning in South Charleston. The wreck was reported about 11 a.m. at Jefferson Road and Kanawha Turnpike. No injuries were reported. The amount of damage was not immediately...
wchstv.com
Milton police identify suspect, victim in fatal shooting
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 9:05 p.m., 12/22/22. A man was charged in connection with the shooting death of a family member at a Milton residence Thursday. Jacob Beilstein, 23, has been charged with first degree murder and wanton endangerment involving a firearm, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
wchstv.com
Police: Suspects sought in computer thefts at Best Buy in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police in South Charleston are asking for the public’s help finding two suspects in a theft investigation. The South Charleston Police Department said two people pictured on surveillance video are suspected of stealing multiple Apple MacBooks from the Best Buy in South Charleston.
wchstv.com
Father and son charged with assault, resisting arrest in Meigs County
POMEROY, Ohio — An investigation into the assault of an elderly man led to deputies to the arrest of a father and son Wednesday in Meigs County. Caleb Ellis has been charged with assault and resisting arrest, according to a social media post from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. The post said his father, Charles Ellis, was charged with assault on a peace office and resisting arrest.
wchstv.com
Fugitive from California, arrested in Kanawha City, being extradited
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A fugitive wanted on an attempted murder charge in California and captured in Kanawha City was in court Thursday for an extradition hearing. Brandon Manyo Dixon, 25, appeared before, Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera Salango. He will now be extradited back to the...
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Police say interdiction unit makes 62 drug arrests in Kanawha, Cabell counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a special interdiction unit during a several day period made 62 drug arrests in Kanawha and Cabell counties, seizing illegal narcotics valued at more than $175,000. State Police said in a news release Wednesday the unit - from Dec. 5...
wchstv.com
Crews respond to structure fire Friday afternoon in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Friday afternoon in Cross Lanes. Kanawha County dispatchers said the fire was reported in the 5400 block of Big Tyler Road about 11:45 a.m. Firefighters said flames were showing from the structure when they arrived. No injuries were...
wchstv.com
Firefighters help elderly woman out of Cross Lanes home, contain fire
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters helped an elderly woman out of home that was on fire in Cross Lanes and were able to contain the blaze. The fire was reported about 11:45 a.m. Friday on Glow Drive, according to a post on the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.
More than 1k grams of meth seized in Ohio drug bust
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Four people were arrested in a drug bust in Scioto County, Ohio on Wednesday. Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said that Southern Ohio Drug Task Force officers conducted traffic stops on two vehicles on Rt. 104 in Lucasville. Officers searched the vehicles, and they say they […]
WSAZ
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the Ranger area, Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville said. The sheriff says the incident involved a stepfather and a stepson. At this time he’s not saying which one was responsible. He said the incident happened...
wchstv.com
One dead, one hospitalized after vehicle overturns, crashes into creek below I-79
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 8:20 p.m., 12/22/22. Deputies in Kanawha County confirmed one person died after a vehicle overturned and crashed into a creek along Interstate 79 Thursday evening. The crash was reported shortly before 6 p.m. near Elkview. Dispatchers said traffic has been limited to one lane...
WSAZ
Man kills stepfather before killing himself
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has released new information regarding a murder-suicide that took place on Tuesday evening, December 20. According to Sheriff Gary Linville, a man is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather before shooting himself. The two men involved in...
Cyclist hit by vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A cyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Huntington. Cabell County Dispatch says that the person was hit at the intersection of 29th St. and 5th Ave., and the call came in at 3:01 p.m. The person was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, but the extent of […]
