Yerba Buena Gardens is installing brand new grass that will be ready for picnics in the new year. “Fresh sod has been rolled in and the lawn is now closed as we … watch the grass grow. 🍃 We anticipate the lawn will be established and strong by the end of the month. 💚 Can’t wait to welcome you and picnics and friends and family gatherings in early January!”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO