Who’s Moving In At Teller Arms In Grand Junction, Colorado?
A new business is moving in at 2401 North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado. Who's the new kid?. This will be one of a couple of stores opening in the Grand Valley. They're part of a popular national chain with 148 locations across 28 states. Two Locations Coming to Western...
These Are the Restaurants That Just Opened In Grand Junction
Have you seen all the restaurants that have opened recently in Grand Junction?. We are still anxiously awaiting the arrival of Cracker Barrel in Grand Junction out by Mesa Mall. That seems to be the restaurant that has everyone's attention and the anticipation is growing. Perhaps, in 2023 we'll see some physical developments on that front at the old Sutherland's location. The Cracker Barrel website indicates the company expects to open 3-4 new restaurants in 2023 but does specify locations. We are hoping 2023 is Grand Junction's year.
Moab resident surprised by spike strip
On Dec. 13, Moab resident Saxon Sharpe was on her way home from a shopping trip in Grand Junction when she noticed an unmarked police car behaving oddly. As she recalls, the driver activated the red and blue dashboard lights and passed her, only to pull over behind her again—then repeated the maneuver. Sharpe wasn’t aware of breaking any traffic rules.
Before and After: Two-Ton Clean Up of Illegal Mesa County Camps
There has been a remarkable transformation down by the Colorado River in Mesa County. A few weeks ago we passed along some photos of illegal camps near the Colorado River between 32 ½ Road and C ½ Road. The pictures looked like a homeless camp, though we don't know how many people were camped there.
Grand Junction Picks Hypothetical Retirement Plans
It's perfectly normal to dream about what your life would be like if you no longer had to work. You could sleep in, you'd certainly have a lot more freedom, and the possibilities of what you could do with all of your newfound free time are endless. Retirement is something...
Check Out Grand Junction, Colorado’s ‘Light Up the Grand Valley’ Winner
Happy Holidays from Trimlight Grand Mesa and Townsquare Media! We look forward to our annual holiday lights contest in Colorado known as 'Light Up the Grand Valley' each holiday season. From Thanksgiving to mid-December, we give our listeners a chance to win $500, and bragging rights all year, by submitting...
Report: Cost of Living In Grand Junction Is Below National Average
A new report indicates Grand Junction's monthly household expenses are below the national average - and significantly below much of Colorado. You always hear people talking about the high cost of living in Grand Junction - but, in reality, it could be a lot worse. There are plenty of places in Colorado and across the country that cost a lot more.
Grand Junction approves management agreement with Clifton Fire
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction city council last night approved a management agreement with Clifton Fire. Clifton Fire Board approved the measure on Tuesday, with City Council following last night. The agreement means the city will assign a Deputy Fire Chief from the Grand Junction Department to...
According to You, Grand Junction Colorado Is The Home of The ???
Grand Junction, Colorado is famous for our wine, mountain biking, hiking, rafting, and countless other fascinating things. When it comes to locals, though, what are we really known for?. I went to social media and asked you to fill in the blank: "Welcome to Grand Junction, home of the ____?"...
Grand Junction woman uses dog to conceal theft
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Crime Stoppers of Mesa County needs your help identifying and locating a local theft suspect. In the afternoon on Friday, December 16, a female stole over $400 of products while carrying a dog wrapped inside a blanket. The suspect reportedly used her dog in the theft by concealing products […]
Adam Frisch looks back, and ahead
If there was a “eureka moment” in Adam Frisch’s run earlier this year against U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, seemingly it arrived at a Grand Junction brewpub one evening in early autumn. “We had about 175 people there and you could just tell that about a third of...
Is It Legal to Keep Roadkill in Colorado?
Striking an animal that runs out in front of you on the highway can be a pretty scary occurrence, especially if it's a larger animal, or the accident happens at night. Have you ever noticed someone collecting roadkill along the side of a Colorado highway? Did you know that for the most part, it is perfectly legal to do this?
“Save The Pool” Plans To Make Plea At City Council Meeting
A local group known as "Save The Pool" has been working to keep the Orchard Mesa pool afloat. The group is now preparing for one last-resort effort at Wednesday's Grand Junction City Council meeting.
Chromebook Caper In Grand Junction Is Crime of the Week
It may be the season to be jolly, but it's also the time of year when unscrupulous characters are trying to wreak havoc on holiday shoppers in Grand Junction. You can never be exactly sure where these shady people are or what underhanded schemes they will use to rip off a store or unsuspecting shoppers. However, you just have to know they are out there and can strike at any moment.
Remains found by Colorado hunter identified after 25 years
Skeletal remains found by a hunting guide at a Colorado overlook in 2019 have been identified thanks to forensic genetic genealogy technology. The remains, found three years ago at an overlook in Gateway, were identified as Larry Dean Watts, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that Watts, 48 at the time, was last seen with his brother. He went missing in 1997.
Skeletal remains identified as man missing for 25 years
The Mesa County Coroner's Office says skeletal remains found in 2019 have been identified as a man who has been missing since 1997.
Fire crews respond to mid-morning RV fire
CLIFTON, Colo. (KKCO) - Fire crews in raced to respond to an RV fire in Clifton mid-morning Wednesday near the crossroads of 32 and E Road. Fire crews report that the RV was completely destroyed and at least one other car was damaged. Emergency personnel say that there were no...
Grand Junction’s Favorite Stores for the Best Holiday Shopping
We're just days away from the Christmas holiday, and Colorado is shopping hard to find everything on their list before December 25th. Thankfully, the Western Slope is full of great places to shop and find unique gift ideas that your friends and family will love. So we wanted to ask you while there was still time to shop, What are your favorite local businesses for holiday shopping in Grand Junction?
This Montrose Mansion Looks Like a Colorado Movie Set
Believe it or not, there are quite a few mansions for sale out here on the Western Slope. Perhaps all of the tech professionals moving our way from California, with all that money I can only assume (with no evidence) they bring with them, are making unloading large homes a wise financial investment? I don't know, personally. That's the kind of thing that's above my pay grade.
Crash on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - An accident has been reported on Interstate 70 near mile marker 61. Troopers say that the eastbound lanes will be shut down so that emergency crews can access the accident. Details are currently scarce as emergency personnel work to respond. ___. This story is still...
