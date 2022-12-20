ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stock up, down after Giants' 27-24 loss to Vikings

The New York Giants were left heartbroken on Christmas Eve, falling to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-24, on a last-second, franchise-record 61-yard field as time expired. The defeat dropped the Giants to 8-6-1 on the season and 1-4-1 over their last six games. It also left them without their first playoff berth since 2016, which they will have to fight for next Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WPXI

Fantasy Football Week 16 Bust Candidates: Bengals stars could disappoint with title trips at stake

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL players who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 16. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest names. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your draft picks disappoints in Week 16.
WASHINGTON STATE
WPXI

How Shake Milton became the straw that stirs the 76ers' drink

PHILADELPHIA — When the Clippers visited the 76ers in mid-February 2020, second-year guard Shake Milton played just 42 seconds. He contributed zero counting statistics toward the home team’s seven-point victory. Milton, then, was no priority on the Clippers’ scouting report 20 days later for the Sixers’ visit to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy