Massachusetts funding offshore wind projects

Electrical equipment is installed at an on shore site of Vineyard Wind in Hyannis, Mass., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Seth Wenig / AP Photo

(The Center Square) – A bevy of state funds are being invested into offshore wind projects in Massachusetts.

The $180 million in investments, Gov. Charlie Baker said, are designed to bolster economic development, create jobs, and support upskilling workers as the state pushes to reach 2030 and 2050 climate goals. The announcement came on the heels of the release of the 2022 Massachusetts Clean Energy Industry report.

“The big lesson I've learned from this whole thing is everybody wants it, but it's very important that everybody understand that they get from where we are to where we need to go,” Baker said. “Believe it or not, things have to change, and I think in some respects that remains for all of us one of the biggest and most significant challenges we have going forward.”

The 2022 Massachusetts Clean Energy Industry Report shows that since 2014, $441.9 million has been invested through clean energy programs that have attracted more than $2.5 billion in private and federal capital investments.

Since that time, 5,200 college and vocational internships have been created with more than 670 clean energy employers and enabled more than 3,600 clean energy-related certificate trainings, according to the report.

More than $159 million has been placed in technology innovation and company growth as 47,000 clean energy projects have supported 164 megawatts of solar energy and 251 megawatts of clean heating and cooling power, the report reads.

Massachusetts has 104,000 clean energy workers, according to the report, in an industry that has grown 73% since 2010. Of that growth, 59% of employers have 10 or fewer employees.

According to the report, clean energy gross product in Massachusetts has grown more than 55% since 2010, which has outpaced state growth of 43%. Clean energy jobs represent 3% of the state’s workforce.

Beth Card, secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs, said it is an important time for the industry in the state as preparations are being made to begin construction on the “nation’s first commercial scale offshore wind project.”

“Through our collective efforts, the commonwealth remains a national leader and we expect our clean energy industry to grow,” Card said.

On Tuesday, the state announced it will use $180 million in funding to update and improve the New Bedford Marine Terminal for offshore wind project development. Plus, $75 million will be utilized in New Bedford, along with another $15 million for the New Bedford Port Authority, to be used to expand its bulkhead and terminal space at the North Terminal.

The Massachusetts Clean Energy Center will put $45 million into the New Bedford Marine Commerce terminal for facility improvements, and $15 million will be used in New Bedford for maritime terminal redevelopment for offshore construction and operations and management. Another $75 million will go to Crowley Maritime to convert vacant industrial port space in Salem. Construction of an offshore wind marine high voltage manufacturing facility and a terminal in Brayton Point in Somerset is receiving $25 million.