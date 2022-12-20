ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Help support the Salvation Army this holiday season; only 68% of its goal has been met

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The Salvation Army is making its final push to encourage people to donate money to the red kettles. They will be out until December 24th. The goal is to raise $750,000, but they are only at 68% of that goal. A reason for the slow donations this year could be due to inflation. The Salvation Army understands these are challenging times, but says if you can donate even a little bit of change, it will help make a difference.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Adopt-A-Family: The Poche ohana

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt a Family Program. The goal is to bring holiday cheer to families who could use a little help this Season. KITV4 visited Chasarae Poche who, after years of domestic violence, left her...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen at Laulani Village

Laulani Village is the one of the largest neighborhood centers serving the Ewa Beach community. The center opened in 2013 and its owner Alexander & Baldwin bought it just a few years ago. Laulani Village is conveniently located on the corner of Fort Weaver Road and Keaunui Drive. There is a Safeway, Walgreens, Ross, City Mill, Petco and it’s home to some great food.
EWA BEACH, HI
KITV.com

Two men hospitalized after assault with standing fan

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police were called to a residence on Iolani Street Thursday following an altercation between two men. On Thursday, December 22, around 8:15 p.m., a 58-year-old man assaulted a 55-year-old man with a standing fan. The victim suffered injuries to his face. Both men were hospitalized for treatment.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Retailers prepare ‘happy grab bags’ to celebrate Japanese retail tradition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Retailers at Ala Moana Shopping Center and at International Market Place are packing happy grab bags to celebrate “Fukubukuro.”. The Japanese retail tradition brings deals and discounts, attracting thousands of shoppers to cash in on the first big deals of the year. It’s a gamble —...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu police investigating an assault in the Punchbowl area

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police have opened an assault investigation and have shut down Magellan Avenue between Iolani Avenue and Pele Street in the Punchbowl area. Police were called to 245 Iolani Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and were still at the scene as of 10:15 p.m.
HONOLULU, HI

