MANHATTAN - Kansas State university veterinarian, Dr. Susan Nelson says the forecasted snow and dangerous wind chills means it's time to bring pets inside. "It is time to consider bringing your cat or dog inside for warmth," said Susan Nelson, clinical professor at the Kansas State University Veterinary Health Center in the College of Veterinary Medicine. "Pets that are very young or old, and those not acclimated to the colder weather, should be brought in during the colder temperatures."

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO