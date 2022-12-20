Read full article on original website
Beth Bissonnette: Pregnancy centers great resource for women's health, STI checks
Reading the article "Reflecting national uptick, STIs appear to be on the rise in NH" in the Dec. 15 edition of The Sun, I am moved to remind your readers of the services provided by pregnancy centers. At Aspire Women’s Center in Laconia, Haven Pregnancy Services in Plymouth and Options for Women in Rochester, testing and treatment for the most common sexually transmitted infections — chlamydia and gonorrhea — is provided. Some centers charge a small fee.
Future of St. Joseph Church remains uncertain
LACONIA — In August 2019, community activists formed a circle around St. Joseph Church downtown to plead that it not be demolished. That December, after months of organizing, they learned they had succeeded: the proposed sale had been terminated and the demolition delayed. Though nearly two years have passed...
Granite VNA names Brita Murch human resources director
CONCORD — Granite VNA, formerly Concord Regional VNA and Central NH VNA & Hospice, has named Brita Murch director of human resources. In this role, she will oversee team member recruitment and experience, including developing, implementing, and evaluating ongoing human resource programs and initiatives to support employee engagement and retention.
The Granite Beat: Why 'old school' cops and courts coverage still matters: A Q&A with Michael Mortensen
Michael Mortensen is a veteran journalist who has covered the Lakes Region for decades. He has filled just about every role possible within a newsroom. Most recently, he’s been the “courts and cops” reporter for The Laconia Daily Sun. This transcript has been edited for length and...
Margaret E. Batstone, 71
BELMONT — Our beloved Wild Woman, Margaret "Peg" E. Batstone, 71, of Farrarville Road, passed away peacefully in her home after a long battle with cancer on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Peg will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and the spiritual community that she was such a...
