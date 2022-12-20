Read full article on original website
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-one) Estimated jackpot: $115,000.
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (three, one, nine; FB: five) (six, five, five; FB: seven) (seven, two, four, five; FB: five) (six, zero, nine, six; FB: seven) Match 5. 12-15-21-29-31 (twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-one) Estimated jackpot: $115,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000. Powerball. 17-37-46-54-67,...
Mississippi exceeds $2.3B in gaming revenue in first 11 months of 2022
(The Center Square) – Gambling revenue in Mississippi has generated billions of dollars in revenue this year. The Mississippi Department of Revenue reported that through the first 11 months of the year, the state has had more than $2.3 billion in gross receipts from gambling generated at casinos around the Magnolia State.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Mississippi using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
