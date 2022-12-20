ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Breaking: Michigan Lands Transfer Quarterback From Big Ten Rival

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RbSz2_0jpGh2ql00

The Michigan Wolverines suffered a blow to their quarterback room earlier this month when the news broke of 2021-starter Cade McNamara entering the transfer portal.

While J.J. McCarthy has firmly cemented his role as the Wolverines' QB1, Michigan likely wanted to add depth at the position after McNamara finalized his move to Iowa last week.

As it now appears, the Wolverines didn't have to look very far.

In a post shared to Twitter this afternoon, former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle announced that he'll join Michigan in 2023. Included in Athlon Sports' list of the best transfer portal quarterbacks , Tuttle will head to Ann Arbor for his final collegiate season.

Tuttle, a fifth-year senior, began his college career at Utah before transferring to Indiana in 2018.

The crowded quarterback room at Indiana, which, during that period included Michael Penix Jr. and Peyton Ramsey, afforded Tuttle very little playing time in his first few seasons.

After being redshirted in his first year with the Hoosiers, Tuttle saw his first action in 2019 - though only appearing in five games and attempting just 11 passes.

Following a Penix Jr. ACL tear in 2020, however, Tuttle got his first real shot as the Hoosiers' signal caller. He led the team to wins over Wisconsin and Maryland after taking the starting role and looked to be building momentum heading into 2021.

Despite Tuttle's strong play to end the year, Penix retained the starting job for the Hoosiers' 2021 campaign but once again fell victim to the injury bug. Unfortunately, in Tuttle's second game filling in for the injured Penix in 2021, he himself suffered an injury in a matchup against Ohio State.

Pegged by many to be the Hoosiers' top option in 2022, Tuttle was surprisingly defeated by transfer Connor Bazelak in a quarterback competition to start the year. He appeared in just one game this season - an early-November clash against Penn State - but was knocked out of the contest with another brutal injury.

Now at Michigan, Tuttle will more than likely serve as J.J. McCarthy's primary backup.

The Wolverines are set to square off with TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - a College Football Playoff Semifinal - on December 31st at 4:00 p.m. EST.

Indiana, meanwhile, finished their 2022 campaign with a disappointing, 4-8 record.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: Big Ten Basketball Game Has Been Cancelled

This Friday's basketball game between Grambling State and Wisconsin has been canceled. Moments ago, Wisconsin made the official announcement. The school's game against Grambling State will not be rescheduled. Wisconsin is off to a hot start this season. Greg Gard's squad is 9-2 heading into the final week of December.
MADISON, WI
New York Post

Michigan coach Juwan Howard restrained by players in late-game meltdown

Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard couldn’t keep it together in the final minute of the Wolverines’ 80-76 loss to North Carolina on Wednesday. With 36 seconds left to play and the Tar Heels up 77-71, Howard lost his cool on the sidelines during an argument with an official. In video footage from the incident, the coach can be seen angrily shouting while being restrained by his own players. Howard, who is in his fourth season with the Wolverines, also appeared to snap at Michigan players while they escorted him to the sidelines. He appeared to tell one of his players, “don’t...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next

The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
EUGENE, OR
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL Stadium Is Mostly Empty For Christmas Eve Game

Chicago Bears fans apparently don't want to spend their Christmas Eves at Soldier Field enduring frigid temperatures.  Soldier Field is mostly empty just ahead of kickoff between the Bears and Bills this Saturday afternoon.  The NFL clearly didn't think this one through. Most fans aren't ...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

TCU making same mistake with Michigan that Ohio State made?

It is no secret that the Michigan Wolverines lean heavily on their run game to produce offense. Opponents have to find a way to slow it down to have success against them, but that may be turning into a trap for opponents. TCU coach Sonny Dykes said in an appearance on “The Herd with Colin... The post TCU making same mistake with Michigan that Ohio State made? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star DL David Hicks announces college commitment

The Oregon Ducks were in the running down until the final days, and while it seemed like Dan Lanning might be able to pull off another massive flip from a 5-star prospect, in the end, David Hicks ended up staying put and signing with the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday. Hicks, the No. 1 DL in the 2023 class, has been committed to Texas A&M since September of 2022, but he had taken a total of four visits to Eugene over the past year, including two in the past month. There’s a belief that he badly wanted to play for Lanning...
EUGENE, OR
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
37K+
Followers
2K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy