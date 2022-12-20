Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands without power in Charlotte thanks to Arctic blastMint MessageCharlotte, NC
You haven’t seen lights until you Visit Christmas Town U.S.AJasmine FordMcadenville, NC
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Home Alone Wins Best Christmas Movie of All Time
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Home Alone is the greatest Christmas movie of all time!. All month long we’ve been running a bracket to find your top pick. By a single vote, Home Alone beat the Grinch for the win. You can stream Home Alone, and all five of its...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mariah Carey “All I Want For Christmas” Bringing In Millions
CHARLOTTE, NC — The hit song “All I Want For Christmas” by Mariah Carey has become a holiday classic. Globally, Mariah brings in over $6.16 million dollars a year.
wccbcharlotte.com
“Hefty” Creates A Snack Scarf
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– There’s a new winter accessory hitting the market. Hefty has created something called a “snack scarf”. The scarf has special pockets that allow you to take home your favorite holiday party snacks. The pockets are also designed to keep the snacks fresh. The scarf is also a good way to sneak your own snacks into the movie theater.
wccbcharlotte.com
Dad Life: Parents Remain Cautious Of Holiday Season With Family Thanks To Spike In RSV
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — RSV hit record numbers in 2022 resulting in parents across the country remaining vigilant in social settings during the holiday season. Dr. Amra Zuzo of Novant Health Pediatrics Berewick says it’s alarming. “For me, I have never seen a year like this before. Talking to my colleagues, none of us can really remember the last time RSV was this prominent and this severe.”
wccbcharlotte.com
Rising Spotlight: Acosta Heating, Cooling & Electrical Presents Check to The Salvation Army
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Acosta Heating Cooling & Electrical, presented a $2,500 check to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte for its 2022 Angel Tree program. “We are so happy to continue participating in this program”, says Acosta President, Lauren Acosta Huckleberry. On any given Christmas, The Salvation Army...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
wccbcharlotte.com
Companies Cutting Back On Christmas Bonuses
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Companies are holding back on giving out holiday bonuses. According to a new survey, 81% of companies planned to freeze the value of holiday bonuses to where they were last year. Nearly 27% of companies said they don’t plan to give out any bonuses at all. That number is up 4% from last year.
wccbcharlotte.com
CATS Announces Christmas and New Year’s Day Service Schedule
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is announcing the holiday office schedule and service impacts for Christmas and New Year’s Day. Call Center, Lost and Found, Pass Sales and Information offices will be closed Dec. 25-27. On Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, CATS bus routes,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Greyhound Offering Free Rides To Runaway Youth
CHARLOTTE, NC — Greyhound Bus is offering free rides to help people in need this holiday season. It’s apart of their “Homefree” program. For 35 years, Greyhound has helped runaways, homeless people and exploited youth reunite with their families or legal guardian. Greyhound started the free...
wccbcharlotte.com
New Insight Into Madalina Cojocari’s Extended Family
CORNELIUS, N.C. – A small group gathered Thursday night in the Cornelius Town Square to hold a vigil for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. The girl has been missing for a month. Business owner and vigil organizer Jules Wyatt says, “I keep thinking about how cold it is outside, how wet is it outside, where is she, what’s going on with her? And we just don’t know. We just don’t know anything at this point.”
wccbcharlotte.com
Healthy Headlines: Safe Driving During The Holidays
CHARLOTTE, NC — Christmas and New Year’s are almost here. It’s a festive time, a season of celebration but it can also be tragic as people drink and drive. In this week’s Healthy Headlines segment, Novant Health Injury Prevention Coordinator Kelly Moriarty reminds us of the issue of impaired driving and what to do about it.
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Madalina Cojocari: What Do Her Mom & Stepfather Know?
CORNELIUS, N.C. – New details in the case of missing Madalina Cojocari. The search for the 11-year-old is now the FBI’s “Most Wanted: Case of the Week.” A new arrest sheet released Wednesday shows that Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, told investigators that she believed her husband “put the family in danger” but did not know what happened to Madalina. Diana said she contacted family in Moldova, who told her to call the police, but Diana hesitated. She said she was worried it might start a “conflict” between her and her husband, Christopher Palmiter.
wccbcharlotte.com
Duke Energy Begins Temporary Power Outages
CHARLOTTE, NC (WCCB) — Duke Energy says they have begun short, temporary power outages due to unusually high energy demand across the Carolinas. These outages are necessary to maintain the stability of the power grid. Maximum conservation by consumers is requested by Duke Energy.
wccbcharlotte.com
Area Warming Shelters Open During Dangerous Cold Snap
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In response to extreme weather forecasted through at least Monday, December 26, activation of extreme weather protocols will begin on Friday, December 23, which include expanded hours of operation and additional capacity at area homeless shelters. Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office (CMEMO), Roof Above, the Salvation Army Center of Hope, and Block Love Charlotte are working together to support the needs of people experiencing homelessness during this extreme weather event.
wccbcharlotte.com
Arctic Blast Forced Trees Onto Homes, Left Thousands Without Power Across The Carolinas
CHARLOTTE – An arctic cold blast forced trees onto homes and left thousands without power across the Carolinas. But still, many people braved the cold weather across the Charlotte-area Friday, especially those who needed to shop. The Harris Teeter in East Charlotte was buzzing with people who were bundled up in layers while shopping in 25 degree weather Friday afternoon.
wccbcharlotte.com
Cornelius Police Release Letter From Family of Missing 11-Year-Old
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Cornelius Police have released a handwritten letter from the family of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. The letter says in part, “We are desperate to find her right now, she needs ALL of our help. We ask for your continued, positive support in sharing far and wide the posters and pictures of Madalina. Each and every share maybe one step closer to finding her.”
wccbcharlotte.com
Below Freezing Temperatures Through Sunday Afternoon
Well, it’s here! We dropped below freezing in Charlotte at 9 am. We are expecting to stay below freezing until around 2 PM Sunday. That is 53 hours of below freezing temperatures!. Records:. – If we only hit 30 degrees, this Christmas Eve will be the coldest Christmas Eve...
wccbcharlotte.com
If It’s Too Cold For You Outside, It’s Too Cold For Your Pets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If it’s too cold for you to be outside, it’s too cold for your pet to be outside. That’s the message from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control. They urge people to bring their pets inside when the temperatures get this dangerously cold. Their fur coats do not keep them safe from these temps. If you must keep them outside, you are required by city ordinance to provide adequate shelter from the weather.
wccbcharlotte.com
Nascar Hall of Famer, Ray Evernham, Laser Focused On A Progam Close To His Heart
MOORESVILLE, NC – Ray Evernham walked away from NASCAR being his full time job in 2008. But the Nascar Hall of Famer is just as busy now working with young adults who are on the autism spectrum. Evernham’s Ignite program helps those young adults build fulfilling lives. “We...
Comments / 0