San Francisco will remove residential parking spaces obstructing Muni bus stops very soonJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereSan Francisco, CA
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Giants Interested In Star Free AgentOnlyHomers
funcheap.com
New Year’s Eve “World Dragon & Lion Dance Day” 2022 (SF)
Dragon & Lion Dance Groups from around the world will celebrate and perform for the 5th Annual World Dragon & Lion Dance Extravaganza!. Here in United States, this event will take place on December 31, 2022 in the heart of San Francisco Chinatown (Located on Grant Ave and Commercial St.) It will be a fun fill day showcasing the best of Kung Fu, Dragon, & Lion Dance, offered/performed by Yau Kung Moon Kung Fu & Sport Association USA, Lion Dance ME, and many other organizations!
funcheap.com
Christmas Day at San Jose’s 2022 “Christmas in the Park”
San Jose’s 2022 “Christmas in the Park” (Nov. 25 – Jan 1) Christmas in the Park is an annual holiday tradition that takes place in the heart of Downtown San José at the Plaza de Cesar Chavez. For over 40 years, the Park has brought people from all over the Bay Area together during the holidays.
funcheap.com
“King Tides” of 7+ Feet Coming to San Francisco Bay (Christmas Eve 2022)
“King Tides” of 7+ Feet Coming to San Francisco Bay (Dec. 23-24) The next “King Tides” are coming to the Bay Area on December 23-24, 2022 with tides expected as high as 7.12 feet. According to tide-forecast.com the peak tides should occur around 10:30 am on December...
funcheap.com
New “Slim Silhouette” Trash Cans Coming to SF
San Francisco Public Works recently announced the selection of the durable, tamper-resistant and easy-to-clean “Slim Silhouette” model as the City’s preferred new public trash can design. The Slim Silhouette design was one of six trash cans that was publicly tested this past summer. Three of the tested...
funcheap.com
Iconic SF Park Gets Fresh New Grass for 2023 Picnics
Yerba Buena Gardens is installing brand new grass that will be ready for picnics in the new year. “Fresh sod has been rolled in and the lawn is now closed as we … watch the grass grow. 🍃 We anticipate the lawn will be established and strong by the end of the month. 💚 Can’t wait to welcome you and picnics and friends and family gatherings in early January!”
funcheap.com
Final Day of 4 Hours of Free 2022 Holiday Parking (Downtown SF)
4 Hours of Free 2022 Holiday Parking in Downtown SF (Nov. 18-Dec. 23) Now through December 23, 2022, shop or dine with one of our Embarcadero Center retailers or restaurants and receive four hours of free parking. Embarcadero Center Holiday Parking Promotion for 2022. Monday – Friday from 5:00pm –...
funcheap.com
SF’s “Hot ‘n’ Hunky” Santa Contest 2022 (The Eagle)
Jocko Homo returns for a special XXXmas Onesie Edition. The whole gang is back and this time we need a Santa! Suppsiitori Spelling hosts the Horn N Hunky Santa Contest and Phil B bring the beats for all this who’ve been Naughty! Being Naughty has never felt so Nice! $100 cash prize.
funcheap.com
SF Chinatown’s Firecrackers & Lion Dancing Every Saturday
San Francisco Chinatown is celebrating every Saturday with firecrackers and lion dancing. Hundreds of firecrackers will be set off at 3 pm in front of The Wok Shop, at 718 Grant Ave, San Francisco, along with a lively lion dance. And yes, they’ll be hosting this event even on the Christmas Eve, December 24 and New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022.
funcheap.com
Check Out SF’s Tiniest Christmas House
Tucked away in the San Francisco Main Library is The City’s tiniest Christmas House. You’ll find this itsy bitsy living room decked out for the holidays in the SF History Center’s reading room on the 6th Floor of the Main Library (100 Larkin St #6). It’ll be on display through January 10, 2023.
funcheap.com
Hyped-Up Vegan McDonald’s Knock-Off Coming to SF
Mr.Charlie’s, an all-vegan fast food restaurant, that’s gone viral for its spoof of McDonald’s, is opening up in San Francisco. The cheeky plant-based Impossible burger joint uses McDonald’s iconic red and yellow colors, and offers up a “Frowny Meal.”. The restaurant, Mr.Charlie’s Told Me So,...
