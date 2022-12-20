The Prince and Princess of Wales have marked Christmas Day by sharing a festive picture painted by Prince George.On Sunday (25 December), William and Kate tweeted the image of a reindeer in the snow with two robins.They explained that the painting had been done by George, nine, while captioning the post: “Happy Christmas!”The artwork impressed fans, with one writing: “Kid’s got talent. That’s really good.”“Thank you for sharing you son’s painting and encouraging his talents. The arts make the world a more beautiful world to live in,” another commenter added.“Wow. That’s some impressive artistry from a child that age,”...

42 MINUTES AGO