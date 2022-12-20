Tropical Smoothie Cafe is aiming to open its 17th store in Pennsylvania soon, according to a Facebook post, with a location at 132 S. Garner St. in downtown State College. The cafe will be located in The Maxxen’s commercial space that occupies the bottom two floors, according to the post, and the area has stayed empty since the opening of El Jefe’s Taqueria in May 2021.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO