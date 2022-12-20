ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

5 unsheltered people died on Salt Lake streets during cold snap

By Ashley Fredde
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02wfSx_0jpGcrag00
People who are homeless camp along 500 South at Library Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Five unsheltered people have died on Salt Lake City's streets over the past couple of days amid freezing temperatures, state and city officials confirmed Tuesday.

The incidents prompted an emergency declaration from Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall to increase additional capacity at area homeless shelters.

The deaths occurred on the following days and locations, according to Salt Lake City police:

The medical examiner is still determining the specific cause of death in each case, Mendenhall said. Additional details about the deaths were not available.

The increase will further flex the capacity beyond the state's required plan for winter overflow, as required by Utah law. The increased capacity is estimated to bring around 25 additional beds to each of Salt Lake City's homeless shelters.

South Salt Lake Mayor Cherie Wood and Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini are also posed to pass similar declarations to increase capacity across the county, said Mendenhall. Overall, an additional 95 beds will be brought into the winter overflow system with the declarations.

"We are working together in a more collaborative and coordinated way than I can ever remember, and I'm very grateful," Mendenhall said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PxudK_0jpGcrag00
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The additional beds will not be immediately available and will "take some time to ramp up," said Utah Homelessness Coordinator Wayne Niederhauser.

The ability to fully bring the beds online is dependent on homeless resource providers and their ability to staff the centers as needed. Staffing has continued to be an issue for homeless resource centers amid increased need and decreased donations.

Any unspent funds from existing contracts will be utilized by the State Office of Homelessness for overflow shelter to cover additional needs, such as staffing and transportation.

"This is a tremendous and critical function. And we need it to ensure that people can not only have a place to sleep but can get better with the transportation that's needed," Mendenhall said. "Together it's our hope that by enabling this additional capacity, the operators of each of the shelters will be able to offer the space and our countywide system needs now in order to guarantee the availability of a bed for anyone seeking shelter."

Temporary winter overflow shelter has increasingly become a problem over the years, with providers and city leaders scrambling to find enough beds before the first snowfall since the closure of the Road Home's downtown shelter in November 2019. This year was poised to be different due to the new state law requiring cities to submit a plan for summer and winter overflow to the Office of Homeless Services.

The plan seemed to be working well with 340 winter expansion overflow beds — a record amount — ready and available faster since implementing the dispersed shelter model, according to the State Office of Homelessness.

"I felt pretty confident the state was leading that charge by statute and then that confidence was shattered over the last week with the amount of people that are accessing shelter," Niederhauser said.

The shelters' capacity had been monitored weekly and had not met capacity in previous months, according to Niederhauser. The dramatic drop in temperatures has brought the shelters to capacity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWvAG_0jpGcrag00
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

In response to the need over the weekend, several advocacy groups worked to open the doors of the First United Methodist Church to help fill the gaps. Around 80 individuals were able to seek shelter through these efforts.

"I want to say how grateful we are for the marathon efforts of volunteers in the city and a local church downtown who over the past weekend worked quickly and worked together to provide an indoor option for so many people who didn't have any other option. Our community's commitment to this issue is unwavering and I'm grateful for it," Mendenhall said.

Officials said that the Millcreek location did show availability over the weekend but noted that transportation may have been an issue in filling those beds.

"There have been other snowstorms since the winter shelters opened in early November and they did not reach capacity through those storms," Mendenhall said.

Salt Lake City's overnight lows have fallen into the teens over the past few days. This month's average temperature is currently 25 degrees, a full degree below normal. National Weather Service meteorologists also warn that a storm arriving Wednesday may cause overnight temperatures to plummet into the single digits with even lower wind chill temperatures.

The emergency declaration will only last for 30 days and will then be brought to the Salt Lake City Council for consideration, according to the mayor.

"We're doing a temporary Band-Aid fix here. This is not the solution — Wayne (Niederhauser) knows that, the county knows that, every mayor in this county knows that. Every human being who sees people in snow conditions with a tent, and a tarp over it, knows this is not the solution," said Mendenhall. "We're not there. It's permanent supportive housing, its wraparound services."

Niederhauser and Mendenhall encouraged support for Gov. Spencer Cox's proposed 2024 budget which includes $150 million for housing initiatives.

"We're also laser-focused now as an office about addressing additional shelter for future years so that we have a place that we don't have to worry about, a place that can flex, a place that people can go and that will have sufficient space for individuals seeking shelter during the winter and in the summer," added Niederhauser.

Comments / 57

AJK
4d ago

The US government spends $300B per year on foreign aid. We should stop those payments and spend a fraction of that on homelessness, we’d come out ahead. Of course, that makes too much sense to fix problems here.

Reply(4)
24
Shae Sileci
4d ago

All you acting like you're so "above" and "superior"..karma acts in mysterious ways, could be you or someone you love out on the streets next.

Reply(1)
8
Marie Manovich
4d ago

How can our leaders sleep at night knowing there are so many in the Northern states in this freezing weather. There are so many buildings empty , that could be converted to housing for the homes. The government will give all illegals shelter, money, food, ETC, But for the Americans forget it

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon

ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Weber County house fire displaces family, causes $300k in damage

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Ogden Saturday morning. Representatives of the Weber Fire District reported that they were joined by officials of Roy City Fire & Rescue, Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District and the Weber County Sheriff's Office in responding to reports of a structure fire on 4600 West at 4 a.m.
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah County motorists face a rough Friday morning drive

PROVO — Less than 1/16 of an inch of snow contributed to more than two dozen accidents on a mile-and-a-half stretch of southbound I-15 between Orem and Center Street in Provo Friday morning. Several crashes involving multiple vehicles blocked more than half of the freeway, with cars facing backward...
PROVO, UT
utahstories.com

$12 Million Not Enough To Complete The S-Line Extension Project In Sugar House

When the concept of the S-Line was introduced in the Sugar House area, many business owners in the community were excited by the prospect of the increased foot traffic an additional Trax line would bring. The plan to build was announced in 2012, and construction was completed in 2013, with the goal of making transportation in and around Sugar House more accessible to those who didn’t have a private form of transportation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

Salt Lake City violin virtuoso wins nationwide competition

A 17-year-old violin virtuoso from Salt Lake City is making headlines after recently winning an international music competition. Taking top prize at the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition in North Carolina, Ezekiel Sokoloff, who goes by Zeke, beat out older students all across the nation. Many of his competitors are students at some of the top music academies across the United States.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
51K+
Followers
31K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy