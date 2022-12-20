Read full article on original website
MLB owners reportedly unhappy with Steve Cohen's spending spree: 'I think it's going to have consequences for him down the road'
The numbers speak for themselves: A $384.7 million payroll for this upcoming season, plus approximately $111 million in luxury tax fees. A ridiculous $806.1 million committed in one offseason. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen isn't being frugal with his money, and it's caught the ire of some executives and...
Fantasy Football Booms and Busts: Vikings and Giants party in the dome in Week 16
When you’re handing out fantasy football game balls for Week 16, don’t forget one for U.S. Bank Stadium. That’s where the Minnesota Vikings play, and that was the place to be in the early window on Christmas Eve. Most of the stars were popping in Minnesota's 27-24...
Stock up, down after Giants' 27-24 loss to Vikings
The New York Giants were left heartbroken on Christmas Eve, falling to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-24, on a last-second, franchise-record 61-yard field as time expired. The defeat dropped the Giants to 8-6-1 on the season and 1-4-1 over their last six games. It also left them without their first playoff berth since 2016, which they will have to fight for next Sunday.
Week 16 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Will Giants air it out vs. generous Vikings defense?
Let’s be honest about sleeper picks, they often make more sense in the middle of a fantasy season. You’re navigating bye weeks, you have deeper roster needs. Hopefully, most of your fantasy teams rolled into the playoffs, and you’re set with a lineup that essentially plays itself.
Elgton Jenkins and Packers reportedly agree to $74M 4-year extension, 2nd highest for an NFL guard
Elgton Jenkins and the Green Bay Packers reportedly agreed to terms on a four-year, $68 million contract extension, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The offensive lineman's deal is worth up to $74 million, includes a $24 million signing bonus and makes Jenkins the second highest-paid guard in the NFL according to Rapoport.
NFL's Christmas slate is not worth upsetting your family to sneak away to watch: Meet me at the logo
Merry Christmas and happy holidays to everyone reading this. It’s a special time of year filled with cheer, a time for family and friends to congregate and reminisce about why we love our loved ones the way we do. Quality time is a key feature of the holidays, but...
Fantasy Football Week 16 Bust Candidates: Bengals stars could disappoint with title trips at stake
Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL players who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 16. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest names. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your draft picks disappoints in Week 16.
Commanders go back to Carson Wentz after 49ers force 2 Taylor Heinicke turnovers
The Washington Commanders benched Taylor Heinicke in favor of Carson Wentz on Saturday after turnovers on consecutive possessions set the San Francisco 49ers up with a 30-14 lead. Heinicke fumbled on a fourth-quarter sack by Joey Bosa to set up a 49ers field goal. A possession later, he threw an...
How Shake Milton became the straw that stirs the 76ers' drink
PHILADELPHIA — When the Clippers visited the 76ers in mid-February 2020, second-year guard Shake Milton played just 42 seconds. He contributed zero counting statistics toward the home team’s seven-point victory. Milton, then, was no priority on the Clippers’ scouting report 20 days later for the Sixers’ visit to...
