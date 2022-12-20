CORNELIUS, N.C. – New details in the case of missing Madalina Cojocari. The search for the 11-year-old is now the FBI’s “Most Wanted: Case of the Week.” A new arrest sheet released Wednesday shows that Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, told investigators that she believed her husband “put the family in danger” but did not know what happened to Madalina. Diana said she contacted family in Moldova, who told her to call the police, but Diana hesitated. She said she was worried it might start a “conflict” between her and her husband, Christopher Palmiter.

