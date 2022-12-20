Read full article on original website
MLB rumors: Yankees eyeing Bryan Reynolds trade to pair with Aaron Judge; Reds DFA Mike Moustakas
The time between the Winter Meetings and Christmas was, once upon a time, a slow period for Major League Baseball news. We've had quite the week, though, with the Yankees announcing the Aaron Judge signing and naming him captain as the appetizer for the Carlos Correa fiasco -- and coup, from the Mets' perspective.
Diamondbacks' Diego Castillo: Lands in the desert
Castillo was acquired by the Diamondbacks from the Pirates on Friday in exchange for minor-league right-hander Scott Randall. Castillo had been designated for assignment earlier this week. The 25-year-old had an uneven rookie season in 2022 while splitting time between the Pirates and Triple-A Indianapolis, finishing with a .633 OPS and 11 homers with the big club. He's got an interesting bat and is versatile, though, making him a worthy acquisition by Arizona. Castillo will attempt to win a spot on the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster.
Royals' Mike Mayers: Inks minor-league deal
Mayers signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Thursday. Mayers was designated for assignment by the Angels in late September, and he elected free agency after refusing an outright assignment. He'll need to settle for a minor-league deal with Kansas City, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him invited to major-league spring training since he spent most of the 2022 campaign in the big leagues.
Cubs' Drew Smyly: Returns to Cubs
Smyly signed a two-year, $19 million contract with the Cubs on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Smyly will return to Chicago for at least two more seasons after he declined a mutual option worth $10 million with the club earlier in the offseason. In 2022 -- his first season with the Cubs -- Smyly maintained a solid 3.47 ERA and 1.19 WHIP, though he was limited to 106.1 innings due to an oblique strain. According to Murray, Smyly's new deal also includes a mutual option worth $10 million for the 2025 campaign and it includes a $2.5 million buyout.
Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Outrighted to Triple-A
Gilbert cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Gilbert will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The left-hander posted a 5.24 ERA in 34.1 innings in 2022 before an elbow injury ended his season.
Cubs' Anthony Kay: Claimed by Cubs
Kay was claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Friday. After being designated for assignment by Toronto a week ago, Kay will now compete for a spot in the Cubs' bullpen. He spent most of 2022 sidelined with an injury and recorded a 5.40 ERA and 1.60 WHIP through 20 frames in Triple-A while he was healthy. Alfonso Rivas was designated for assignment as a corresponding move.
Pirates' Rob Zastryzny: Joins Pittsburgh
Zastryzny signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Thursday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Zastryzny split the 2022 campaign between the Mets and Angels, and he had six big-league appearances between the two clubs. He spent most of the season at the Triple-A level and had a 3.42 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 68:20 K:BB across 55.1 innings.
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: DFA'd by Cubs
Rivas was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Friday. Rivas slashed .235/.322/.307 with 25 RBI over 287 plate appearances last season while playing first base in the majority of Chicago's games. As someone who doesn't hit the ball that hard and tends to strike out quite a bit, he may not be suited for a contributing role in the majors, though he has found success in Triple-A. The move comes as a result of the Cubs claiming Anthony Kay off waivers from the Blue Jays.
Angels' Luis Barrera: Joins Halos
Barrera signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Thursday. Barrera spent 2022 in the Athletics organization and was at the Triple-A level for most of the year, where he had a .263/.329/.436 slash line in 85 games. He also played in 32 games with the big club and had a .632 OPS. The 27-year-old should serve as organizational depth for the Angels.
Mets' offseason already has MLB executives decrying Steve Cohen's spending spree: 'There's no collusion...but'
This was all too predictable. There's an owner in Major League Baseball spending a lot of his money in an attempt to see his favorite team -- and now the team he owns -- win a World Series championship. For every action there's an equal and opposite reaction, right? Sure enough, here comes the whining.
White Sox's Gregory Santos: Acquired by White Sox
Santos (groin) was acquired by the White Sox from the Giants on Thursday in exchange for Kade McClure, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Santos was designated for assignment earlier this week and has now found a new home. The 23-year-old spent most of 2022 in the minors and had his season end prematurely due to a groin injury.
Carlos Correa's deal with Mets hits snag because of physical, $315M contract may be in jeopardy, per report
Once again, issues with Carlos Correa's physical may complicate the completion of a long-term free agent contract. His original 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants fell apart because of the club's apparent concerns with his medical evaluation, and now Correa's subsequent 12-year, $315 deal with the New York Mets may be in jeopardy, Ken Rosenthal reports.
