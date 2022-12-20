Rivas was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Friday. Rivas slashed .235/.322/.307 with 25 RBI over 287 plate appearances last season while playing first base in the majority of Chicago's games. As someone who doesn't hit the ball that hard and tends to strike out quite a bit, he may not be suited for a contributing role in the majors, though he has found success in Triple-A. The move comes as a result of the Cubs claiming Anthony Kay off waivers from the Blue Jays.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO