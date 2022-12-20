ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

wchstv.com

Missing man sought in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been reported missing. Michael Jeremy Crouse, 33, was last seen between March and May 2021 in the 20th Street area of Huntington, according to a post Thursday on the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. He may have been Las Vegas in June 2022.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Dispatchers: One person injured in Huntington house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers report one person was injured Friday evening in a structure fire. The blaze was reported about 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Chesapeake Street. Dispatchers report EMS transported an individual from the scene to receive medical attention for injuries sustained in...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Son fatally shoots father in Milton, West Virginia

UPDATE (8:21 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22): Milton Police have released the identity of the man killed in a shooting on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Mark Beilstein, the alleged shooter’s father. 23-year-old Jacob Beilstein, of Milton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and wanton endangerment. UPDATE (7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. […]
MILTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Scioto Co. man indicted following October standoff with law enforcement

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A West Portsmouth man was indicted this week and charged with several serious felonies. According to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office, 51-year-old Mark Hall faces 3 counts of aggravated menacing, kidnapping, abduction, domestic violence, 2 counts of obstructing official business, having weapons while under disability, and using weapons while intoxicated.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

UPDATE: Son charged with killing father

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 12/22/2022. A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Milton Thursday afternoon. According to the Milton Police Department, Jacob Beilstein, 23, has been charged with first degree murder and wanton endangerment. Police say the victim of the shooting was Jacob’s father,...
MILTON, WV
wchstv.com

Milton police identify suspect, victim in fatal shooting

MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 9:05 p.m., 12/22/22. A man was charged in connection with the shooting death of a family member at a Milton residence Thursday. Jacob Beilstein, 23, has been charged with first degree murder and wanton endangerment involving a firearm, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
MILTON, WV
wchstv.com

Father and son charged with assault, resisting arrest in Meigs County

POMEROY, Ohio — An investigation into the assault of an elderly man led to deputies to the arrest of a father and son Wednesday in Meigs County. Caleb Ellis has been charged with assault and resisting arrest, according to a social media post from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. The post said his father, Charles Ellis, was charged with assault on a peace office and resisting arrest.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Fugitive from California, arrested in Kanawha City, being extradited

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A fugitive wanted on an attempted murder charge in California and captured in Kanawha City was in court Thursday for an extradition hearing. Brandon Manyo Dixon, 25, appeared before, Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera Salango. He will now be extradited back to the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

More than 1k grams of meth seized in Ohio drug bust

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Four people were arrested in a drug bust in Scioto County, Ohio on Wednesday. Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said that Southern Ohio Drug Task Force officers conducted traffic stops on two vehicles on Rt. 104 in Lucasville. Officers searched the vehicles, and they say they […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Two dead in apparent murder-suicide

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the Ranger area, Lincoln County Sheriff Gary Linville said. The sheriff says the incident involved a stepfather and a stepson. At this time he’s not saying which one was responsible. He said the incident happened...
RANGER, WV
WSAZ

Man kills stepfather before killing himself

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has released new information regarding a murder-suicide that took place on Tuesday evening, December 20. According to Sheriff Gary Linville, a man is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather before shooting himself. The two men involved in...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cyclist hit by vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A cyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Huntington. Cabell County Dispatch says that the person was hit at the intersection of 29th St. and 5th Ave., and the call came in at 3:01 p.m. The person was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, but the extent of […]
HUNTINGTON, WV

