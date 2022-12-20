Breaking: Michigan Lands Transfer Quarterback From Big Ten Rival

The Michigan Wolverines suffered a blow to their quarterback room earlier this month when the news broke of 2021-starter Cade McNamara entering the transfer portal.

While J.J. McCarthy has firmly cemented his role as the Wolverines' QB1, Michigan likely wanted to add depth at the position after McNamara finalized his move to Iowa last week.

As it now appears, the Wolverines didn't have to look very far.

In a post shared to Twitter this afternoon, former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle announced that he'll join Michigan in 2023. Included in Athlon Sports' list of the best transfer portal quarterbacks , Tuttle will head to Ann Arbor for his final collegiate season.

Tuttle, a fifth-year senior, began his college career at Utah before transferring to Indiana in 2018.

The crowded quarterback room at Indiana, which, during that period included Michael Penix Jr. and Peyton Ramsey, afforded Tuttle very little playing time in his first few seasons.

After being redshirted in his first year with the Hoosiers, Tuttle saw his first action in 2019 - though only appearing in five games and attempting just 11 passes.

Following a Penix Jr. ACL tear in 2020, however, Tuttle got his first real shot as the Hoosiers' signal caller. He led the team to wins over Wisconsin and Maryland after taking the starting role and looked to be building momentum heading into 2021.

Despite Tuttle's strong play to end the year, Penix retained the starting job for the Hoosiers' 2021 campaign but once again fell victim to the injury bug. Unfortunately, in Tuttle's second game filling in for the injured Penix in 2021, he himself suffered an injury in a matchup against Ohio State.

Pegged by many to be the Hoosiers' top option in 2022, Tuttle was surprisingly defeated by transfer Connor Bazelak in a quarterback competition to start the year. He appeared in just one game this season - an early-November clash against Penn State - but was knocked out of the contest with another brutal injury.

Now at Michigan, Tuttle will more than likely serve as J.J. McCarthy's primary backup.

The Wolverines are set to square off with TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - a College Football Playoff Semifinal - on December 31st at 4:00 p.m. EST.

Indiana, meanwhile, finished their 2022 campaign with a disappointing, 4-8 record.