KITV.com
Help support the Salvation Army this holiday season; only 68% of its goal has been met
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The Salvation Army is making its final push to encourage people to donate money to the red kettles. They will be out until December 24th. The goal is to raise $750,000, but they are only at 68% of that goal. A reason for the slow donations this year could be due to inflation. The Salvation Army understands these are challenging times, but says if you can donate even a little bit of change, it will help make a difference.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Shopping cart theft is a costly headache for retailers, but the city is helping to fight back
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You might not think shopping carts are that expensive, but they can add a lot to a retailer’s bottom line. “The really good carts that you see at the shopping centers or the grocery stores ... they can run up to $700 to $800 a cart,” said Tina Yamaki, president of Retail Merchants Of Hawaii.
Cat attacked with blow dart finds new home
There are many sad stories of abused and harmed cats and dogs. It is nice to have one of those stories conclude with a happy ending.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Forever loved’: Candlelight vigil held for 3 aboard downed medical transport flight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A candlelight vigil and three minutes of silence were held statewide on Thursday for the three people still missing and presumed dead after an air ambulance plane crash a week ago. One of the victims became a paramedic after he needed a med-evac flight years ago. Longtime...
KITV.com
Adopt-A-Family: The Poche ohana
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt a Family Program. The goal is to bring holiday cheer to families who could use a little help this Season. KITV4 visited Chasarae Poche who, after years of domestic violence, left her...
KITV.com
Honolulu shelter holds memorial service for dozens of homeless lives lost this year
At a memorial service today in Iwilei, the Institute for Human Services celebrated the lives of 34 shelter residents who died this year. "Not just in sadness and grief, but also to remember their contribution to society, their gifts," said IHS chaplain MacArthur Flournoy. "We consider those family members. It really is about being an 'ohana."
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen at Laulani Village
Laulani Village is the one of the largest neighborhood centers serving the Ewa Beach community. The center opened in 2013 and its owner Alexander & Baldwin bought it just a few years ago. Laulani Village is conveniently located on the corner of Fort Weaver Road and Keaunui Drive. There is a Safeway, Walgreens, Ross, City Mill, Petco and it’s home to some great food.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City to close Oahu park for New Year’s in bid to prevent illegal fireworks displays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is taking the unusual step to close an Ewa Beach park in a bid to prevent illegal fireworks from being set off there. Officials said Puuloa Beach Park will be temporarily closed following a flurry of community complaints. The closure extends from 8 p.m. Friday...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD administrations of opioid overdose antidote soar amid fentanyl’s rise on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over the past six months, Honolulu police have administered more Narcan than all the other police departments in Hawaii combined, new data shows. The nasal spray is used to reverse an opioid overdose. Footage from police body worn cameras underscore the power of the antidote. In one...
mauinow.com
College student from Maui awarded scholarship for Native Hawaiians studying STEM
Maui’s Bryan Pontanilla was recognized as one of eight Paubox Kahikina STEM Scholarship recipients at a luncheon Wednesday in Honolulu. Pontanilla is a graduate of Maui High School and is now attending Portland State University majoring in architecture. He was selected as one of eight Native Hawaiians studying STEM...
KITV.com
Two men hospitalized after assault with standing fan
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police were called to a residence on Iolani Street Thursday following an altercation between two men. On Thursday, December 22, around 8:15 p.m., a 58-year-old man assaulted a 55-year-old man with a standing fan. The victim suffered injuries to his face. Both men were hospitalized for treatment.
KITV.com
Annual 'First Day Hike' to Makapuu Lighthouse returns for New Year's 2023
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu’s annual First Day Hike to the Makapuu Lighthouse is back for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sunrise hike along the Kaiwi scenic coastline is one of the best-attended first day hike events in the US.
Salons in Macy’s stores to close after decades in business
Workers said, Pure Beauty Salons have been around since the days of Liberty House. The salons have become a home for lifelong friendships and customers are coming by to get one last appointment in.
Police investigation shuts down road in Punchbowl
Police ask the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Friends remember ‘extraordinary’ flight nurse who died in air ambulance crash off Maui
‘It’s not good’: Delayed, canceled flights at Honolulu’s airport trigger big travel headaches. After hundreds of flight delays and cancellations Monday, Hawaiian Airlines is offering to waive change fees. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Oahu’s storm shelters, which are mostly Hawaii schools, are not built to withstand...
Passenger tells of experience on turbulent flight from PHX
A passenger from the Phoenix flight in which several passengers were injured due to turbulence said that the flight had been smooth, until the announcement on final approach.
KITV.com
Winter Storm's Impact on Flights around the U.S.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A massive winter storm is sweeping across the mainland. How will it impact your travel?. See the live Flight Tracker here, including routes to and from Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Retailers prepare ‘happy grab bags’ to celebrate Japanese retail tradition
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Retailers at Ala Moana Shopping Center and at International Market Place are packing happy grab bags to celebrate “Fukubukuro.”. The Japanese retail tradition brings deals and discounts, attracting thousands of shoppers to cash in on the first big deals of the year. It’s a gamble —...
KITV.com
Honolulu police investigating an assault in the Punchbowl area
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police have opened an assault investigation and have shut down Magellan Avenue between Iolani Avenue and Pele Street in the Punchbowl area. Police were called to 245 Iolani Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and were still at the scene as of 10:15 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Travelers at Honolulu airport express frustrations as holiday headaches over delays continue
Officials said the blaze started about 4 p.m. near Kalani High School. Kaena Point one step closer to becoming Hawaii’s first National Heritage Area. Kaena Point is poised to become Hawaii’s first Natural Heritage Area.
