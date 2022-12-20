ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95 Rock KKNN

These Are the Restaurants That Just Opened In Grand Junction

Have you seen all the restaurants that have opened recently in Grand Junction?. We are still anxiously awaiting the arrival of Cracker Barrel in Grand Junction out by Mesa Mall. That seems to be the restaurant that has everyone's attention and the anticipation is growing. Perhaps, in 2023 we'll see some physical developments on that front at the old Sutherland's location. The Cracker Barrel website indicates the company expects to open 3-4 new restaurants in 2023 but does specify locations. We are hoping 2023 is Grand Junction's year.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
moabsunnews.com

Moab resident surprised by spike strip

On Dec. 13, Moab resident Saxon Sharpe was on her way home from a shopping trip in Grand Junction when she noticed an unmarked police car behaving oddly. As she recalls, the driver activated the red and blue dashboard lights and passed her, only to pull over behind her again—then repeated the maneuver. Sharpe wasn’t aware of breaking any traffic rules.
MOAB, UT
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction approves management agreement with Clifton Fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction city council last night approved a management agreement with Clifton Fire. Clifton Fire Board approved the measure on Tuesday, with City Council following last night. The agreement means the city will assign a Deputy Fire Chief from the Grand Junction Department to...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Grand Junction woman uses dog to conceal theft

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Crime Stoppers of Mesa County needs your help identifying and locating a local theft suspect. In the afternoon on Friday, December 16, a female stole over $400 of products while carrying a dog wrapped inside a blanket. The suspect reportedly used her dog in the theft by concealing products […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Daily Planet

Adam Frisch looks back, and ahead

If there was a “eureka moment” in Adam Frisch’s run earlier this year against U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, seemingly it arrived at a Grand Junction brewpub one evening in early autumn. “We had about 175 people there and you could just tell that about a third of...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Is It Legal to Keep Roadkill in Colorado?

Striking an animal that runs out in front of you on the highway can be a pretty scary occurrence, especially if it's a larger animal, or the accident happens at night. Have you ever noticed someone collecting roadkill along the side of a Colorado highway? Did you know that for the most part, it is perfectly legal to do this?
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Chromebook Caper In Grand Junction Is Crime of the Week

It may be the season to be jolly, but it's also the time of year when unscrupulous characters are trying to wreak havoc on holiday shoppers in Grand Junction. You can never be exactly sure where these shady people are or what underhanded schemes they will use to rip off a store or unsuspecting shoppers. However, you just have to know they are out there and can strike at any moment.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

Remains found by Colorado hunter identified after 25 years

Skeletal remains found by a hunting guide at a Colorado overlook in 2019 have been identified thanks to forensic genetic genealogy technology. The remains, found three years ago at an overlook in Gateway, were identified as Larry Dean Watts, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that Watts, 48 at the time, was last seen with his brother. He went missing in 1997.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Fire crews respond to mid-morning RV fire

CLIFTON, Colo. (KKCO) - Fire crews in raced to respond to an RV fire in Clifton mid-morning Wednesday near the crossroads of 32 and E Road. Fire crews report that the RV was completely destroyed and at least one other car was damaged. Emergency personnel say that there were no...
CLIFTON, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction’s Favorite Stores for the Best Holiday Shopping

We're just days away from the Christmas holiday, and Colorado is shopping hard to find everything on their list before December 25th. Thankfully, the Western Slope is full of great places to shop and find unique gift ideas that your friends and family will love. So we wanted to ask you while there was still time to shop, What are your favorite local businesses for holiday shopping in Grand Junction?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
94kix.com

This Montrose Mansion Looks Like a Colorado Movie Set

Believe it or not, there are quite a few mansions for sale out here on the Western Slope. Perhaps all of the tech professionals moving our way from California, with all that money I can only assume (with no evidence) they bring with them, are making unloading large homes a wise financial investment? I don't know, personally. That's the kind of thing that's above my pay grade.
MONTROSE, CO
nbc11news.com

Crash on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - An accident has been reported on Interstate 70 near mile marker 61. Troopers say that the eastbound lanes will be shut down so that emergency crews can access the accident. Details are currently scarce as emergency personnel work to respond. ___. This story is still...
MESA COUNTY, CO
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy