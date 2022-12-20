ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Apple Post

📷: Riley County Arrest Report December 24

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. KODY RYAN NATIONS, 29, Ogden, Criminal damage to property; Without consent value <$1000; Burglary; Dwelling for felony, theft, sex; Interference with LEO; obstruct/resist/oppose felony warrant service or execution; Bond $10,000.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

One dead after fire at Kansas homeless campsite

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Authorities are investigating a fatal fire that occurred Friday morning in north Topeka. Just before 4 a.m., crews responded to the report of an outdoor fire located along the Kansas River levy, according to Police Spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. The fire was discovered by an officer from the...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Authorities work to ID body found in rural Kansas

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff confirms body of missing woman found in Kansas

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County have confirmed the identity as 43-year-old Cari Allen, according to the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office. She was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 p.m. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Two community meals available on 12/25 in MHK

MANHATTAN - On Sunday, December 25th, community members are invited to take part in two community meals. The first is the annual Manhattan Community Christmas Dinner, which is being held at the St. Thomas More Parish Hall, located behind the church, at 2900 Kimball Avenue. The dinner menu includes your...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

K-State: Veterinarian offers tips for keeping pets safe in cold weather

MANHATTAN - Kansas State university veterinarian, Dr. Susan Nelson says the forecasted snow and dangerous wind chills means it's time to bring pets inside. "It is time to consider bringing your cat or dog inside for warmth," said Susan Nelson, clinical professor at the Kansas State University Veterinary Health Center in the College of Veterinary Medicine. "Pets that are very young or old, and those not acclimated to the colder weather, should be brought in during the colder temperatures."
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas felon caught transporting drugs, firearm

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations following a traffic sto. Just before 3a.m. Dec. 20, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near NW Gordon Street and NW Jackson Street on a gray 2013 Audi A4 passenger car for a traffic violation, according to Deputy Abigail Christian During the investigation, a firearm and illegal narcotics were located.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan fire fighters respond to small fire at a dry cleaner

Damage estimate from an early morning fire at Stickels Cleaners has been put at $10,000. No one was injured. At 4:19 a.m. the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to Stickels Cleaners, 714 North 12th Street for a report of a structure fire. Crews found a small fire in a shed behind the business with an occupant working to extinguish the fire. It was contained within 10 minutes of arrival.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Driver dies after 3-vehicle I-70 crash

GEARY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Zachary P. Bealer, 33, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at McDowell Creek Road. The driver lost control of the pickup....
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Abilene now home to world's largest belt buckle

ABILENE - At 19 feet 10 ½ inches wide and 13 feet 11 ¼ inches tall (not including the frame), the World’s Largest Belt Buckle is now at home in Abilene, according to a media release from the convention and visitor's bureau. Unveiled Wednesday at noon at Eisenhower Park, the project serves as a billboard celebrating Abilene.
ABILENE, KS
