ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Trey Knox Commits To South Carolina

By Evan Crowell
Gamecock Digest
Gamecock Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdr28_0jpGgcjr00

Arkansas tight end Trey Knox announced his transfer to South Carolina after spending the past few seasons with the Razorbacks.

When offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains took the South Carolina job , it was reasonable to assume that some Razorbacks would enter the transfer portal and follow him.

Loggains coached tight ends at Arkansas. After losing two tight ends to the transfer portal, the Gamecocks desperately needed talent. They landed Florida transfer tight end Nick Elksnis earlier the week and now have landed Arkansas transfer Trey Knox.

Knox spent the past few seasons with Arkansas, racking up some strong numbers. He immediately becomes the most experienced member of South Carolina's tight end room.

The past few weeks could make South Carolina's biggest offensive weakness a strength. Elksnis and Knox are talented , and South Carolina remains in pursuit of tight end Nyckoles Harbor.

Loggains' offensive vision is predicated on spacing and timing. You need high-caliber tight ends to do so, and Knox is just that. He will be an asset to a passing game that struggled to involve their tight ends one season ago consistently.

However, Loggains confirmed in his presser that the No. 1 priority for the offense next season will be to get the ball in the hands of their playmakers.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

South Carolina Gamecocks schedule for Gator Bowl

The South Carolina football players, coaches and support staff will have the chance to spend part of their Christmas with their families but that night, it is time to get back to work to finish off the 2022 season. The Gamecocks (8-4) will reconvene in Jacksonville, Fla. to begin preparation for the Gator Bowl at 6 p.m. on December 25.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Arkansas signs big-time running back in Isaiah Augustave

When Naples (Fla.) running back signee Isaiah Augustave committed to Arkansas this past June, he was a relatively uncelebrated midrange three-star recruit. Today, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 165 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 7 running back recruit. From the day he committed to the Razorbacks 47 days after being offered, Augustave never wavered.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
wach.com

South Florence four-star QB flips and signs with South Carolina

(WACH) — Friday marked a Merry Flipmas for South Carolina football as South Florence four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers flipped and signed with the Gamecocks. Sellers, the No. 5 recruit in the state, has been verbally committed to Syracuse since March is fresh off a dominant senior season. He complete...
FLORENCE, SC
The Spun

Look: College Football Stadium's Christmas Lights Going Viral

One college has decided to decorate its football stadium with Christmas lights this week. But the stadium apparently hasn't recovered from fans storming the field recently. This week South Carolina revealed images of Williams-Brice Stadium with all of the hedges in front of the stands wrapped in Christmas lights. But while some people loved to see how beautiful they were, others noticed something distinct.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLOS.com

Nine law enforcement agencies involved in I-95 operation, 19 arrested

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A four-day operation with nine law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 19 people wanted in multiple states. The operation, called "Operation Ice Storm," involved multiple Sheriff's Office as well as help from Homeland Security and CBP Air Unit, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The plan involved deputies and agents conducting over 500 traffic stops from December 12 to December 15, leading to the arrest of 19 suspects.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Person shot outside Olive Garden on Harbison Boulevard

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a business on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, the call came in at 6 p.m. to the parking lot of the Olive Garden restaurant on Harbison Boulevard where a male victim of unspecified age was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecock Digest

Gamecock Digest

Columbia, SC
1K+
Followers
650
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

GamecockDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of South Carolina athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/southcarolina

Comments / 0

Community Policy