Company: Regulators OK reopening of Kansas pipeline segment
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The operator of a pipeline that spilled about 14,000 bathtubs' worth of heavy crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek said Friday that it has permission from U.S. government regulators to reopen the repaired segment where the rupture occurred. Canada-based TC Energy did not say...
Former Sec. of State Pompeo to speak at Kansas Chamber dinner
TOPEKA — Former United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be the keynote speaker of the statewide advocacy organization’s 2023 Annual Dinner, according to a media release from the The Kansas Chamber. Presenting this year’s annual meeting is online retail and web service provider, Amazon. Pompeo...
89th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl will send Kansas State against Alabama
Location: New Orleans, La. Stadium: Caesars Superdome (68,500) • Fresh off a 31-28 victory over No. 3 TCU in the 2022 Big 12 Championship, Kansas State received its 24th bowl berth all time and third under head coach Chris Klieman as the ninth-ranked Wildcats will face No. 5 Alabama in the 89th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31.
📷: Riley County Arrest Report December 24
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. KODY RYAN NATIONS, 29, Ogden, Criminal damage to property; Without consent value <$1000; Burglary; Dwelling for felony, theft, sex; Interference with LEO; obstruct/resist/oppose felony warrant service or execution; Bond $10,000.
One dead after fire at Kansas homeless campsite
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Authorities are investigating a fatal fire that occurred Friday morning in north Topeka. Just before 4 a.m., crews responded to the report of an outdoor fire located along the Kansas River levy, according to Police Spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. The fire was discovered by an officer from the...
Sheriff: Authorities work to ID body found in rural Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
Sheriff confirms body of missing woman found in Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County have confirmed the identity as 43-year-old Cari Allen, according to the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office. She was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 p.m. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted...
📷: Geary Co. S.O. Marine unit rescues man, boat from Milford Lake in freezing fog
GEARY COUNTY - Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milford Lake on December 22, 2022 at 9:42 a.m. on the report of an individual stranded on the water in a disabled jon boat. Geary County Dispatch was contacted by Justin Howe of Fort Riley when the motor on the jon...
RCPD: Pedestrian injured while failing to yield for 'Do Not Cross' signal
MANHATTAN - Initial reports from the Riley County Police Department indicate around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20th, Riley County Police Department officers responded to the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near the intersection of Leavenworth and N. 3rd Streets in Manhattan. Upon arrival, officers found a 2008...
Police found Kan. suspect with gunshot wound at the hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a suspect in custody. On Dec. 20, police responded to report of a shooting in the 200 Block of SW Fillmore in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. Responding officer located a man who was involved in the incident....
Driver falls asleep, is injured after I-70 rear-end crash
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Saturday in Wabaunsee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Kia Forte driven by Bryanna Marie Canales, 21, Buckeye, Arizona, was westbound on Interstate 70 at Wabaunsee Road. The driver began to fall asleep. The Kia rear-ended...
Two community meals available on 12/25 in MHK
MANHATTAN - On Sunday, December 25th, community members are invited to take part in two community meals. The first is the annual Manhattan Community Christmas Dinner, which is being held at the St. Thomas More Parish Hall, located behind the church, at 2900 Kimball Avenue. The dinner menu includes your...
Kan. woman dies after car strikes first responder's vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY —A Kansas woman died from injuries an accident that occurred just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Jackson County. A 2008 Honda Civid driven by Sydney Prine, 23, of Holton, was northbound on U.S. 75 Highway near 214th Road south of Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. She lost...
K-State: Veterinarian offers tips for keeping pets safe in cold weather
MANHATTAN - Kansas State university veterinarian, Dr. Susan Nelson says the forecasted snow and dangerous wind chills means it's time to bring pets inside. "It is time to consider bringing your cat or dog inside for warmth," said Susan Nelson, clinical professor at the Kansas State University Veterinary Health Center in the College of Veterinary Medicine. "Pets that are very young or old, and those not acclimated to the colder weather, should be brought in during the colder temperatures."
Kansas felon caught transporting drugs, firearm
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations following a traffic sto. Just before 3a.m. Dec. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near NW Gordon Street and NW Jackson Street on a gray 2013 Audi A4 passenger car for a traffic violation, according to Deputy Abigail Christian During the investigation, a firearm and illegal narcotics were located.
Manhattan fire fighters respond to small fire at a dry cleaner
Damage estimate from an early morning fire at Stickels Cleaners has been put at $10,000. No one was injured. At 4:19 a.m. the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to Stickels Cleaners, 714 North 12th Street for a report of a structure fire. Crews found a small fire in a shed behind the business with an occupant working to extinguish the fire. It was contained within 10 minutes of arrival.
Driver dies after 3-vehicle I-70 crash
GEARY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Zachary P. Bealer, 33, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at McDowell Creek Road. The driver lost control of the pickup....
Abilene now home to world's largest belt buckle
ABILENE - At 19 feet 10 ½ inches wide and 13 feet 11 ¼ inches tall (not including the frame), the World’s Largest Belt Buckle is now at home in Abilene, according to a media release from the convention and visitor's bureau. Unveiled Wednesday at noon at Eisenhower Park, the project serves as a billboard celebrating Abilene.
Police ask for help to ID suspects who robbed payday loan store
GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and asking the public for help to ID suspects. Just after 5a.m. December 13, two unknown subjects broke into and stole a large amount of money from Money Zone, 314 East Chestnut, in Junction City, according to a media release from police.
