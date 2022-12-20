Weekday Wrap: Morrow County officials face ethics investigation, hemp license moratorium likely to continue in Jackson County

Read full article on original website
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 12/23 – Suspects Arrested for Stealing Mail and Christmas Gifts near Central Point, Jackson County Declares State Of Emergency Regarding Hemp And Cannabis Grows
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Suspects Arrested for Stealing Mail and Christmas Gifts near Central Point. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies arrested two suspects yesterday after a...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Primus to lead district attorneys
PENDLETON – Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus is the new president of the Oregon District Attorneys Association. Primus said he had served on the ODAA’s executive committee for several years and was about to step down when some of his peers in the organization asked him to step up instead.
hereisoregon.com
This elaborate front yard railroad in Southern Oregon is Santa’s favorite train stop
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Just a stone’s throw from the nearby rail line, along Highway 99 at the end of Beall Lane, an unlikely train stop sits nestled inside a front yard on the southerly end of Brandon Street. Just beyond a railroad marker, flanked by Santa and...
nbcrightnow.com
Crash closes I-84 headed west
MEACHAM, Ore. - All lanes headed west on Interstate 84 have been closed after a crash, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure is between La Grande and Meacham, around milepost 241. ODOT also reported black ice in this area.
KTVL
Man found dead in Bear Creek
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Medford Police Department says a body was pulled out of Bear Creek Thursday. According to police, the body has been identified as a white male in his 60s. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time until the next of kin...
KTVL
Jackson County declares state of emergency regarding cannabis grows
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency regarding hemp and cannabis grows on Tuesday. The resolution will prevent the issuance of new hemp licenses. Those with existing licenses are permitted to keep growing. "The production and processing of cannabis has resulted...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: I-84 reopened after semitruck crash in Eastern Oregon
INTERSTATE 84 — UPDATE. 12-22-22 According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), eastbound lanes of I-84 are reopened. Traffic is moving between Pendleton and La Grande, but drivers should still use caution in the area. 12-21-22 Lanes headed east on Interstate 84 are closed in Eastern Oregon due...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Umatilla and Union counties’ SAR teams join forces
News release from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, December 17, volunteers members of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office (UMASAR) and Union County Search & Rescue units conducted joint winter rescue training near the Morning Creek Sno-Park. Personnel from the two units often work together during search and rescue incidents, especially those occurring near their mutual boundary such as the Tollgate area. Winter presents increased challenges to search and rescue operations. Personnel must be able to access remote locations in heavy snow and be able to extract injured persons in steep terrain while ensuring their own safety and effectiveness.
KDRV
mybasin.com
FATAL CRASH – HWY 66- KLAMATH COUNTY
On Monday, December 19, 2022, at approximately 7:35 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 66 and Clover Creek Rd, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a maroon 2006 Ford Escape, operated by Elijah Nathanial Allen (26) of White City, was...
kqennewsradio.com
DENSE FOG ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 A.M. SATURDAY
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Saturday for most of southwestern Oregon including central Douglas County. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said dense fog with visibility of a quarter of a mile or less is expected. This will result in hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
KDRV
Burglary suspects arrested in Selma, Merlin & Gold Hill thefts
SELMA, Ore-- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested two people, accused of burglary and theft at the Ray’s Food Place in Selma and other locations as well. On the night of December 20th, 2022, the sheriff's office says that deputies responded to a reported burglary and theft...
kezi.com
Winston man arrested for allegedly shooting at vehicle.
WINSTON, Ore. -- A man was sent to jail Wednesday evening after allegedly shooting at a sedan for an unknown reason, Winston Police Department said. According to Winston police, officers and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Northwest Cary Street just after 4 p.m. on December 21. Police said that witnesses had told them that a man had shot a gun at a dark-colored sedan before walking into a home on the street. Police said the vehicle had last been seen driving towards Lookingglass Road.
Weather Alert: Freezing Rain Possible Thursday Night Into Friday Morning. Active Weather Expected Next Week
Freezing rain will be possible as arctic air mixes with a warm front Thursday night into Friday Morning in the local Klamath Falls and surrounding areas. A widespread ice storm is expected for the Portland metro area down to just north of Roseburg and in the Columbia Gorge and other areas of Oregon for those traveling. We recommend checking with local weather sources and Tripcheck.com before venturing out.
Elderly couple killed crossing the street to Christmas party
An elderly couple was walking to a Christmas party Friday evening when they were fatally struck by a motorist, according to the Oregon State Police.
northeastoregonnow.com
HPD Arrest Log
The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Dec. 20: Christopher Lee Macias, 32, was arrested on the 1000 block of N. 1st Street and charged with failure to appear. Dec. 20: Miguel Francisco Garcia Andres, 28, was arrested on the 600 block of E. Jennie Ave.,...
KDRV
Two killed, one badly hurt after head on car crash on Highway 199
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - Two people are dead and one is hospitalized with serious injuries after a head on car crash west of Grants Pass on Highway 199. It happened on Sunday at 2:15 in the morning. A preliminary investigation from Oregon State Police reveals that a Toyota Prius, operated...
KTVL
Medford man arrested three times in less than 30 hours
A 23-year-old Medford man was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail three times in less than 30 hours. Logan Carranza-Legarda’s third arrest came after officers with the Medford Police Department. “Mr. Carranza-Legarda actually came in twice prior to this incident, both on the 13th and on the...
centraloregondaily.com
I-84 remains closed due to weather and road conditions
ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City. The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit...
