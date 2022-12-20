CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been reported missing. Michael Jeremy Crouse, 33, was last seen between March and May 2021 in the 20th Street area of Huntington, according to a post Thursday on the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. He may have been Las Vegas in June 2022.

CABELL COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO