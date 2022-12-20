Trey Knox Commits To South Carolina

Arkansas tight end Trey Knox announced his transfer to South Carolina after spending the past few seasons with the Razorbacks.

When offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains took the South Carolina job , it was reasonable to assume that some Razorbacks would enter the transfer portal and follow him.

Loggains coached tight ends at Arkansas. After losing two tight ends to the transfer portal, the Gamecocks desperately needed talent. They landed Florida transfer tight end Nick Elksnis earlier the week and now have landed Arkansas transfer Trey Knox.

Knox spent the past few seasons with Arkansas, racking up some strong numbers. He immediately becomes the most experienced member of South Carolina's tight end room.

The past few weeks could make South Carolina's biggest offensive weakness a strength. Elksnis and Knox are talented , and South Carolina remains in pursuit of tight end Nyckoles Harbor.

Loggains' offensive vision is predicated on spacing and timing. You need high-caliber tight ends to do so, and Knox is just that. He will be an asset to a passing game that struggled to involve their tight ends one season ago consistently.

However, Loggains confirmed in his presser that the No. 1 priority for the offense next season will be to get the ball in the hands of their playmakers.

