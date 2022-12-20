Read full article on original website
Army Times
2 Sikhs can now enter Marine boot camp with turbans and beards
Two Sikh men who have been fighting grooming restrictions that they say violate their religious beliefs can finally ship off to boot camp, a panel of appeals judges decided Friday. Judges J. Michelle Childs, Patricia Millett and Neomi Rao of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia...
Army Times
New film covers Japanese soldier who refused to surrender after WWII
The war in the Pacific may have ended on Sept. 2, 1945, for just about everyone, but for Imperial Japanese Army intelligence officer Hiroo Onoda, the conflict persisted for nearly three decades. Based on Onoda’s story, director Arthur Harari’s “Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle” is something of a study...
Army Times
‘The Pale Blue Eye’ is a truly macabre military murder mystery movie
Most people with even a sliver of English literature education recognize Edgar Allen Poe as perhaps the greatest illustrator of the macabre in literary history. What you probably don’t know is that before Poe penned such morose metrical compositions as “Annabel Lee” or “The Raven,” he did a brief stint in 1830 as a cadet at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
Army Times
DC Guard almost deployed to Capitol on Jan. 6 without permission
The commander of the Washington, D.C. National Guard considered sending troops to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, without permission from Defense Department leaders because of the rapidly escalating violence there. Ultimately, he opted against it because of conflicting messages from military leaders, according to a report released by congressional investigators on Thursday.
Army Times
Sailor jailed for fatal Japanese crash will get pay, benefits restored
A Navy lieutenant jailed in Japan will continue to get his military pay after Senate lawmakers ordered the move Thursday as part of the federal budget omnibus bill expected to be signed into law this week. Lt. Ridge Alkonis is currently serving a three-year prison term for a 2021 car...
Army Times
Pacific training center to add partners, events for Army exercises
Soldiers in the Pacific, be that Hawaii, Alaska or beyond, are getting in-theater training in the terrain and conditions they may face if called up to counter the Chinese military or other adversaries. That due mostly to the combined capabilities of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center in Hawaii and...
Army Times
How the ‘Rad Lab’ helped avert nuclear war
The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory recently grabbed international attention with its announcement that experiments there hit a milestone in nuclear fusion research that’s dogged scientists for decades. But what’s less commonly known about the laboratory, called the “Rad Lab” for its work on radiological technology, is that it developed...
Army Times
West Point is removing Confederate symbols from campus
NEW YORK — Before turning against the U.S. military to command the Confederate army, Robert E. Lee served as the superintendent of West Point, the hallowed military academy that produced patriots like Ulysses S. Grant, Douglas MacArthur and Dwight Eisenhower. But in the coming days, the storied academy will...
Army Times
Army reinstates foreign footmarch awards after backlash, review
After a formal review and significant pushback from the field, Army human resources officials have backed away from their earlier push to bar troops from wearing a pair of foreign awards. The Holland Four-Day Event Cross, better known as the Nijmegen Cross, and Luxembourg’s International March of Diekirch Medal are...
Army Times
DoD estimates $270M to repair bases after hosting Afghan refugees
The services racked up about $270 million in needed repairs after housing more than 80,000 Afghan refugees at U.S. military bases between summer 2021 and 2022, according to a report released Wednesday by the Defense Department’s inspector general. The Afghans, airlifted out of Kabul in the final weeks before...
Army Times
Army extends deadline for 100% mold inspection of service’s buildings
Army installations around the world will have extra time to complete a service-wide building inspection directed back in October, service officials told Army Times. According to the original Oct. 7 execute order provided by Army officials by Army Times directing the “life, health, safety, and mold inspections” of all active duty facilities, commanders were expected to finish by Nov. 18. The inspections were unveiled a series of reports by Military.com revealed endemic mold issues impacting soldiers at Fort Stewart, Georgia, and Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Army Times
The Big Red One looks back on its ‘Year of the Family’
Over the past year the Big Red One has carried quite a load, from combat training center rotations to extended tours in Poland amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis. Alongside those deployments, the 1st Infantry Division had put extra emphasis on soldier families both near the unit’s stateside home in Fort Riley, Kansas and remotely, when necessary, as part of their “Year of the Family.”
