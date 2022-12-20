Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 4 Midday” game were:
8-1-7-2, FB: 4
(eight, one, seven, two; FB: four)
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 4 Midday” game were:
8-1-7-2, FB: 4
(eight, one, seven, two; FB: four)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0