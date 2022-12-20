Read full article on original website
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 24, 2022) – Could there be a break in the blizzard conditions that have hit the Lakeshore as Christmas approaches?. The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids on Saturday evening upgraded from a Blizzard Warning that had been in effect from 4 PM Thursday through 7 PM on Saturday, to a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 PM Saturday through 7 PM Sunday. This is due to lake effect snow showers that will linger through the rest of the holiday weekend, adding up to another four inches of snow to that which had fallen during the major storm. In addition, cold temperatures and winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour will keep roads icy and wind chills below zero.
OLIVE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 23, 2022) – It has been a tough Friday on area roads for all involved, but as for the first few hours of a winter storm with blizzard conditions along the Lakeshore, while there have been many collisions and spin outs, no serious injuries or fatalities were reported.
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 23, 2022) – A 37-year-old Allendale man was critically injured when his barn caught on fire on Friday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the area of 52nd Avenue and Jordan Street on a report that a barn had exploded and a man was trapped inside. With the help of neighbors, rescuers were able to spot the unnamed man in the barn and remove him, administering first aid at the scene before the unnamed victim was taken to Corewell-Butterworth Hospital for treatment. There were no other persons inside at the time, and the blaze was extinguished by crews from the Allendale Fire Department without any reported injuries.
