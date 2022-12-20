Weekday Wrap: Morrow County officials face ethics investigation, hemp license moratorium likely to continue in Jackson County

News release from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, December 17, volunteers members of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office (UMASAR) and Union County Search & Rescue units conducted joint winter rescue training near the Morning Creek Sno-Park. Personnel from the two units often work together during search and rescue incidents, especially those occurring near their mutual boundary such as the Tollgate area. Winter presents increased challenges to search and rescue operations. Personnel must be able to access remote locations in heavy snow and be able to extract injured persons in steep terrain while ensuring their own safety and effectiveness.

