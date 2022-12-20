Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Led by big performance from Jalen Pickett, Penn State men's basketball downs Quinnipiac at home
A couple days before Christmas, Penn State gifted a ninth win to second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry. The Nittany Lions took down Quinnipiac 77-68 to extend their win streak to three, and it was because of Penn State’s defense bailing out a poor performance from behind the arc. Penn State’s...
Penn State wrestling's Shayne Van Ness moves up latest InterMat rankings despite loss
On Thursday, InterMat released its new rankings for collegiate wrestling, and one Nittany Lion shifted in the rankings. Despite losing, Shayne Van Ness moved up two spots from 17 to 15 following his performance against a top-five opponent. Van Ness came very close to defeating then-No. 5 Paniro Johnson in...
Longtime Penn State football 2023 verbal commit signs to play at Florida State
After not signing a letter of intent to Penn State on National Signing Day on Wednesday, 4-star safety Conrad Hussey has announced he’s going elsewhere. On his Instagram, Hussey announced he is committed to Florida State and is decommitting from Penn State. Since his commitment in late April, Hussey...
State College Borough lifts snow emergency
The Borough of State College lifted a snow emergency at 12:30 p.m. on Friday after it declared a snow emergency Thursday night, according to a release. It's encouraged for residents to clear their sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after the storm. During the emergency, the release said...
Tropical Smoothie Cafe to open new location in downtown State College
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is aiming to open its 17th store in Pennsylvania soon, according to a Facebook post, with a location at 132 S. Garner St. in downtown State College. The cafe will be located in The Maxxen’s commercial space that occupies the bottom two floors, according to the post, and the area has stayed empty since the opening of El Jefe’s Taqueria in May 2021.
Marzoni’s Brick Oven & Brewing Co. to open restaurant in State College
Central Pennsylvania-based chain restaurant Marzoni’s Brick Oven & Brewing Co. will open a new location at 1215 N. Atherton St. in 2023. A "coming soon" sign is posted on the exterior of the building, which has been vacant since its previous occupant, TGI Friday's, closed its doors in 2020.
