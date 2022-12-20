Read full article on original website
Mountain Lion Struggles With A Big Ol ’Colorado Buck
That’s a couple of tough and determined animals. Nature is an unforgiving place. Everything needs to eat, and half the animals need to eat meat. It’s a harsh reality for a lot of folks, but it’s the way it is. But, there’s something about taking out a...
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?
With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
Leggett: Alaska's killing of bears, wolves to protect moose and caribou a failed program
Alaska officials have announced they’ve completed a study of the impact on moose and caribou herds of a 40-year program of killing thousands of bears and wolves in a huge game management area. Interestingly, the state says they have no plans to stop the program of systematic killing of...
Need An Excuse Letter For Your Boss For This Weeks Colorado Weather?
Colorado is set to have its coldest day in over 30 years this week. How can you get out of work or school? We can help you out with that. Sort of... Get ready, because it's gonna be cold outside this Thursday in Colorado. Like, really cold. The coldest day in Colorado in over three decades kind of cold. The high will be 1 degree, and the low will be negative 20. Nope, you didn't misread that. It's been 32 years since we've had temps that cold and people seem to be pretty concerned with the sudden drop in temps.
Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch
What a cool moment. A hunter in what I believe to be Canada had been seeing a droptine mule deer on his trailcam and was then able to get some hunting footage of the same deer when something incredible played itself out right in front of him. Droptine is a condition where one or more of a buck’s antlers begin to grown downward instead of up, a rare occurrence that makes them a much sought after prize in the community. […] The post Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Colorado estate that looks like an amusement park sells for $40m
A sprawling 450-acre estate that has its own ice cream parlour, jail, cowboy saloon and two shooting ranges has just sold for $40m.The western-themed ranch in Edwards, Colorado, 20 miles from the ski resort of Vail, was built up over 25 years by owner tech entrepreneur Robert Levine, the founder the 1990s computer networking firm Cabletron Systems.After previously listing the property for $78m in 2019, Mr Levine recently completed the $40m sale to Florida-based real-estate development firm Baseline Property Group, who plan to subdivide the property into 10 parcels, according to the Wall Street Journal.The principal eight-bedroom, 30,000 square-foot home...
WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer
Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
This Abandoned Colorado Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
As landscapes change and industry changes, many towns and neighborhoods throughout America have become forgotten. The state of Colorado contains an estimated 1,500 ghost towns–one of the highest in the nation.
15 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Social Security is an essential benefit program for American retirees. For many, it provides the bulk of their retirement income. For others, it's actually the only source of income, even though that...
Wyoming Fisherman Stumbles Upon Grizzly Bear Chasing Down A Helpless Cow
Talk about a good meal for a wild animal. I imagine that an animal likes a good grain fed cow just as much as we like a grain fed deer. It’s hard to beat the taste of some good meat that ate well throughout its whole life. Not to...
UPDATE: Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities
A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.
Groups ask federal government to protect coyotes based on similarity to Mexican gray wolves
*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include comment from NM Game and Fish. NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group of environmental protection organizations is asking the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to list coyotes as “endangered.” Their claimed reasoning: People keep killing Mexican gray wolves after mistaking them for coyotes. Mexican gray wolves are currently […]
Montana judge restores state wolf hunting regulations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A judge on Tuesday lifted a temporary restraining order that limited wolf hunting and trapping in the state, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised by environmental groups that harvesting up to six wolves just outside Yellowstone National Park this season could harm the park’s wolf population and conservation efforts. “We are devastated that the court has allowed countless more wolves — including Yellowstone wolves — to be killed under the unscientific laws and regulations we are challenging,” Lizzy Pennock, the Montana-based carnivore coexistence advocate for WildEarth Guardians said in a statement. “We will keep fighting for Montana’s wolves in the courtroom while our case carries on and outside the courtroom in every way,” she said.
Mind-Control Parasites Have Invaded Wyoming’s Yellowstone Wolves
A recent study by the University of Montana has taken a turn into the world of Science Fiction, suggesting that a parasite has invaded the wolves of Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park...and is controlling their minds. It sounds like Invasion of the Body Snatchers or an episode of The X-Files. Well,...
The Best States to Bag a Monster Whitetail Buck
Antlers aren’t everything, and yeah, you can have an absolute blast deer hunting without ever incurring a taxidermy bill. But for many whitetail geeks tagging, or at least having a legitimate shot at such, a mature buck is a big part of the thrill. Assuming your state isn’t known for hosting bragging-sized bucks, we’ve analyzed the Pope & Young (P&Y) and Boone & Crockett (B&C) record books, as well as information from the National Deer Association (NDA) and state agencies to assemble a short list of go-to states (in no particular order) for bagging a wall-hanger.
Bear Attacks Fawn While Cubs (And Horrified Colorado Mom) Watch From Above
This ain’t Disney and that deer ain’t Bambi. We’ve said it time and time again, but nature is unforgiving. Everything needs to eat and sometimes that means the animal you want to see alive… gets eaten first. But hell, it’s the same for people… someone had...
Which Christmas cookies are most popular in Colorado?
Best cookies by state, according to Google TrendsPhoto byGoogleBy Brittany Anas / NewsBreak Denver. (Denver, Colo) We’re not sure if Google Analytics got our weather forecast searches mixed up with our baking queries, but apparently, the most popular Christmas cookies in Colorado are “Snowball Cookies.”
10 Denver Companies That Pay Over $50 an Hour
Denver, Co. - Denver has one of the strongest job markets in the country. In fact, the Mile High City's economy adds tens of thousands of new jobs annually. Many of these jobs are in high-paying industries like financial services, aerospace, energy, and healthcare.
a-z-animals.com
This Majestic Bull Elk Slow Motion Face Plants Over A Fence
Ever seen a majestic Elk face plant? Keep reading for some interesting facts and the hilarious video. Bull elk can weigh between 840 and 1,100 pounds. Elk, moose, and deer antlers can span four feet wide and weigh 20 pounds!. Both hilarious and unpleasant at the same time, almost everyone...
Idaho Mountain Lion Goes Full Send From The Top Of A Tree, Sticks The Landing Perfectly
I guess even wild cats land on their feet all the time. It makes sense a wild cat would be better at landing on their feet than most given that mountain lions love using trees to their advantage and would be prepared to fall a little farther than most creatures.
