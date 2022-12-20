HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The Salvation Army is making its final push to encourage people to donate money to the red kettles. They will be out until December 24th. The goal is to raise $750,000, but they are only at 68% of that goal. A reason for the slow donations this year could be due to inflation. The Salvation Army understands these are challenging times, but says if you can donate even a little bit of change, it will help make a difference.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO